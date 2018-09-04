Toggle

ML512
4/9/2018 7:36 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Straight insanity. 

 

Michael's Take: Geezus! Think Rich Taylor rode this one out?

 


Michael's Take: More insanity...

 

Michael's Take: Never know what you'll see in the pits.

 

Michael's Take: How did Fantasy go for your at Seattle?

 

Michael's Take: Throwback from the Mini Warrior days. 

 

Michael's Take: Kids will be kids.

 

Michael's Take: Excellent Stewart throwback. Having ridden that exact layout, I can say there is not one thing in my mind that would even think this line is possible...

@therealjs7 knows how to do it|| Follow @dailymotonews for more Moto Content.

A post shared by Daily Motocross Stuff (@motocrossmediadaily) on

 

Michael's Take: Oh man, yeah your bike is almost ready, just got to tighten one or two things!

 

Michael's Take: HA! This is like three saves in one!

You might think you send it, but you don’t send it as hard as @554sho : @swise278

A post shared by Josh Osby (@joshosby174) on

 

Michael's Take: One more throwback. For those that raced Seattle...remember, it could've been worse.

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: Ahhh, Mondays...

Is that Cav?

A post shared by Cycling Porn (@officialcycling) on

 


Michael's Take: This is pretty cool, the left side is a drawing and the right is the photo it's based off of.

Drawing | Photo

A post shared by Paul Kobriger (@paulkobriger) on

 


Michael's Take: Mondays...

A post shared by sean_charmatz (@sean_charmatz) on

 

Michael's Take: This oldie popped up on my feed this week, it's insane, so insane.

 

Michael's Take: Well that went south quite quickly.

 


