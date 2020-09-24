MX After-Party: Spring Creek

450 Class

Adam Cianciarulo – 1st

"For the first time, I'm almost at a loss of words! Going 1-1 was huge for me. It's a great accomplishment that I'm really proud of and something I wasn't even able to do last year in the 250 class when I won the championship. We've worked really hard to get to this point, and even though I had a rough start to the season, all the hard work is paying off. My Monster Energy Kawasaki team sets me up in a position to win every week, so it feels good to bring home a win for them."

Blake Baggett – 2nd

"Today was awesome. I had the speed all weekend, and I could put my bike anywhere I wanted to. I was giving it everything I got out there, and I know I still have it in me to win. We will take this momentum into WW Ranch next weekend, ready to be on the top spot."

Justin Barcia – 3rd

"Today was one of those warrior days. There were a lot of challenges. The track was extremely tough. I didn't feel comfortable all day and just kind of struggled a little bit with the setup, but I put in two solid motos and never gave up. I tried my hardest and came out with a podium, so that was really cool. It was definitely one of those days where you have to be really tough mentally and ride as hard as you can and try to keep it on two wheels. I would have liked for it to be easier and would have liked to win, but getting a podium on these hard days is a great result. All in all, it was a positive day, and I'm looking forward to next weekend already."

Chase Sexton – 4th

"Today started off good. I had the fastest qualifier and felt really good on the bike. In the first moto, I got a good start but ended up going down with one lap to go. I had another good start in the second moto. I made my way up to second and stayed there pretty much the whole race. I made a little mistake and slid out, ending up third for fourth overall. I'm looking forward to the Florida race--kind of a home race for me."

Eli Tomac – 5th

"A fifth overall should feel good, but it's definitely not where we want to be and not where we need to be if we want to be in this title fight. I felt good today but didn't get the starts I needed to run up front, and on this track, you really need to be out front early. The team and I will just keep grinding and work to improve on this for the remaining rounds. Overall, it was a consistent weekend of riding, and we'll look forward to Florida next weekend."

Marvin Musquin – 6th

"I was doing great in Moto two until having a mishap at the very top of the mountain on the left-hander before you drop off. I lost the rear just a little bit, and it got sideways even more while I was flying in the air, so when I landed I was still sideways, and it hooked, and I had a big crash. It was hard to get back up, but I was able to get some points with 10th. I'm super disappointed because I was looking forward to getting a podium today, but I'm very lucky right now to not be injured."

Christian Craig – 7th

"This weekend went well. It was a beautiful day, and the weather was finally good, with no rain. For qualifying, I was sixth in the first practice and fifth in the second. I ended up sixth overall, which was my best so far. In the first moto, I got off to a midpack start; it wasn't the greatest, but I made some quick passes up to ninth and then found myself in a heated battle with a lot of top guys, ending up seventh by the checkered flag. I got a better start in the second moto and was in eighth for a while. Eli Tomac got around me, and then we made some passes. I was pretty much locked onto him, and we went through the pack pretty well. We got up to Justin Barcia at one point, and then we both got stuck in fifth and sixth. I finished seventh overall; I'm right on that cusp of breaking the top five, which is what I want, so I just have to keep pushing."

Joey Savatgy – 8th

"Another tough weekend," was Joey Savatgy's summation. "In the first moto I was riding decently, and about twenty minutes in I lost the rear brake. We made a suspension change for the second moto, and it wasn't in the right direction. We will try again next weekend."

Max Anstie – 9th

"I had two top ten solid rides at Millville," said Max Anstie. "We made progress each session, and I'm looking forward to a solid week and going again in Florida."

Zach Osborne – 10th

"It's not the day we had hoped for, but I still have the points lead, and I'm still in a good spot," Osborne said. "If someone would've said you'll have a 15-point lead with three rounds to go, I would've said sign me up! So now it's time to fight for the goal."

Fredrik Noren – 11th

"I had two consistent motos and starts this weekend." Noren was already eager for the next race, "It should be a good week of riding leading into WW Ranch. I'm looking forward to racing there."

Justin Bogle – 13th

"I'm getting stronger every weekend. I felt loose out there and flowing around the track today. I'm for sure making strides, and they are showing in my results. We keep moving forward, progress, and fight for a top ten finish next weekend at WW Ranch."

Broc Tickle – 16th

"It was a tough day for me from the start. I struggled to get a flow on the track, and it was difficult for me to feel comfortable. Millville is normally prepped differently. It was super hard and slick. We had a decent practice; I was 11th overall for qualifying. I knew it was going to be important to get good starts and stay away from people. I didn't do that. I put myself in bad positions in both motos. I ended up 12th in the first moto, and in the second moto, I was coming through the pack and had a moment over a jump and had a big crash. I'm super sore today, and feeling banged up. I'm just going to take it day by day and see the progress heading into Jacksonville towards the end of the week to see where I'm at. I'm going to do what I need to do to try to get better and get back at the races."

Adam Enticknap – 28th

"What a rad track!" said Adam Enticknap. "Coming off the break, I wanted to improve on my starts, and we did. I still need to work on completing the start, but there was improvement. The track was tough, but I got my best finish so far. Millville was a step in the right direction, and I'm looking forward to playing in the sand next week!"

