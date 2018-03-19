Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 351 54 1906 440 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 430 8775 1 547 96 25

ML512
3/26/2018 8:35 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Ooo, shiny thing!

 

Michael's Take: Freestyle riders are really having to up their game and showmanship...

これやばw 火に包まれてる。 #fnos18 #飛音雪祭

A post shared by Satoshi Oda (@sa_oda) on

 


Michael's Take: Basically, this is what's happened every time I've tried that.

 

Michael's Take: At Indy, they had a chill pit party...

@westonpeick just playing in the snow here in Indy.

A post shared by Travis Soules (@soules86) on

 

Michael's Take: The moto way of doing a gender reveal party.

 

Michael's Take: Smith taking a trip to Endonesia... 

 

Michael's Take: Braap!

Hey @chasemarquier81 ... you do the laps, I do the gaps

A post shared by Jimmy Albertson (@jimmyalbertson) on

 

Michael's Take: Ughh, I've had nightmares about falling into stuff like this in the desert. 

How to save a bike Tag a friend below DM for credit

A post shared by Motocross Enduro FMX (@motomoments) on

 

Michael's Take: Bike - "I don't need no stinking rider!"

Caption this

A post shared by OfficialMoto - Motocross (@officialmoto) on

 

Michael's Take: What the...

What a save! #AMSOILAX #MoreIntense

A post shared by AMSOIL Arenacross (@arenacross) on

 

Michael's Take: Well, at least Barcia has found his fall-back career.

 

Michael's Take: 722 is winning the sponsor game.

 

Michael's Take: Sliding into the DMs like...

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: Ughh, I can feel the wind getting knocked out of him from here.

 


Michael's Take: Who else knew he wasn't making it from the first jump frame? I'm always amazed at what we can survive without injury...or how I can just fall over in a corner at two miles per hour and get hurt....

 


Michael's Take: Got a case of the Mondays?

 

Michael's Take: I got confused for a moment and almost put this in moto...I thought it was Benny Bloss getting ready to ride in the morning. (Yes, poor pun, I know).

 

Michael's Take: Well, that went well.

@dirt_bike_unlimited @bikelifekings

A post shared by Mx.Fails (@mx.fails) on

 


0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest