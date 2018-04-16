Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 351 54 1906 440 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 433 8853 1 555 98 25

ML512
4/16/2018 7:20 PM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: DC putting in the research.

 

Michael's Take: I need this note on my bike.

We all need reminders from time to time.

A post shared by greggalbertson (@greggalbertson) on

 


Michael's Take: What do you do when it's snowing?

 

Michael's Take: DON'T DO THIS.

 

Michael's Take: Just an opinion.

Just an opinion @RockstarEnergy @RockstarHusky @SupercrossLIVE @AlpinestarsMX

A post shared by Jason Anderson (@elhombre21) on

 

Michael's Take: Josh Hill is #QuadGod 

 

Michael's Take: Throwback to one crazy individual...

Living the dream in Georgia motel 6 2001 @jhleale

A post shared by Shaun Palmer (@palmer555) on

 

Michael's Take: Oh Ronnie...

 

Michael's Take: Things got a little toasty.

 

Michael's Take: Well that went to plan...

 

Michael's Take: Can a bike get a holeshot by itself?

Random shots from the Area Qualifier @aoniapassmx pc: @mepmx

A post shared by Maine Event PhotographyMX (@mepmx) on

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: This isn't flat track, that's gonna hurt.

 


Michael's Take: WOW...

Wow... just wow. @ademgunaydin via @ch .colatetruck : @robbiedigital_1

A post shared by Ride BMX (@ridebmx) on

 

Michael's Take: Watch it till the end...

Dumb or dope? Via @superiderz & @mustangstreet

A post shared by CARKINGS (@carkings) on

 

0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest