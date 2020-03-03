Movers & Shakers from Atlanta

Toggle

Justin Barcia was the top mover in Atlanta, picking up nine spots after the first lap. It'd be interesting to see what he could do if he can get a good start in one of the upcoming weekends.

Cooper Webb was also on the gas, grabbing a +7 after starting in tenth spot. Considering how sore he still was after his crash in Arlington, this was particularly impressive.

Chad Reed also move up seven spots during the main...though he was the caboose on the field as they headed into the first turn.

Jo Shimoda (84) turned up the heat in Atlanta, picking up a total of seven spots in the 250 main. He also put in his best pro effort to date, with a fifth-place finish.

Justin Hill picked up six spots in the 250 main. Judging by his missing fork guard, he had some adventure along the way.

Enzo Lopes had the third-best plus score in the 250, with a +5. He finished in sixth place.


