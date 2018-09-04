Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Straight insanity.

Michael's Take: Geezus! Think Rich Taylor rode this one out?





Michael's Take: More insanity...

Michael's Take: Never know what you'll see in the pits.

Michael's Take: How did Fantasy go for your at Seattle?

Michael's Take: Throwback from the Mini Warrior days.

Michael's Take: Kids will be kids.

Michael's Take: Excellent Stewart throwback. Having ridden that exact layout, I can say there is not one thing in my mind that would even think this line is possible...

Michael's Take: Oh man, yeah your bike is almost ready, just got to tighten one or two things!

Michael's Take: HA! This is like three saves in one!

Michael's Take: One more throwback. For those that raced Seattle...remember, it could've been worse.

Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.

Michael's Take: Ahhh, Mondays...

Is that Cav? A post shared by Cycling Porn (@officialcycling) on Apr 5, 2018 at 4:20am PDT





Michael's Take: This is pretty cool, the left side is a drawing and the right is the photo it's based off of.

Drawing | Photo A post shared by Paul Kobriger (@paulkobriger) on Apr 7, 2018 at 7:26pm PDT





Michael's Take: Mondays...

A post shared by sean_charmatz (@sean_charmatz) on Mar 28, 2018 at 3:50pm PDT

Michael's Take: This oldie popped up on my feed this week, it's insane, so insane.

Michael's Take: Well that went south quite quickly.



