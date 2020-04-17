

Are you open for business? Do you have a showroom or retail location that’s open? What services are available? Are you selling direct through your website? If so, what's the URL? Anything you’d like to add?

100% Yes. We're working remotely, but are operational. No, but we are a drop-off location for Goggles For Docs. Yes. www.100percent.com During this time of crisis, we're donating 20% of all web sale proceeds to our team fundraising page for the CDCFoundation, which directly supports in-the-moment, on-the-ground needs from public health responders, at the local, state, national and international level. More info here: www.100percent.com/pages/giving-back

3 Brothers Racing Yes. Showroom is open Monday – Friday 10:00 – 6:00, Saturday 10:00 – 5:00, closed Sunday. Order: at 3bros.com | Phone: (949) 642-0546

509 Yes, we sure are. We are currently experiencing no shipping delays on orders from ride509.com as well! Varies on a case-by-case basis within our dealer network. Customers can check here for a dealer near them: www.ride509.com/dealer-locator Yes we are. www.ride509.com We recently donated 1,240 pairs of goggles to Goggles for Docs with the support of Polaris.

“Working with Goggles For Docs to provide eyewear for those fighting on the frontlines of this pandemic seemed like a great way for us to contribute and we are humbled to be part of the solution.” — Tom Delanoy 509 Founder & President

6D Helmets Yes. Our reception area is closed to the public currently. In Canada, our 3PL shipper is closed until May 4th. So service to Canada is limited. We can manage all sales and service related needs as normal. Drop off and pickup can be arranged, or shipped in and out as needed. www.6Dhelmets.com There’s no better time to get your helmet reconditioned, rebuilt, or prepped for riding / racing. Rebuilds, liners, pads, visors and new 2020 helmets are all in stock. Any questions, don’t hesitate to call the office or chat with us on our website.

Acerbis USA Yes. N/A Yes, www.acerbisusa.com All our customer service is being handled through email. We aren’t able to field phone calls. www.acerbisusa.com/contact

AOMC Yes, we are open and going strong for online sales and shipping. We have a pick-up service being offered for local people if they want to place an order. We're happy to accommodate anyone that would be available for that. www.AOMC.mx

Arai Yes. No. Yes (parts & accessories), www.araiamericas.com



For helmets please use our dealer locator: https://parts.araiamericas.com/my_arai/dealer_lookups We all can’t wait to get back to riding and racing!

Arma Sport Yes. No. Yes www.armasport.com Sign up for our weekly newsletter to receive at-home workouts, recipes, and weekly specials:

www.armasport.com/pages/newsletter-sign-up

AXP Racing Yes. No showroom. Sales through our dealers in all countries or directly via our website. https://www.axp-racing.com/en/ We're answering messages via email and messages on our social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.

Baja No Pinch Yes. We do not have a brick-and-mortar store. We have some dealers in the U.S. We are selling our products through our website. Please see link below:



www.bajanopinch.com We are supporting our Baja community as we are currently running a 19% sale to help our customers getting their Baja No Pinch Tool. It is a hard time for everyone, and we are here to support our community and get through this fast!



We also have a dealer program. Please see link below:

www.bajanopinch.com/dealer/

Barnett Clutches Yes. Yes. Cable and clutch component sales, custom made cables and brake lines. www.barnettclutches.com Support your small American-made family-owned businesses! We’ve been around since 1948 serving your clutch and cable needs.

Bazzaz Yes, we are open for business. Yes, we have a retail location that is open for engine management purchases. This is available by appointment only.



1150 W. Central Ave., Suite B

Brea, CA 92821

909-597-8300 Yes, we sell direct through our website;

www.bazzaz.net Stay safe, get out and ride!

Bel-Ray Yes. No. No. We have a consumer offer valid now through end of May… Spend $50 on any Bel-Ray items and get a $10 check back.

Bell Helmets Yes! No retail location other than global dealers that are able to be open. Yes! www.bellhelmets.com Stay Safe and can’t wait to see everyone back at the track soon!

Blud Lubricants Yes, we are open for business. Online only. Yes, we sell direct. www.bludlubricants.com Promo code BLUD for 25% off any order through our online store, www.bludlubricants.com/store, through the end of May. Note: Cannot be combined with any other discounts or used with racer support orders.

Bolt Everywear Yes, absolutely! We are available at our shop here in Australia, in America we are available from online only shipping out of Cairo, Georgia, and in Europe we are available by appointment at our base in Netherlands or online! www.bolteverywear.com We have spent many years developing such a durable product that is truly unlike others on the market today, it is built to last.

