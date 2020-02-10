MX After-Party: WW Ranch

450 Class

Zach Osborne – 1st

"It was a solid weekend going 1-1 for the overall," Osborne said. "I was able to extend my cushion again in the points, so it was exactly what we needed for the stretch run of this championship. I'm looking forward to the last two rounds and finishing it off."

Marvin Musquin – 2nd

"I came into this race not very well, physically, from my crash in Millville last weekend and then I had another crash in the second practice, so I went out there in not-so-great of shape, but I gave my best, and I'm happy with how I rode and my consistency. It's a bummer that I lost 10 points on Zach [Osborne] in the championship, but he was stronger than me today. I did what I could, so I'm happy to still be up on the podium."

Eli Tomac – 3rd

"Today, we finally felt like we were back to normal a bit with how Moto 2 shaped up. Moto 1 was similar to how the entire season has gone, where I get buried and couldn't dig myself out of the hole, but Moto 2, I felt fresh and felt like I had a lot left in the tank physically to make that push. At this point, we are out of the title fight, but that's not going to stop me from pushing for moto wins these last two weekends."

Adam Cianciarulo – 4th

"We put ourselves in such a good position both motos to grab another overall and close the points gap, so I'm pretty disappointed with how the second moto went. I needed to be a little stronger at the end of Moto 1 to hold off (Zach) Osborne and Moto 2 I felt like I was doing everything right but left the door open and came together with (Marvin) Musquin. I did everything I could to salvage what I could. The good news is we are healthy and know what we need to improve on for the last two rounds."

Chase Sexton – 5th

"Today, I qualified first in both practices, which was good. My speed has been really good. In the first moto, I passed for the lead for about five seconds, and then I got passed back, but overall, I feel like I've been riding really well. I got fifth overall today, which isn't what we want, but I think we're getting closer to the win that we want. I'm looking forward to the last two rounds."

Blake Baggett – 6th

"It was a good day overall. I had the speed, I didn't get the best starts, the track was tough, and I didn't move forward as quick as I should have. Still, a good day and we will take the momentum into the last two rounds of the season."

Max Anstie – 7th

"Making progress each week with myself, my bike, and my team," said Max Anstie. "A solid 4th in the second moto, it was nice to battle up near the front. I went off the track and had a hard charge from a long way back on the first lap of the first moto. So it was nice to end up 7th overall. Looking forward to Colorado."

Fredrik Noren – 8th

"It was a good weekend for me," Noren enthused. "We did some testing this week. Riding down in Florida with Alex was good; that definitely put us in a good direction. With just two more rounds to go, I'm looking forward to finishing off the season strong."

Joey Savatgy – 9th

"It was another struggle weekend for me," Savatgy commented with frustration in his voice. "We have two rounds left for me to dig deep and finish strong."

Justin Barcia – 10th

"It wasn't what we were hoping for at WW Ranch. In the first moto, I got a decent start and finished fifth. We made some changes to the bike for the second moto. I got the holeshot and was feeling awesome, and then had a big crash. I had to pull in, which was a bummer, but we were able to get back out there. I gave it everything I had and fought my way back up to 13th for 10th overall. It's not the results I wanted, but all in all, I have to look at the positives. I'm looking forward to next weekend."

Christian Craig – 11th

"WW started off pretty good. Qualifying was one of my best—I qualified fifth. I went into the motos pretty confident, but I got off to a bad start in the first moto. I had to make my way through the pack pretty quick, and I got up to ninth or 10th. I was stuck there for a while, and unfortunately, the heat got to me about halfway through. It was tough trying to hang on, not being used to the humidity at all, and I pretty much just rode it out in 10th. I had a better start in the second moto and rode up with those guys a little bit longer. I had some good battles, and then the heat just took over again. I pretty much hung on for dear life. I ended up getting 10-10 for 11th. I was on a pretty good streak with some good motos, running up front, so I'm not happy with today. I have two more rounds to get into that top-five."

