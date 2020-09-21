Toggle

Movers & Shakers from Spring Creek 1

Who was on the gas in Millville?

Vital MX member GuyB 64 GuyB https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all 07/10/06 9364 3578 45954 881 2391 30548 38 1693 2 184

GuyB
9/21/2020 9:50 AM

Movers & Shakers from Spring Creek

Photo

Benny Bloss did some work at Spring Creek, moving up a total of 26 spots during the two motos. He also had a sweet line on the downhill, hugging the far right side.

A trio of riders tallied a +18 for positions gained. They included Justin Hoeft (18th overall)...

...Tyler Bowers (23rd overall)...

...and Bryce Backaus (26th overall)...

Mover in the 450 points? Adam Cianciarulo's 1-1 day moved him into second overall, 15 back of Zach Osborne with three rounds remaining.

Photo

Mason Gonzales was the top Mover in the 250 class, jumping up 21 spots over the two motos.

Jett Lawrence (above), and Ezra Hastings (below) both advanced a combined 16 spots each during their motos.

Photo

In the 250 title chase, Dylan Ferrandis retook the points lead after a 1-1 day, and an awesome second moto battle with Jeremy Martin.

Hunter Lawrence has been looking more like his normal self lately, and he moved up four spots in the 250 standings at Spring Creek.


1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest