Race Shop Build: Twisted Development 2020 KTM 350 SX-F

The team over at Twisted Development exceeds expectations when it comes to power and performance in their builds. They got ahold of our 2020 KTM 350 SX-F for our latest Race Shop Build and let me tell you, Twisted Development created a monster of a bike. Dynoed to put down more power than a stock 450, this 2020 KTM 350 SX-F is a bike we all wish we had in our garage. Check out the full video to learn what went into this build!