Bridgestone Yes, our MC tire factory is operational and producing tires. No interruption in supply. N/A No, but we have a Dealer Locator and links to key online retailers on our website (BridgestoneMotorcycleTires.com). Now is a fantastic time for Bridgestone tire deals because our Spring Promotion lasts until 4/30/20 (US) or 5/31/20 (Canada). Here is the link to our promotions. www.bridgestonemotorcycletires.com/en-us/promotions See info above about our Spring Promo, which lasts until 4/30/20 in the US and 5/31/20 in Canada.

Bullet Proof Designs Yes. www.bulletproofdesigns.com | 816-695-3784

CCR Sport Yes, we are open M–F, 8am–6pm. No, we are online or telephone only. Absolutely: www.ccrsport.com There is no better time than now to outfit your hauler for riding season. And to help riders out during these times we are offering Free Shipping and No Sales Tax.

Chaparral Yes, Chaparral Motorsports is open for business during the Coronavirus pandemic both online and at our physical location in San Bernardino California. Customers can order online 24 hours a day through Chapmoto.com, and we have modified our physical store hours. Our new temporary store hours are Tuesday – Saturday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm. Our retail store is located at 555 South H Street San Bernardino, CA. is open (see hours above). However, only the Parts/Accessories and service departments are open. Our vehicle sales department is closed, but customers can call (909) 889-2761 x3 to make an appointment if they are interested in purchasing a vehicle. We are allowing only a handful of customers in the store at a time and are following all the state recommended/required health and social distance practices. Customers must be wearing a mask covering their nose and mouth. Walk-ins are welcome, or you can order online or over the phone and pick up your order in-store. Our helmet, boot, and gear/apparel departments are closed and we are not allowing people to shop or try things on while in the store. If you know the exact item and size you need you can let a manager know, or you can order over the phone/online. We are not accepting returns on helmets or riding gear at this time. Customers can shop online 24 hours a day at www.chapmoto.com, or over the phone during our new temporary business hours by calling (800) 841-2960.

DDC Racing Yes, open for business. (Website 24/7, emails 24/7, phone calls after 4pm M-F) No showroom, no retail location, no services other than leading epic trail rides of biblical proportion. Yes, directly through my website at: www.ddcracing.net We have have an undying passion for the sport. We support riders of all skill levels and riding disciplines and support land use organizations fighting to keep our riding open. DDC Sprockets are the best in the world, used and endorsed by riders and teams such as Destry Abbott, Jacob Argubright, Purvines Racing, Garrett Off-Road Racing, and many others. #RUNDDC

DeCal Works Yes. Our showroom is closed. However, we're shipping UPS daily. Yes, www.decalmx.com For 10% off your order use Promo Code: DW410 *Valid through April 30th.

DT1 Filters Yes. www.mxfilters.com New product: BT46, E50 Extreme, H50

Dubya Yes. Will call open, order pickup, rebuild services. Tight Budget? Freshen up your OEM sets with our Rebuild Special starting at $500.

EKS Brand Yes. No. www.eksbrand.com Please support the small businesses in our sport. they count on everyday sales to stay alive. Be safe and have fun!

Engine Ice Yes. No. We do not sell consumer direct. We support the distributor/dealer supply chain. We encourage everyone during this period of staying home to take the time to work on their bikes. Change all the fluids (oils, brake fluid, coolant). Double check all the nuts, bolts, chain and sprockets. We also encourage the disassembly all the way down to the frame and to check all pivot points and bearing sets. This way, when this is all over, everyone is confident their bikes are as 100% as a factory race team bike.

ERA Moto Co. Yes. We're working remotely, but are operational. No, our shop is closed, but we're still fulfilling orders made on our website. Yes: www.eramoto.co More info about how we're operating can be found here: www.eramoto.co/pages/covid-19

Evans Coolant Yes, Evans Coolant remains open for our wholesale customers and for retail through our website. We're staffing our (888) 990-2665 tech line as well as all social media Direct Messaging. www.evanscoolant.com



We also have a dealer locator page on our website and encourage people to continue shopping at their local dealerships, if only by phone/online.

www.evanscoolant.com/where-to-buy We are currently offering a rebate which applies to products bought from any retail outlet.



www.evanscoolant.com/products/rebate

Factory Effex Yes, full operations. No. Yes, www.factoryeffex.com Factory Effex is in full operation, we are exercise extreme caution during these tough times by utilizing remote staff and in-house staff that are able to operate in a safe and controlled safe distance environment. Our custom products are in full swing from graphics kits and number plates to seat covers, all with on time daily service and delivery.

