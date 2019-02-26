Toggle

Klinger
2/26/2019 2:47 PM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Oi, oi, oi!

 

Michael's Take: Three pixie sticks, please. 

 

Michael's Take: Are you on the Webb Wagon?

 

Michael's Take: Three greats like we'll never see again. 

 



Klinger's Picks

Klinger's Take: I don't think Emig need the certification but the USMCA is a great program. 

 

Klinger's Take: He makes it look so easy. 

 

Klinger's Take: Why you want to hit these right in the middle.

 

View this post on Instagram

#mondaymotivation @pascuetoffroad

A post shared by Toni Bou (@tonibou) on

 


 

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: We're glad to see that Martin Castelo has landed a ride for the remainder of the 250 West series after his stint with the BarX Suzuki team ended. 

 

Grant's Take: Nothing is more frustrating than a las minute injury...

 

Grant's Take: It looks like Dylan has been playing a little too much Mad Skills. 

View this post on Instagram

Wait til the end VC @dv934

A post shared by Dylan Ferrandis 🇫🇷 #34 (@dylanferrandis) on


 


