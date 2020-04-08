Does riding a trials bike help you get better at motocross? To help answer that question we headed out to the Inaugural California Trials Invitational Presented By GasGas to cover the event but also talk to a few of the riders who ride both trials and moto. Ten-time AMA Trials Champion Geoff Aaron and trials, off-road, and moto rider Louise Forsley explain that while it might not be apples to apples, riding a trials bike gives you a massive amount of control over the bike and yourself, which does translate to any sort of riding, including motocross. Can't find a pit bike right now? Maybe a trials bike is the answer. You can have an insane amount of fun in a tiny amount of space.