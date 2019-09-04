Social Scoop

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's Take: Got to do what you got to do.

Klinger's Take: "Samsonite! Man, I was way off."

Klinger's Take: Normally you see a crazy trick on his social, but this time... it's dad goals.

Klinger's Take: This is a TBT that he probably wants to forget

Klinger's Take: This is just an epic shot.

Non-moto pick: Warp speed, ENGAGED!

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: The track at the opening round of the Canadian Arenacross Championship was a little rutty...









Grant's Take: We’d like to see you back as well, Shane. Also, the Great Outdoors are right around the corner!

Grant's Take: Baby Davalos is on the way!

Grant's Take: The pure Joy on Tomac's face is priceless.

Grant's Take: Stankdog is gonna ride the last couple of rounds of Supercross for Rockwell Yamaha, and he’s going to have some special Slayer themed gear as well.





Grant's Take: Tim Gajser and Antonio Cairoli were absolutely going at it in Trentino.

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's Take: Such a bummer. Jesse loved all thing two-wheled, including moto.

GuyB's Take: It’s not 12:00 where this guy is riding.

GuyB's Take: Denny Stephenson pulled no punches on his analysis of the 250 race at Nashville.

GuyB's Take: Austin Forkner’s mom can dispense some great advice.

GuyB's Take: Here’s some perspective. Oh, and happy birthday, Jason.

GuyB's Take: Mathilde riding with Marvin cheering her on... Are we in an alternate universe?