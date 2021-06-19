Toggle

Results Sheet: 2021 High Point National

Results from round three of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

GD2
6/19/2021 8:25 AM

Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from High Point.

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined

Photo

250 Combined

Photo

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

Photo

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

Photo

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Photo

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Photo


