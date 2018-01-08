- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's Take: This missed Scoop last week but we couldn't resist this week...welcome to MotoDubs.
Michael's Take: Rock it out Jimmy.
Michael's Take: BadNewsPhil is back, and as good as ever.
Michael's Take: Go back to A1 and see who Phil collided with, then this will make sense, ha...
Michael's Take: Too much, too much!
Michael's Take: Gotta do what you gotta do.
Michael's Take: Never know what you'll see in Dakar.
Michael's Take: Larry!
Michael's Take: Welcome back Thomas Covington, now get ready for that first GP!
Michael's Take: Non-moto...if at first you don't succeed, try, try, and try again!