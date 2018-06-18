Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: I could watch this allllll day...

Michael's Take: Bro, where was the frontflip at the end?





Michael's Take: Tommy Weeck found a new line at Washougal...but now the real question is will he do it during the National?!

Michael's Take: Yup, I saw that one coming.

Michael's Take: Aiden Tijero...laying down pankcakes and whoopin on Villopoto at Hangtown on a 125.

Uuuhhhhhhh A post shared by Aiden Tijero (@aiden587) on Jun 13, 2018 at 5:58pm PDT

Michael's Take: One...two...three...four...I give up.

Michael's Take: Shame on you Jody Wiesel, shame on you...

Michael's Take: Back when One ruled the team kit world.

Michael's Take: NO, NO, NO, & NO.

Michael's Take: That went well, really well.

Michael's Take: And you think your Monday sucks.

Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.

Michael's Take: DC's real day job. Racer X now offers yard services!





Michael's Take: Happy Belated Father's Day to all the dads out there!

Michael's Take: Go on, caption it!

Caption this ! @pulpmx A post shared by Alex Ray (@alexray_91) on Jun 10, 2018 at 7:03pm PDT



