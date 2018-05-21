Social Scoop

Michael's Picks
Michael's Take: Holy hell, Gajser knows how to lay it over.
Michael's Take: Ryan Dungey out in Italy putting down some laps for a KTM press intro...aboard a two-stroke!
Michael's Take: RIP to Jim Hale.
First of all, kudos to @marcblanchard for making this amazing tribute to Jim Hale. I had hoped to find a portrait of Jim that I shot in the late 1990s in an old issue of MXracer Magazine, but I had no luck. I can’t remember how Jim and I became friends, but I know it was when I was an editor at Dirt Rider Magazine. When I launched MXracer, Jim was very .complimentary of it and we spoke often as I liked to bounce story ideas off him. I remember talking him into going golfing with me and he thought it was the lamest sport in the world! After we played once, though, he was hooked and he became quite good in the years that followed. When I was presented with the opportunity to start TransWorld Motocross in 2000, I turned to Jim for advice. I was going to turn the offer down because I was scared of the unknown; I had just bought my first home and was afraid of losing it if TransWorld didn’t work out. “You should do it, I believe in you,” he said. Then he promised me a job at the same pay with Renthal if it didn’t work out as I’d hoped. Jim Hale was my friend. Jim Hale was a big influence on me, and my career. He will be missed dearly by many. #ripjimhale
Michael's Take: At the time, this was one trick Yamaha.
Michael's Take: BRUTAL!
Michael's Take: HA!
Michael's Take: Bro, this is serious stuff.
Michael's Take: WOW, that went bad...like really bad.
Michael's Take: RIP to Brian Swink, it was a rough week in the moto community...
Michael's Take: GEEZUS, how does Dylan Long hang onto that pinned 450.
Michael's Take: GOLD!
Non-Moto Picks
Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.
Michael's Take: I can see Carmichael doing this to Emig or Reed, HA.
Michael's Take: Ahh, the Craig household must be an interesting place.
Michael's Take: BAHAHAHAHA!!!
Vital MX: Friends don't let friends ride quads...
sec114
5/21/2018 4:38 PM
i am behind the ball, but sad to hear that the Swinkster is dead.
SidewayzMike
5/21/2018 8:51 AM
The bowers/barcia post is kinda weird. I’d like to hear T’bears thoughts on that. That would be good