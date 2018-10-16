Toggle

Social Scoop 2

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

ML512
10/16/2018 8:55 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Talenttttt.

 

Michael's Take: The newest member of the crew. 

Soaking it all in

Michael's Take: Even Jarvis has his moments.

 

Michael's Take: Just let this one soak in, so epic.

 


Michael's Take: Who needs a pitboard.

 

Michael's Take: Oh no, Weege, careful man.

 

Michael's Take: Easiest money RV has ever made.

 

Michael's Take: When you think of Red bull helmets, a plain design probably pops in your mind but honestly, many of them have some pretty cool stuff going on when you take a closer look.

 

Michael's Take: Goggle blocker, ha.

@kdub_14 lift that beard so they can see those goggles #ride100percent #mxgp

Michael's Take: Speaking of goggles, holy...

#mxgp clean up #ride100percent

Michael's Take: Get it Rippa.

 

Michael's Take: Epic.

KROC and KDUB take on the 2018 MXON! Who’s here to see the international showdown this weekend? #RideRed #Honda

Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: NEED.

 


Michael's Take: This guy is a pro.

 

Michael's Take: Some motivation.

Life’s a funny thing.

