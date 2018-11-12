Social Scoop

Michael's Picks
Michael's Take: Wait for it...
Michael's Take: Cody Webb has some moves.
Michael's Take: The hay bails at Mini O's were quite successful.
Michael's Take: Pretty sure Carson Brown can rip on anything.
Michael's Take: Congrats on the amazing career Kacy!
This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life, but after sitting down with my mom, dad and husband multiple times and talking with my boss Antti Kallonen a .couple times I have made the decision to retire from racing. I turned pro in 2008 and now 10 years later I feel theres no better time to end my career while on top. I have a .complished everything I set out to do with very minimal injuries, which looking back now I am amazed and so beyond happy with my career. With my long term goal of winning a championship in every major off road series in the United States has now been a .complished, I feel that I have fulfilled my work out on the race .course. I have traveled around the world, made so many great memories and have met life long friends along with my husband. I am so grateful of what this sport has brought to me. My passion for dirt bike’s and racing is so big that this won’t be the last you see of me. I will never quit riding my KTM. I still plan on being out at the local tracks and riding parks and enjoying everything riding brings to me. You might even see me at some local races so make sure you .come up and say hi! There our so many great people I’d like to thank but first and foremost my parents, Mark & Cindy Martinez. They never once doubted my abilities and were my biggest cheerleaders my whole career. Eddie Benson at Fremont Honda & Kawasaki for being the first person to give me my first sponsorship. Mike Hurlbert at RPM Racing Team for bringing me over to the Orange Bleeders. Antti Kallonen for always believing in me and pushing me to be the best racer I can be. The whole Factory FMF KTM Racing Team crew & all my mechanics along the way, Bryan Cirallo, Cody Richelderfer, Allen Gravitt, Robbie Goolsby, Ty Renshaw, Jon Mitcheff, and can’t forget our crew chief Tony Hall. To my husband Travis Coy, thank you for being my best friend, best training partner & helping me achieve my goals in every way possible. Thank you, hope to see you out on the trails!
Michael's Take: Would you ride it?
Michael's Take: Alta Trike in action...
Michael's Take: A1?
Michael's Take: It's a winter wonderland.
Michael's Take: Drool...
Michael's Take: Hear that horn? Ha!
Michael's Take: When you go to mess with your buddy and just end up looking like a fool.
Non-Moto Picks
Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.
Michael's Take: My legs burn just watching this!
Michael's Take: He's done.
Michael's Take: I love F1 press conferences!
mattyhamz2
12/11/2018 11:50 AM
Love to hear that 125 in the whoops!
Thanks ML! I look forward to this every week!