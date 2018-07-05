Toggle

ML512
5/7/2018 7:38 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Twitch has got himself a new look.

Kitted

A post shared by Jeremy Stenberg (@twitchthis8) on

 

Michael's Take: Ha!

 


Michael's Take: When in Russia.

 

Michael's Take: Get your notepad out.

 

Michael's Take: Rocketman!

Ha! Got eeem! Swipe @steviebonsey80

A post shared by Frankie Garcia (@frankiegarcia24) on

 

Michael's Take: Bucket list stuff here.

 

Michael's Take: Ahh, what they do in the high dez...

 

Michael's Take: Throwback to a butt clenching moment...

 

Michael's Take: Dean peaked, for sure.

 

Michael's Take: Mmmm...so much carbon.

 

Michael's Take: Mike Brown killing it Britain.

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: Ha, this made my morning.

 


Michael's Take: Holy! He slid all the way across the intersection...

@dummiesdoingthings is all insane videos like this . Submission: @stebs @instashings

A post shared by Drunk People Doing Things (@drunkpeopledoingthings) on

 

Michael's Take: Someone help this man...

If you’re a gamer you gotta follow our page @gamersdoingstuff

A post shared by Drunk People Doing Things (@drunkpeopledoingthings) on

 

Vital MX: Tom Parsons is known for his whips but he's not too shabby with a camera either.

 