Justin Bogle – 13th

"Today was good. I felt really comfortable on the track and had the speed out there. It's a shame I went down at the start of the second moto, as I felt I could have had a top ten finish. We are still making huge progress and will be ready at Thunder Valley next week."

Adam Enticknap – 26th

"Qualifying was better this weekend in the sand," said Adam Enticknap. "The famous WW Ranch didn't disappoint. The fans were going off, and the track was rough. Running my best position was awesome until my crash. I am ready and eager to get another shot at Colorado next week!"

250 Class

Dylan Ferrandis – 1st

"We already knew that this race is one of the hardest of the circuit with the heat and humidity here in Florida. So every year, you have to manage your energy more than giving everything you have. I got two good starts, and that helped a lot. From there, I just tried to control the race. It worked really well. The team and I, we changed some stuff on the bike to improve my start, and it worked. So that's good news. I've made a small gap in the championship, which is really, really good with two rounds to go. We'll see how it goes. I'm in great shape. I think winning the Florida round shows that. Let's go!"

Justin Cooper – 2nd

"Once again, it was really hot here. I knew it was going to be hot coming in. I was at the track yesterday, so I kind of got to feel the heat here. It was just a good, solid day. We had a better first moto and an even better second moto. I knew I had second overall if I beat Jeremy (Martin), so that was the goal. Dylan was riding really well today. He got past me pretty early in the first moto, and I tried to latch onto him. From there, I just tried to ride my laps and focus on myself. Overall, it was a really good day. I'm proud to put it back on the podium."

Jeremy Martin – 3rd

"So the first time I've ever been to WW Ranch and the track was pretty fun," said Martin. "I knew it was going to be high-speed, but dang it, man. I didn't realize it would be that high-speed! Just a 3-3 day for me for third overall, so nothing fancy. Definitely, Dylan [Ferrandis] was riding really well today. He got really good starts both motos. He was out of the gate better than me. So I did what I could. I was kind of fighting it all day today, but I did everything that I could. We have two rounds left, so we'll hopefully fight it into the end here and see what happens."

Jett Lawrence – 4th

"I'm sick of getting fourth place."

Shane McElrath – 5th

"It was tough. It was a hot day today, and the track was really rough. I'm not happy with my first moto. I started out front and ended up going back to eighth at one point, and then somebody went down, so I ended up seventh. I just didn't ride very well. I didn't feel very good at all. The sand here, it's pretty tough to ride in. My second moto was better, though. It felt harder, but I just rode better and ended up fourth. I'm going to take what I got and use it for motivation for next weekend."

Alex Martin – 6th

"It was a so-so day at the Florida national. The heat and humidity made the conditions pretty tough, and a second moto crash with my brother cost me a shot at another podium." Martin added, "Moving back to third in points was a positive."

Cameron McAdoo – 7th

"It was a good day overall," said McAdoo. "The track had a lot of tricky spots, and you had to really be on your game the whole time. It was a nice surprise to see the 9-8 was seventh overall, but I really want to put the team closer to the top. We'll keep working to close out the season with some good racing."

Jo Shimoda – 8th

"Yeah, qualifying [session] 1 on a new track for me, it just was hard to do a good lap time. I wasn't fast enough. In qualifying 2, I found good lines and more intensity finished p6 in that group, but p9 overall," explained Shimoda. "In Moto 1, I picked a gate really far outside, and it didn't work. Pretty much dead last to 8th. Heat 2 again bad start, and it was really hot, it was a tough race. I could only manage 10th for eighth overall."

Carson Mumford – 9th

"My weekend was pretty good, but qualifying was not good once again," said Mumford. "It is hard to show up to a place I've never ridden before and pin it, but I need to work on that. The races were good, I'm really happy with my fitness. I passed three people the last three laps of the first moto and got 10th and the second moto was around 10th and crashed and charged hard to the end and passed for 11th on the last lap. The heat didn't bother me as much as I thought it would until about four laps to go in the second moto. Then it hit me, but I was close to passing for 11th, so I pushed harder than I ever have, and luckily I made it happen."

