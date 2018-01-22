Toggle

Social Scoop 3

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
1/22/2018 8:52 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Well dad, get on it! Ha...

When you wanted the big trophy but daddy got a plaque.... @freestylephotocross

A post shared by Jagger Craig (@jaggercraig) on

 

Michael's Take: A peak into Trey Canard's new gig.

 

Michael's Take: Caption this.

@jgrmx crew! @autotrader .com @suzukicycles

A post shared by Buddy Antunez (@budmanantunez) on

 

Michael's Take: A batch of scrubs to kick off this Monday morning.

 

Michael's Take: Cool look at this old perimeter framed, PDS shock KTM prototype.

 

Michael's Take: The racing in the UK is tight and exciting...Dan Reardon shows the good and bad of this racing.

 

Michael's Take: Congrats to Zach Osborne and his family on the newest addition. 

 

Michael's Take: Twitch has a pretty unique new look for his ride.   

 

Michael's Take: Ken Roczen's A2 helmet had some serious meaning for him.

 

Michael's Take: It happens, even to the best...

 



Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: It's hot Down Under this time of year, respect.

 


Michael's Take: In soviet Russia...

Don’t mess with her! Credit - @ufcrussia

A post shared by Savage Comedy (@savagecomedy) on

 


Michael's Take: This is what I expected to happen when I first watched The Last Jedi...morbid but obvious.

 


Michael's Take: Cool or overkill?

 


Michael's Take: Phil's a passionate guy...and surprisingly good at this...awkward, ha!

 


Michael's Take: Open fire!

 

Michael's Take: WHAT THE HELL...

 

3 comments

  • MohMoto14

    1/22/2018 11:03 AM

    Guy on the bike shooting bottle rockets was funny shit. Looked like he has had some practice too.

  • spd721

    1/22/2018 9:52 AM

    Why would you have a fence like that and a park?? Thats just asking someone to get seriously hurt.

  • TJMX947

    1/22/2018 9:44 AM

    My friend tried to climb a fence like that once and slipped...he wasn't so lucky. Hung there for 15 minutes while going into shock and his friends didn't hear his screams inside the house. Nasty scar!

