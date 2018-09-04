- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's Take: Straight insanity.
Michael's Take: Geezus! Think Rich Taylor rode this one out?
Michael's Take: More insanity...
Michael's Take: Never know what you'll see in the pits.
Michael's Take: How did Fantasy go for your at Seattle?
Michael's Take: Throwback from the Mini Warrior days.
Michael's Take: Kids will be kids.
Michael's Take: Excellent Stewart throwback. Having ridden that exact layout, I can say there is not one thing in my mind that would even think this line is possible...
Michael's Take: Oh man, yeah your bike is almost ready, just got to tighten one or two things!
Michael's Take: HA! This is like three saves in one!
Michael's Take: One more throwback. For those that raced Seattle...remember, it could've been worse.
Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.
Michael's Take: Ahhh, Mondays...
Michael's Take: This is pretty cool, the left side is a drawing and the right is the photo it's based off of.
Michael's Take: Mondays...
Michael's Take: This oldie popped up on my feed this week, it's insane, so insane.
Michael's Take: Well that went south quite quickly.