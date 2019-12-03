Toggle

Social Scoop 1

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
3/12/2019 8:17 AM

Social Scoop

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's Take: Our kind of high five. 

 

Klinger's Take: No hands? No problem!

 

Klinger's Take: So gnarly. Weston is one tough dude. 

 

Klinger's Take: You don't have to go fast to be rad on a motorcycle. 

 

Klinger's Take: Josh Grant going back to the basics. 

 

Klinger's Take: Two-stroke guts. 

 

Klinger's Take: Nose bonk front flip? I guess this is a thing now. 

 

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: Bo Knows? This time, Sipes Knows.

 

Grant's Take: Jessy Nelson continues to make his transition from two-wheel racing to four. 

 

Grant's Take: Ouch!

 

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's Take: Anderson livin' that Lambo life, at least for a day. 

 

GuyB's Take: Oh J-Law... Those were some wild times. 

View this post on Instagram

How’s this for a Daytona throwback | #ProTaper #TBT #Thursday #PTCrü 📸: @VitalMX

A post shared by ProTaper (@protaper) on

 

GuyB's Take: We dig this lid. 

 

GuyB's Take: A broken heel is a bummer, but glad it's not worse. 

View this post on Instagram

Just a little bump in the road, we will be back before ya know it, better than ever! Heal up quick @aaronplessinger_7

A post shared by billy_hartle (@billy_hartle) on

 

