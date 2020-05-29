SLC Post/Preview

During any normal year during a normal Supercross season, you’d see plenty of media personnel at each and every round. Photographers on the floor, video guys in the stands and the pits, editors with voice recorders shoved in racers’ faces. But this isn’t a normal year or a normal Supercross season. All aspects of the AMA Monsters Energy Supercross has been effected by COVID-19, including the way it is covered and it wasn’t a guarantee that we’d be in Salt Lake City. Feld has had to implement drastic cuts to get the head count down and that includes media.

Fortunately, we’ll be there. GuyB is already on sight and getting ready for rapid-fire rounds of Supercross, all in the same place, Rice-Eccles Stadium on the University of Utah campus.

Having seven rounds in less than a month is unprecedented and new territory for everyone involved. At Vital MX, we are going to stick to our usual plan of attack for each round with as much coverage as possible, yet we’ll have to navigate new distancing rules and regulations. There are still a lot of questions on how all this will look, but what is for certain is that, as one of the few media outlets actually in SLC, Vital MX will be as connected and up to date as possible.

Click here for a refresher on the new rules, format, and schedule for the last seven rounds of racing.

In 2018, Supercross head to Salt Lake City for a day race round that turned out a lot different than a typical Supercross round. As you can see from this post-race interview with 250 class winner Shane McElrath, the racers had to deal with wind, dust, rocks, and rough track conditions. Will the next seven rounds be similar? We’ll have to wait and see.

Here are the highlight videos of both the 450 and 250 classes. Plus, hop on-board with Shane to see exactly what he was talking about with the track conditions.

Some shots of the stadium and what we might expect.

Some racers prepping and getting used to Salt Lake City life.

With Round 11 two days away, more and more details will coming your way. P.S. Don't forget to make your fantasy picks!