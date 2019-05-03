Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
3/5/2019 2:19 PM

Social Scoop


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's Take: Roczen knows how to lay it down. Just a rad shot. 

View this post on Instagram

That @kenroczen94 photo...

A post shared by Simon Cudby (@cudby) on

 

Klinger's Take: The last photo* When you win and go all WWF

 

Klinger's Take: Why is Marchbank's bike so mad at his jersey?

 

Klinger's Non-moto pick: Do you think your balance is this good?

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: Valentino Rossi may enjoy training on the flat track, but he'll be hitting the asphalt next weekend when the MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar.

 

Grant's Take: Andrew Short has been racing the WORCS series this year and he claimed his first career podium this past weekend. We think it'll be the first of many. 

 

Grant's Take: I think Alex Martin's gear set up in Atlanta was Lit Kit worthy. 

 

Grant's Take: Nathan Crawford heading into the new week with some style. 

 




