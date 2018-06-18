Social Scoop

Michael's Picks
Michael's Take: I could watch this allllll day...
Michael's Take: Bro, where was the frontflip at the end?
Michael's Take: Tommy Weeck found a new line at Washougal...but now the real question is will he do it during the National?!
Michael's Take: Yup, I saw that one coming.
Michael's Take: Aiden Tijero...laying down pankcakes and whoopin on Villopoto at Hangtown on a 125.
Michael's Take: One...two...three...four...I give up.
Michael's Take: Shame on you Jody Wiesel, shame on you...
In 1993, AXO’s Jim Hale created the .coolest motocross magazine ever -Inside Motocross. Helmed by legendary moto photographer Fran Kuhn, Inside Motocross was a .coffee table sized glossy publication that was packed from start to finish with gorgeous photography and fascinating stories. There were no bike tests, just interesting interviews and moto-related stories. As great as Inside Motocross was, however, it was not immune to the politics of motocross. At the time, Motocross Action was the most influential magazine in moto and AXO’s primary advertising outlet. Once Inside Motocross started to dominate the moto mindshare (if not actual sales) MXA’s Jody Wiesel informed Hale that he would pull AXO’s advertising if he .continued to publish the magazine. Once it became clear that Wiesel was going to pressure others as well to choose sides, the decision to shudder this passion project became easy. AXO was a gear .company, and it .could not afford to make an enemy of the most influential man in America motocross. After its four issue run, Inside Motocross shut its doors and entered the pantheon of legendary moto publications. Today, the spirit of Inside Motocross lives on in publications like Racer X and Meta, who draw much of their inspiration from this legend. Thankfully, both Jim Hale and the magazine he created live on in the hearts and memories of so many of us that his genius touched.
A post shared by Tony Blazier (@tonyblazier) on
Michael's Take: Back when One ruled the team kit world.
Michael's Take: NO, NO, NO, & NO.
Michael's Take: That went well, really well.
Michael's Take: And you think your Monday sucks.
Non-Moto Picks
Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.
Michael's Take: DC's real day job. Racer X now offers yard services!
Michael's Take: Happy Belated Father's Day to all the dads out there!
Michael's Take: Go on, caption it!
Jay Moto
6/18/2018 8:48 AM
Tony B's stuff is great. If you delve into his Flickr pages, the next 4 hours or more of your day will be totally sewn up. The shit just goes on and on, and it's awesome.