Fasst Company Yes, wide open. We're very fortunate that business has been good. We have not been doing any walk ups. All of our products are available through our website or one of our great dealers. Yes, www.fasstco.com and www.fasstmtb.com Our ergo experts are ready to help you choose the correct bend bar for you personal needs.

FCP Racing Yes. No. www.fcpracing.com/shop We now offer 2-stroke parts, as well as titanium footpeg pins.

Fist Handwear Yes. At www.fisthandwear.com and Langston Motorsports. www.fisthandwear.com N/A

FMF Yes. No. Yes, www.fmfracing.com We launched our RIDE IT OUT Tee with all proceeds going direct to First Responders Children’s foundation.

FXR Yes. We are currently offering curbside pickup at our retail locations Yes, www.fxrracing.com FXR staff is working remotely and fully able to assist our e-commerce customers and wholesale partners. Our warehouses are open and shipping daily.

Giant Loop Yes, 9:00 – 5:00 Mon – Fri. Our showroom is temporarily closed but we are offering free shipping on every order in the Untied States. Yes we do. Every sale on our site helps us keep the lights on www.giantloopmoto.com Giant Loop was founded during our last recession. We know what it takes to offer outstanding products and service to our customers and dealers around the world while working from our computers and phones.

Guts Racing Yes. No. Yes, www.gutsracing.com

Hardline Products Yes. No showroom. Online sales and customer support available. Yes, www.hardlineproducts.com Shipping on all our website orders is only $4.99 anywhere in the continental U.S.

Hinson Yes. Prepaid orders are available for drive by pick up. Website & phone orders are available for drive by pick up or to be shipped nationwide. Yes, www.hinsonracing.com Our phone business/technical support hours are 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM PST Monday-Friday, or you can check out www.hinsonracing.com 24 hours/7 days a week.

Jasper Organics Yes. No. www.JasperOrganics.com We know times are stressful and uncertain, we may be able to help!

JBI Suspension Yes. Yes, but per appointment at this time. All services available. Yes. www.RideJBI.com N/A

Kreft Moto Yes, Kreft Moto remains open for business. However, Sales and Customer Service staff are telecommuting. The best way to contact us is via email info@kreftmoto.com or our temporary remote phone number, 541-640-5554. Our shop is open, but any bike or suspension drop-offs/pickups are strictly by appointment only at this time. Please call 541-640-5554 to coordinate.

Most customers already use the Kreft Moto suspension box to ship to us. We provide this box free of charge. All shipping services to and from Kreft Moto have remained unchanged. To get the best advice and service on your suspension tuning, please start by filling out our rider information form. One of our Customer Services staff will then give you a call to discuss the details. www.kreftmoto.com/riderinformationform

Kutvek Amerika Yes. No. URL USA-Canada: www.kutvek-amerika.com

URL All others Countries: www.kutvek-kitgraphik.com

KW RaceWear Yes. Yes, at our HQ in Częstochowa, Poland. We sell all our custom gear/apparel through our online shops:

- MX clothes on www.kwracewear.com

- MTB clothes on www.pulswear.com

Lainer Suspension Yes! Yes, the workshop is open, every kind of suspension tuning and service is available and parts resale is available as well. Yes, we sell parts through our website: www.lainersuspension-usa.com We're open and everyone is welcome but always keeping the safe distance and wearing the antimicrobial mask for everybody's safety.

Leatt Yes. No, online sales only. Yes, www.Leatt.com

Lectron Fuel Systems Yes. No. Yes, www.lectronfuelsystems.com While we are currently only stocking our 38 H-Series kits, clicking the “notify me when available” button on the product pages will alert customers when we are fully operational again. The heal of our employees is our top priority, and we thank everyone for their patience and understanding.

Legacy Racewear Yes, we are open for business. No retail location open. Selling online at www.racewearlegacy.com Have a sale going on!

Luxon MX Yes, we’re still processing and shipping online orders as well as designing and manufacturing new parts. Nothing is open to the public, online only. Yes, www.luxonmx.com N/A

Melon Optics Yes. No, online only. Yes, we're still fulfilling orders and shipping worldwide www.melonoptics.com N/A

Mika Metals Yes. www.mikametals.com

Millennium Technologies Yes! We are 100% mail order and all services are available. www.millennium-tech.net Our competitors have a turnaround time of 5 weeks + for plating, we are plating cylinders in 9 – 12 days in-house.

