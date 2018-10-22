Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

ML512
10/22/2018 8:52 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: LIGHT THEM UP!

 

Michael's Take: Best race winning dance...EVER. 

Congrats @shanemcelrath_ on your big win last night! #skeletoncrew #redbullstraightrhythm me @racerxonline

Michael's Take: Speaking of Simon Cudby, check out this clip of him and the UpShift crew riding through the Himalayas. If you haven't already, check out UpShiftOnline.com.

 

Michael's Take: Troy, please make this gear, or else...

 


Michael's Take: I'm going to hell for laughing at this.

 

Michael's Take: Wonder how many memories this brought back for McGrath.

Okay, now how .cool is this #MemoryLane @emeryphoto

Michael's Take: Weston Peick showing us how to kick off the week.

Quick lap around the new @jgrmx track lots of options with a .cool over under section. @gopro #7 @schie .concepts

Michael's Take: Okay, who bought this shirt?

 

Michael's Take: Don't make Taylor Robert angry.

 

Michael's Take: That just oozes style.

 

Michael's Take: The new #7, respect for taking it on Plessinger.

First day in the books felt so good @yamahamotorusa PC: @ethanjaudas

Michael's Take: Ouch, this is what it looks like to fall off during a flip...get well soon Nate!

Here it is. Sorry for the bad language. x True Story: Every January 1st, I take a moment to prepare myself for the year ahead. It’s a given, since I was a youngster, that if you’re serious about riding motocross and are pushing your personal limits .consistently, you will have at least (and I do mean AT LEAST) one good wreck a year. x I of .course do my very, very best to ride smart and keep it on 2 wheels. But, life doesn’t always work that way! It’s been a few years since I had an injury that required surgery and months of healing time. I’m blessed. My job is dangerous. And this crash .could have been much worse. It still sucks, the whole situation. But I know how bad this .could have been. I’m thankful it is only as bad as it is...I’ll be using lots of @cbdmd.usa haha. x #GoPro #GoProHERO7 #deftfamily @monsterenergy @cbdmd.usa @altamotors @alpinestars @alpinestarsmx @gopro @urbanarmorgear @dragon_motorsports @hjc_helmets @deftfamily @protaper @evssports @work .connection @ridedunlop @splitdesign .co @ogio @motostuff .com @enzo_racing @thrillseeker .collection

Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: Swapmoto pranks are back on.

 


Michael's Take: Heading down to bedrock.

Flintstones in real life @benpasternack

Michael's Take: SO SKETCHY.

almost dyin really livin

