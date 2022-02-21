Reworked Edition: 2009 Honda CRF450R Project Build

In 2020, we were presented with an opportunity to test a one-of-a-kind 2009 Honda CRF450R project bike. Well, here we are two years later with the same bike but an entirely new look. Clay Kirksey has done it again by building a project bike that we can guarantee has a one-off look. We took to the track at Cahuilla MX to give this bike another run-down. Check it out!