Moose Yes. No. No.

Motion Pro Yes, Monday – Friday 8 am–5 pm PST with limited telephone coverage. Best way to reach Motion Pro currently is by email from motionpro.com/contact

Customers and visitors currently are not allowed entrance to the Motion Pro building. Customer may place orders on motionpro.com. Custom Cables services are temporarily suspended. Customers can visit motionpro.com to purchase Motion Pro products. Visit motionpro.com to see their full line of innovative tools and products that help you maintain and repair motorcycles, ATVs, and UTVs. Their easy to use Search By Vehicle function will help you find the Motion Pro tools and products for your vehicle.

MotoHose Yes. Yes, www.motohose.com Wishing everyone and their friends and families a safe journey through this virus time.

Motonation Yes, classified essential. www.motonation.com

www.ciclista-america.com

www.actionathletesupply.com Motonation’s products (Sidi boots, Forcefield Body Armour, Trilobite Apparel and Motonation Apparel) are available at all the top ecom sellers.

Motool Yes, business as usual. No showroom, online only. www.motool.co We also offer sponsorships on Hookit.

Motoseat Yes. Yes, all services available. www.motoseat.com Get 'em while they're hot.

MX Champ Currently, no. Have been closed going on two months. Small showroom in the main office, not really set up for retail and more wholesale, all service has been closed. www.gpsoffroadproducts.com www.mxchampusa.comwww.Geared4.com Hope this all ends soon and the economy can make a quick comeback, but we fear this is going to cause some issues to come. Our dealers tell us that Online sales are up but we are afraid that this is only short term and is going to take a dive in a couple months when reality sets in to most that have lost jobs. This definitely caught us off guard and will make us take a good long look at our future plans.

MX Coach Yes, MX Coach is open for business and doing coaching at the track employing social distancing guidelines. Also, we have live Zoom meetings on other aspects of a championship motocross program such as Mental Training & Development, Athletic Training specific for MX, Sports Nutrition, Injuries and MX, Parenting & MX, The Talent Myth. Located in Boise, Idaho - Motocross coaching services. www.MXCoach.com

MX Locker Yes, we are open for business! Being an online marketplace, our site is live 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Orders from our store are still going out within 2-3 business days and our support team is around all the time to handle any questions about our site. We do not have a showroom or retail location. Being a social commerce marketplace, riders in our industry are taking advantage of the time to do some spring cleaning and turn their old gear or bike parts into cash! As well, buyers are taking advantages of great deals on our site daily. Yes, we are selling direct on our site! You can check out the marketplace of motocross here -- www.mxlocker.com/ During these difficult times, it’s important we all stick together. At MX Locker, we wanted to offer a way for our community members to make some cash while at home. Listing your old gear and bike parts takes less than 2 minutes, and take advantage of our community driven marketplace to earn extra cash! If any help is needed, feel free to reach out to us!

MyPitboard Yes we are still open for business. We do not have a retail location that is open at this time. We are selling direct to consumers on our site, www.mypitboard.com COVID has had an impact on our production and we are expecting to have 100 products per month available for shipment.

Nihilo Concepts Yes we are open, and production and shipping are in full swing. Yes, the showroom is open at 8300 SW Lost River Rd., Stuart, Fl 34997 www.nihiloconcepts.com Give us a call we are at the shop and if you are home working on your bike and need some techinal help we are here to help. Give us a call!

onX Offroad Yes! While our Montana offices are closed, we’re all still working from home. Of course, you can still download the onX Offroad app on the Apple App store and Google Play stores. www.onxmaps.com/offroad-app Now is a great time to explore the onX Offroad app and plan your next adventure. Find an open trail anytime, anywhere. Quickly find open routes and trails near you no matter where you live, what you drive or what season it is.

985,000,000+ acres of public land

54,000+ campgrounds & cabins

350,000+ miles of open trails

450,000+ points of interest

Start your free trial.

No credit card. No strings attached.

Download the onX Offroad App for free.

After your 7-day free trial, subscribe for $29.99/year. Less than a tank (in your truck) of fuel!