Jarrett Frye – 11th

"It was really hot today, and the track was rough, so it definitely made it tough. The first moto I got a decent start and ended up 12th, but then the second moto I had an issue at the start and I missed the gate. I fought my way back and ended up 12th again. It was a decent day, but I want better."

RJ Hampshire – 12th

"Today was tough," Hampshire said. "I was coming in injured [hip], and I didn't ride all week, so I tightened up in the first moto. I was able to put a late-race charge, but I caught a rock off the biggest jump out there and it really scared me. I'm lucky enough to walk away with pretty much minor aches and pains, but I'm sure I'll be feeling it later. I salvaged what I could in the second moto, and I'm ready to regroup and get back on the box next weekend."

Mitchell Harrison – 13th

"My goal is to stay in the top 10, and I wasn't able to do that this weekend," said Harrison. "I felt like I had the speed to be able to be up there with those guys but couldn't make the moves I wanted to. I'm already pumped to get to Thunder Valley to bounce back and put my Kawasaki KX250 back in the top 10."

Hunter Lawrence – 14th

"Yeah mate, tough weekend in the Florida heat, riding in the first moto I felt wasn't bad, a lot of positives," he said.

Team Personnel

Erik Kehoe – Team Honda HRC Manager

"Chase continues to show great speed, qualifying first again this weekend. He had solid starts and raced in the top three in both motos. As a rookie in the 450 class, a 4-5 moto tally is another solid day for Chase to continue to progress and build on. Christian tried to get in his zone all day today and ended with consistent 10-10 moto scores. Christian has the speed to run closer to the podium and will continue to work hard to reach his goal."

Jim Roach – Yamaha Racing Department Manager

"It was a tough day at the WW Ranch. In Moto 1, Justin got out to a fifth-place start and stayed there for the remainder of the race. We made a couple changes for Moto 2, and he got the holeshot. He was running in second on the first lap and then had a high-speed crash. Justin picked up the bike and came to the pits to get back out there and salvaged a 13-place finish for 10th overall today. It was not what we're looking for, but a great effort from the whole team. We'll regroup and head to Colorado and work for a top result."

Jeremy Albrecht – JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team Manager

"Overall, it was a solid day: All three riders in the top 10." Jeremy Albrecht, the JGRMX Team Manager, explained further, "Everyone tried hard and fought the whole moto to finish the best they could. We will make a few small changes to try and finish out these last two races even stronger. It's really close to being a truly great day for all."

Dustin Pipes – H.E.P. Motorsports Team Manager

"Solid weekend in Florida," said Team Manager, Dustin Pipes. "It was the first really hot race of the year, and I was happy with the bikes didn't have any overheating issues. Max was fast all day, and that showed with a near-miss of the podium in the second moto. Adam continues to improve with his best overall of the season. There are two rounds left where the team will look to put its best forward in order to propel us into a successful offseason."

Wil Hahn – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing Team Manager

"It was a great day for the team, especially the second moto. We were pretty close to sweeping the podium there with Dylan, Justin, and Shane. Dylan gained 10 more points in the championship, which is important right now. I think his confidence from last weekend really showed today. I'm proud of all the guys. Everyone, including Jarrett. It was a strong effort from him, too. In the second moto, he started late and was dead last for a while. He crashed mid-moto and then got back up to 12th. I'm looking forward to the next one in Colorado."

Jade Dungey – Mechanic, Chase Sexton

"Chase started the day off with P-1 in the first practice, by over a second and a half, and in the second practice he backed it up, which is a good steppingstone for Chase in his rookie season. In both motos, he was battling for that top spot, and in the first moto, he got a taste of leading the race. This week we're going to try a couple of things with the bike, along with getting his motos in, and we're looking forward to the next two races and ending the season on a high note."

Jordan Troxell – Mechanic, Christian Craig

"It was a bit of a struggle for us today here in Florida. Despite having one of the best mornings of qualifying this season, the motos didn't quite go the same way. The track became extremely rough, and, coupled with the heat and humidity, we just didn't have the pace we needed today. I'm hoping that cooler weather and a harder-based track next weekend will be a better fit for Christian."