Race Shop Build: Twisted Development 2020 KTM 350 SX-F

Twisted Development gets ahold of our 2020 KTM 350 SX-F and creates a beast for our latest Race Shop Build feature!

The team over at Twisted Development exceeds expectations when it comes to power and performance in their builds. They got ahold of our 2020 KTM 350 SX-F for our latest Race Shop Build and let me tell you, Twisted Development created a monster of a bike. Dynoed to put down more power than a stock 450, this 2020 KTM 350 SX-F is a bike we all wish we had in our garage. Check out the full video to learn what went into this build!

