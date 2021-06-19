Results Sheet: 2021 High Point National

Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from High Point.

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined

250 Combined

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1



