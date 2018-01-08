Social Scoop

Toggle

1/15/2018 8:29 AM

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: This missed Scoop last week but we couldn't resist this week...welcome to MotoDubs.

Real A1 interview

A post shared by @ motodubs on

 

Michael's Take: Rock it out Jimmy.

#DontDragMeDown

A post shared by Jimmy Albertson (@jimmyalbertson) on

 

Michael's Take: BadNewsPhil is back, and as good as ever.

Have you heard the news? It's bad #stolenpic

A post shared by BadNewsPhil (@badnewsphil) on

 

Michael's Take: Go back to A1 and see who Phil collided with, then this will make sense, ha...

AC: Hey Phil, can i get a selfie with you? Phil: Not a chance

A post shared by BadNewsPhil (@badnewsphil) on

 

Michael's Take: Too much, too much!

 

Michael's Take: Gotta do what you gotta do.

 

Michael's Take: Never know what you'll see in Dakar.

Don’t mind me guys, just passing through! #Dakar2018

A post shared by Toby Price (@tobyprice87) on

 

Michael's Take: Larry!   

 

Michael's Take: Welcome back Thomas Covington, now get ready for that first GP!

 

Michael's Take: Non-moto...if at first you don't succeed, try, try, and try again!

@roblesraph is a mad man! Do you dare to try this trick ?

A post shared by Vincent Tupin (@vinny_t_) on

 

 

 

 

