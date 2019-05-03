- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Klinger's Take: Roczen knows how to lay it down. Just a rad shot.
Klinger's Take: The last photo* When you win and go all WWF
Klinger's Take: Why is Marchbank's bike so mad at his jersey?
Klinger's Non-moto pick: Do you think your balance is this good?
Grant's Take: Valentino Rossi may enjoy training on the flat track, but he'll be hitting the asphalt next weekend when the MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar.
Grant's Take: Andrew Short has been racing the WORCS series this year and he claimed his first career podium this past weekend. We think it'll be the first of many.
Grant's Take: I think Alex Martin's gear set up in Atlanta was Lit Kit worthy.
Grant's Take: Nathan Crawford heading into the new week with some style.
bvm111
3/5/2019 4:14 PM
Must have been a slow social media week? Other than Pit Bits this was my second favorite thing to look forward too... Pit bits was pretty weak this week as well... any correlation to ML leaving???
Deal Brothers Trailers
3/5/2019 5:57 PM
Dang...what did I miss....ML512 gone?