Phoenix Handlebars Yeah, of course. No, but still offer pickup if you are willing to drive over. Buying bars and grips online. Yup, www.phoenixhandlebars.com Use this time to spend time with the family and dog and get in the garage to make sure your bike is ready to rip once they drop the gate.

Pro Carbon Racing Yes. No, online only. Order direct on our website, www.pro-carbonracing.co.uk for rapid shipping. We ship worldwide every day, most items in stock, anything that does drop from stock due to high demand will be in production here so will always ship within one week.

Pro Taper Yes, but at a limited capacity. Most Tucker Powersports dealers are still open and you can purchase ProTaper products through them. Rider support is currently closed. No. We are hoping to be back up and running a full capacity very soon.

Pro-Vue/Pro-Boot Yes. No, online services services available are prescription goggles (Pro-Vue) and boot resole and repair (Pro-Boot). Yes, I sell direct. The two sites are www.pro-vue.com and www.pro-bootmx.com N/A

Ramage Performance Yes. N/A Yes. www.ramageperformance.com Our main products are Rocket Fuel +, an unparalleled endurance and recovery supplement, MAG+ Sport Spray Dead Sea Magnesium oil and the 4Arm Strong. We have a promotion that gets you the Sport Spray free with the purchase of Rocket Fuel + or the 4Arm Strong. They can also email us to see if they qualify for an Ambassador/team rider discount. Check us out on Instagram @ramage_performance

Ranaconda Yes. No, all online. us.rabaconda.com We're gladly serving customers during the lock down period!

Rekluse Yes, we are open during normal business hours. Our normal services, including customer service and technical support, are available. Access to the building is limited to the Rekluse Team. Our products are available for purchase on our website, www.rekluse.com. Spare parts are available on the website as well. We are here to help our dealers and customer so please don’t hesitate to reach out. Phone: 208-426-0659

Ride Engineering Yes. Product ordering & Tech Support via email or phone 949-722-8354. Yes, www.ride-engineering.com We have limited staff for the month of April but we are shipping our made in USA products daily and appreciate everyone’s support.

Risk Racing Yes! The showroom is closed, but we are servicing customer who want to come pick up product. Yes, www.riskracing.com We wish the best of health to our moto loving family out there! Keep healthy, keep sane, and keep Braaaapin’!

Rocky Mountain Yes. Yes, but will-call only with curbside pick-up. Yes, www.rockymountainatvmc.com During this difficult time, we are working hard to maintain our service levels while keeping our team and facilities safe. We are still processing orders while maintaining standards set by the CDC, state and local governments.



Whether you use our website, phone center, or live chat, we will process your order quickly as possible. But, because of disruptions in normal business practices and increased online business impacting our carriers, delivery may take longer than usual.



We appreciate your understanding and patience, and allowing us to serve your powersport needs.

Rtech Yes, we are open for business! N/A Yes, www.rtechmx.com We can also sell to retailers / distributors directly from our factory.

Scott Yes! No showroom, but we are still producing goggles in our manufacturing facility in Ogden, Utah. Not in the USA, We pride ourselves on our long-term relationships with our dealer network. Scott goggles are proudly made in the USA.

Shoei Shoei helmets are currently available at many of the powersports stores that remain open, as well as all of the top U.S. eCommerce retailers. Please contact your favorite local or online dealer for more information. Shoei North America customer service is available via email at this time (customerservice@shoei.com). Our helmet inspection and repair services are also available, but we ask that you please remain patient while awaiting customer service responses and/or shipping confirmations. Shoei North America sells parts and accessories are available online at our Parts Store (www.store.shoei-helmets.com). For helmet purchases, please contact your favorite local or online dealer. On behalf of everyone at Shoei, our hearts go out to all those impacted by COVID-19. During this challenging time, our focus remains on the health and safety of our employees, customers and communities. The situation is changing rapidly, and to help do our part in slowing the spread of the virus, we have implemented temporary schedule modifications that could result in slower than normal response times. Our web store will remain open, but we ask that you please be patient while awaiting shipping confirmations, customer service responses, and helmet inspection/repair updates. Thank you for your loyalty, and please stay safe!

SKDA Yes, running as per usual, to keep bikes looking slick during this wild time. All our locations are closed for public access. We are running behind closed doors. Yes - Hit up our huge range online, at: www.skda.com.au Thank you all for your support during these crazy times. We are still here, doing what we do best.

Sofa Brand Yes, we are always open! No showroom or shop location, all online. www.sofabrandmx.com Come check out the first ever MX gear redesign with the all new ProZip technology.

