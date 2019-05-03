Social Scoop





Klinger's Picks

Klinger's Take: Roczen knows how to lay it down. Just a rad shot.

View this post on Instagram That @kenroczen94 photo... A post shared by Simon Cudby (@cudby) on Feb 28, 2019 at 4:45pm PST

Klinger's Take: The last photo* When you win and go all WWF

Klinger's Take: Why is Marchbank's bike so mad at his jersey?

Klinger's Non-moto pick: Do you think your balance is this good?





Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: Valentino Rossi may enjoy training on the flat track, but he'll be hitting the asphalt next weekend when the MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar.

Grant's Take: Andrew Short has been racing the WORCS series this year and he claimed his first career podium this past weekend. We think it'll be the first of many.

Grant's Take: I think Alex Martin's gear set up in Atlanta was Lit Kit worthy.

Grant's Take: Nathan Crawford heading into the new week with some style.