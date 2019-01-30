Toggle

ML512
1/30/2019 9:11 PM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: I love the bikes for the yearly Military Appreciation race.

View this post on Instagram

San Diego sneak peek @ .corvisuals

A post shared by GEICO Honda (@fchonda) on

 

Michael's Take: If you have a minute, please head over to Road2Recovery.com 

 

Michael's Take: Boy band album cover?

View this post on Instagram

Couple of dudes riding dirt bikes. Biro

A post shared by Carson Mumford (@carsonmumford) on

 

Michael's Take: Do it all kind of guy.

 


Michael's Take: Lars can do more than just build engines.

 

Michael's Take: This one tugs at the heart, so cool of Honda, Fox, Kenny, etc.

 

Michael's Take: Don't let up!

View this post on Instagram

Like I said... crazy f’n night. Thankful to be healthy and luckily enough have the red plate now.

A post shared by Colton Haaker (@coltonhaaker) on

 

Michael's Take: That's brand commitment.

 

Michael's Take: Swipe over to the second photo, hi Toby!

 

Michael's Take: Speaking of Colton, he's got a new movie coming out this week!

View this post on Instagram

This has been a long time .coming!!! @rare_exceptionfilm will release to the public on iTunes February 19th. It has been 450 days of planning, thinking, riding, filming, editing & executing to make this piece .come together. Challenging me more than any championship race or .competitor. This is a film created to share what a motorcycle has done for me personally with a message of what a motorcycle does for us all. Hoping to inspire others to pursue a life on two wheels, “Rare Exception is about chasing your dreams, where those dreams will take you and the twist that even your most perfect dream is one wrong step away from b .coming a nightmare. Behind the scenes I had so much help in this project with so many people who deserve way more than a simple thank you. If you want more than this cut down trailer, you can click the link in my bio for the full length and follow @rare_exceptionfilm for more teasers and behind the scenes!! #RareExceptionFilm #radsht @rockstarenergy @husqvarnamotorcyclesusa @pla .co

A post shared by Colton Haaker (@coltonhaaker) on

 

Michael's Take: HA! This guy is creative. NO!

 

Michael's Take: Such an awesome commercial.

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: We need more Jagger on the Scoop.

View this post on Instagram

Sold out in almost 20 minutes!

A post shared by Jagger Craig (@jaggercraig) on

 


Michael's Take: Oh snap!

 


