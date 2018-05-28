Toggle

ML512
5/28/2018 7:58 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: 125 on the chase!

 

Michael's Take: Battling until the end...

Never give up @joshimoda47 @carsonmumford @fchonda @ride100percent #mx .coaching

A post shared by Yannig Kervella (@yannigkervella_mxecoaching) on

 


Michael's Take: RIP Jeff Fox.

I always hear they only take the good ones. Well, this man was the BEST one ! Jeff, mate you were one of a kind. I’ll never forget the first time I met you, rolled up in your old PU golf cart as we casually than walked into my motorhome and signed one of -if not the industries biggest clothing deal. What impressed me most was the fact that the .contract was just a necessary evil, It was your WORD that mattered and trumped any piece of paper Not a single thing that you and I .couldn’t work out by just picking up the phone ! Whether it was hanging with your family at the farm or as you called it “The dog and pony show” -The best of times were always had . I’ll miss our regular chats You’ll be massively missed my friend Men that are good on their word are extremely rare in this world I’ll never forget the things I learned from you. #RIP

A post shared by Chad Reed (@crtwotwo) on

 

Michael's Take: Supercross championships, so easy...a caveman could do it.

Dream team, keep the beard a live @elhombre21 #CLo #gi .cocaveman #happygilmore

A post shared by Damon Conkright (@motopartstrader) on

 

Michael's Take: SO DIRTY!

Always remember to keep it FUN . @shepherdphotos

A post shared by Christian Craig (@christiancraig) on

 

Michael's Take: I need a NO meme really badly right now...

 

Michael's Take: Will the real Slim Shady please stand up.

 

Michael's Take: Seriously, so odd, watch the whole video of Antonio Cairoli having to fix his start device mid-moto.

 

Michael's Take: Another view of the mid-moto fix.

 

Michael's Take: When ya gotta go, ya gotta go.

When you gotta go you gotta go. @backwoodbernner

A post shared by stankdog726 (@stankdog726) on

 

Michael's Take: Baggett's bike makes for quite the kicker.

@justinbarcia for the save of the day #motocross #promotocross

A post shared by Michael Lindsay (@michael_lindsay512) on

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: Cue every backflip I've ever attempted...

 


Michael's Take: Ughh, I really suck on a mountain bike...this is just a nice reminder...

 

Michael's Take: Why yes, you can scrub a mountain bike.

Layin low. #biggestlittlefest @ethan_nell

A post shared by Mikey | Sylvestri (@mikeysylvestri) on

 


Michael's Take: Ohh, that went bad...really bad...

 

Michael's Take: An update from the man behind the wheel.

 

