Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's Take: Talenttttt.
Michael's Take: The newest member of the crew.
Michael's Take: Even Jarvis has his moments.
Michael's Take: Just let this one soak in, so epic.
Michael's Take: Who needs a pitboard.
Michael's Take: Oh no, Weege, careful man.
Michael's Take: Easiest money RV has ever made.
Michael's Take: When you think of Red bull helmets, a plain design probably pops in your mind but honestly, many of them have some pretty cool stuff going on when you take a closer look.
Michael's Take: Goggle blocker, ha.
Michael's Take: Speaking of goggles, holy...
Michael's Take: Get it Rippa.
Michael's Take: Epic.
Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.
Michael's Take: NEED.
Michael's Take: This guy is a pro.
Michael's Take: Some motivation.
-MAVERICK-
10/16/2018 9:12 AM
Warning for those at work do not click the last one if your speakers are on lol.
Does Spencer at JGR make more metal art to sell to the public or just does stuff for himself? He could make a good buck selling that kind of stuff. It's awesome.
ML512
10/16/2018 3:53 PM
I think he sells some occasionally. Hit him up on IG, cool dude to chat with.