Stacyc Yes, bikes are shipping daily. Yes, visit our dealer locator at Stacyc.com or email support@stacyc.com Yes, www.stacyc.com

Technical Touch USA Yes. Prepaid orders are available for drive by pickup. Website & phone orders are available for drive by pickup or to be shipped nationwide. Yes, www.technicaltouchusa.com For anything KYB or Xtrig related our phone business/technical support hours are 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PST Monday-Friday, or you can check out www.technicaltouchusa.com 24 hours/7 days a week.

Temecula T-Shirt Printers Yes, we are open (we are producing masks.) Yes, our showroom of t-shirts, promotional products and other garments is open. www.temeculatshirtprinters.com We produce products for many e-commerce athletes and Youtubers..... Buttery, Dean Wilson, The Deegans, Whiskey Throttle, Havoc Goggles to name a few.

We are able to supply our customers without the need to come in and expose one another to the Corona Virus. We can except art and payments via email and ship finished products anywhere in the world daily.

Thor Yep, THOR is currently accepting rider support resumes (https://ridersupport.thormx.com/login) and working hard to launch our 2021 collection later this year. No. No. These are trying times for us all, but it is important to remember that we can come together by staying apart to beat this thing. When the rules of social distancing no longer apply, tracks and trails will be there waiting!

TM Racing 8:00 am to 6:00 pm for technical support and questions. No showroom or visiting hours available at this point. www.tmracing-usa.com order thru your local TM dealer and we will do the drop shipments for them to you! We just received another container of 2020 models and have still everything available on the parts side.

Tom Morgan Racing Yes, I am open same as normal. 99% of my engine builds are shipped to me from across the country and around the world so I am normally "socially distanced". I am also my only employee so more social distancing :)

Since I am 99% online I don't have a showroom, but all of my custom engine building services are available and I can easily be reached via my cell #949-421-7112 or my email tmm_tmr@yahoo.com.

Troy Lee Designs Yes, TLD is currently operating full time (remotely). Our Corona showroom is currently closed, but our Laguna location has pick-up availability along with shipping within the 92651 zip code. Just give the store a ring @ 949-715-8142 and they will be stoked to assist you. Yes, our entire product line is available at www.troyleedesigns.com We really appreciate the support we have been seeing from our loyal consumers. We have made an effort to promote shops locally to ensure we continue to drive business to retailers that have been able to remain open. We have so many great partners and we will continue to do everything we can to support them as we are all in this together. If we all continue to communicate and work together (especially in new & creative ways) we will come out of this stronger. We know how tough it is out there but we are a crazy strong 2-wheel community and we will push through this!

UFO Plastic USA Yes, we are shipping and available for pickups. Showroom is closed. Yes, www.ufoplasticusa.com Inventory is still good, but with the factories closed for the last month, you may want to get your plastic now so you will have it when this is finally over and you want to go ride again.

VP Racing Fuels Yes. No. www.vpracingfuels.com

Warp 9 Racing Yes. www.warp9racing.com | sales@warp9racing.com | (801) 699-7979

Wicked Family Yes, we are open and haven’t had any problems with shipping so far. Still 2-4 days from Sweden to the U.S. N/A www.wickedfamily.com We are a small company, celebrating two years as a brand this month. We really appreciate your support during these difficult times.

Wiseco, ProX, JE Yes! The Wiseco, ProX, and JE sales teams are available over the phone for questions, technical support, and processing orders. Our engineering staff is still working, developing quality pistons and performance products, as well as working on custom orders. We are still shipping Wiseco, ProX, and JE product from our main Ohio warehouse Monday – Friday. Orders typically ship same day or next! Of course, we are taking proper health precautions and maintaining social distancing throughout these operations. No showroom or retail location directly, no will call pickups. Yes, we sell both Wiseco and ProX product in the U.S. directly through www.wiseco.com

JE product can found and ordered directly through our all-new website: www.jepistons.com

We also sell through Amazon and eBay stores, but I would direct people to the websites first. With people spending more time at home and (hopefully) in their garages, our blogs are a great resource for tech tips, how-tos, and other awesome powersports features!

www.blog.wiseco.com/topic/powersports

www.blog.pro-x.com/

www.jepistons.com/blog

XPR Motorsports Yes, we are open for business! Our shop is a full service race shop that specialize in building race engines, but we are a full service shop. Yes, we sell direct through our website at www.xprmotorsports.com