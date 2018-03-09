Social Scoop

Yo Al Dungey!!!! @ryandungey I know how it feels to be sitting on the .couch waiting for something exciting to happen in life. Get your hand out of your pants, and off your floral print .couch and .come race us in October before your Married with Children .. can you make it 45 s .conds? #straightrhythm

A post shared by Ryan Villopoto (@ryanvillopoto) on Aug 29, 2018 at 4:36pm PDT