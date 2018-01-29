Toggle

1/29/2018 8:21 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Dun, nun, nun, nun...BATMAN! BatPhil? PhilthyMan?

Coincidence? I think not.

A post shared by Justin Hill (@justinhill46) on

 

Michael's Take: Wee!!!

 


Michael's Take: The Steve Matthes Memorial Nets in action!

WE MADE HISTORY EVERYONE!!! .coltonaeck526 #nets

A post shared by Steve Matthes (@pulpmx) on

 

Michael's Take: Congrats on the Red Bull deal, Tyler Bereman.

Proud, always. #earnedit

A post shared by Pat Lopez (@plo_80) on

 

Michael's Take: Here's a peek at a new team for East coast 250s, ClubMX/Redemption Racing...check out the Hoosier tires.

How we looking so far? Ready for a good day of suspension testing with @powerbandracing tomorrow! We .come @zwilliams96 to the team! #ClubMX #RSR @redemptionracingmx #JeffreyHomes @brewercycles @motorexusa @hoosiertire #Westwood’ .contracting @ktm_canada @francksiri @rickziebell #WohletzLawOfficePA @ynsdesigns @defiancelifestyleclothing @bermshredder @shoeihelmetsusa @answerracing @ride100percent @twisteddevelopmentracing @nihil .concepts @vpracingfuels @themotohub1 @hotcams @hotrods @pivotworks @vertexpistons @mikametals @dt1filtersusa @matri .concepts @evan .coolantdr @guts_racing_inc @tamermx @motohose @hinsonracing @fmf73 @dubyausa #sx #supercross #sxonfox #mx #moto #motocross #dirtbikes #promotocross #thisismoto @supercrosslive #supercrosslive

A post shared by ClubMX (@clubmx) on

 

Michael's Take: Pretty sure I'm just going to add a weekly Carson Brown update, DANG!

The track was sick out at Comp Edge today.

A post shared by Carson Brown (@carsonbrown_910) on

 

Michael's Take: Cause we needed a little Herlings action.

Braaaaaaaap

A post shared by Jeffrey Herlings (@jeffrey_herlings84) on

 

Michael's Take: Twitch broke his collarbone in Hawaii... Scooter - 1 / Twitch - 0

When mopeds fight back @tylerbereman reaction is classic

A post shared by Jeremy Stenberg (@twitchthis8) on

 

Michael's Take: So that's what happens when you don't quite make pit...

Whoa #lucky #MxFails @senditmoto vid by @chinofmx

A post shared by Mx.Fails (@mx.fails) on

 

Michael's Take: The wind in SoCal was a little much this weekend, heard this due broke his femur pretty badly.

 



Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: Ryno's new favorite training technique! 

 


Michael's Take: Dude, you missed that train...no hope.

 


Michael's Take: I wanna hit the bike park!

Mood (while working right now).

A post shared by Shardy (@trackordienyc) on

 


Michael's Take: Cyclist get huck-a-buck too.

 


Michael's Take: New aero technique?

 


Michael's Take: Holy jam session!

#mcgazzafest2018 @qmtbc @svenmartinphoto

A post shared by Vital MTB (@vitalmtb) on

 

Michael's Take: HA!

@thefunnyintrovert is the best fucking page on IG

A post shared by @ drgrayfang on

 

1 comment

  • Deal Brothers Trailers

    1/29/2018 9:01 AM

    The ClubMX bike looks sweet. Wonder how well the white seat cover will hold up.