250 Class

Dylan Ferrandis – 1st

"Finally, it was a good day for me here in Millville. The last three years were a nightmare, which was a bummer since it's my favorite track on the schedule. I had a big fight with my main rival in the championship, but the red plate is back on my Yamaha bike, and it feels awesome."

Jeremy Martin – 2nd

"It's good, I guess," said Martin. "I rode like garbage in that first moto. I didn't get a very good start. I made a couple quick little passes, but I was struggling, and I just basically got fifth. Then moto two kind of made a couple little changes to the shock to allow me to push a little bit harder and got a better start. I was dogging Dylan the whole time and trying to get him, but he's fast. I just couldn't quite get up there and get close enough to try to make a move and got second overall on the day."

Alex Martin – 3rd

"It was pretty cool qualifying first in practice; I haven't done that since like Unadilla 2016, so that was a good feeling for sure," Martin said from the podium for the TV broadcast. "[It] wasn't an easy day for sure. I felt like I was scrapping for every second, every position, all day long. The JGR Yoshimura Suzuki got off to two great starts, top three both motos, and [I] just kinda rode my own race and tried to survive. It was brutal out there. It was right down to the end both motos, so I was happy to get a podium."

Jett Lawrence – 4th

"First moto was really good, started around P6, made my way up to third, which put me in a good position to get an overall podium," he said. "Just had to make sure I executed my second moto, which I did not do that very well. I ended up getting a terrible start; I think I came back from about 80th up to sixth, which was really good. Just have to keep my head down. Next round is WW Ranch, which is sand, and I really like sand, so I can't wait for that round."

Justin Cooper – 5th

"I struggled in Moto 1 with some arm pump and was just really not riding like myself. In the second moto, we made a few changes, and I was able to fight with those guys up front for a while. Overall, it was another average weekend. I have got to put two motos together. On a positive note, I'm glad to be back on the podium in Moto 2."

RJ Hampshire – 6th

"The weekend started off rough, I had a practice crash in the second session, and it actually upset my hip a little more than I thought," Hampshire said. "I led half of the first moto and was feeling good, but I kind of jammed it again, and it was just tough after that. We managed to still get 11th in the second moto, which isn't great, but we had a lot of speed today, and I'm stoked on my riding.

Hunter Lawrence – 7th

"Back in the mix, a good step closer," said Hunter. "I feel like I'm getting back to being the real Hunter Lawrence. Good starts, just rode a good race, and was able to be relevant in the moto. It was good progress. We've done some testing with gearing that has helped with starts, and the dirt wasn't tilled super deep, which helps us. Just a combination of a lot of things on the starts. The shoulder is good, no pain. It's not at full strength capacity, but we're getting a lot closer than we have been. Just getting better and better."

Jo Shimoda – 8th

"Yeah, in qualifying, I was little tight and took me a couple laps to figure out the track. Second qualifying did pretty good for seventh," he explained. "Moto 1 I got a really good jump out of the gate but hit Alex Marten and Jalek Swoll on the straight away, which put me around 20th. I caught up to 12th. I really wanted to get a better start and see what I could do in the second moto, and I did get a better start, around 7-10. I made a couple of passes on the first lap and kept going for 7th."

Mitchell Harrison – 9th

"It wasn't the best day as I couldn't really get into a flow and make any good passes," said Harrison. "Considering I didn't feel great out there, I'll take a top-10. I'm looking forward to bouncing back in Florida."

Shane McElrath – 11th

"It was a subpar day for me today. I was just off all day and struggled every time I was on the track. We're going to regroup and work on coming back stronger next weekend in Jacksonville."

Carson Mumford – 12th

"First moto, start, I had to be out of the top twenty, it was terrible, but somehow I came around 16th the first lap," he said. "I pretty much stayed there the whole race, made some late-race passes, and finished 13th. Second moto, I started around 16th, and guys either started fading, or I'd come across a bike being down. I ended up 10th."

Cameron McAdoo – 14th

"It's such a bummer when you have a decent day going, and it is derailed by a crash," said McAdoo. "I felt good most of the day, so I'm hoping we can take the week to recover, take the positives from this race and get back out there in Florida."

Jarrett Frye – 15th

"It was an okay day for me. It started well, qualifying seventh, and I was happy with that going into the motos. Two 14ths was not the moto scores I was looking for, but I'm going to take what I learned today and try to build off of it and be better next weekend."

Jalek Swoll – 20th

"It was kind of one thing after another today," Swoll said. "I went into the first moto with a good start and a decent pace, but I had a freak accident and broke my forks. I came into the second moto with 38th gate pick, and I had a decent start, but I ended up pulling my shoulder out on the second lap. It's frustrating, but we'll get healed up and be ready to fight on home base."

Team Personnel

Erik Kehoe - Team Honda HRC Manager

"Both Chase and Christian rode really well this weekend. Chase obviously had the speed to run up front all day, qualifying first, finishing third in moto two and posting the fastest lap, but unfortunately, he crashed late in moto one, which hurt his chance for a podium spot overall. Christian continues to ride strong and had a solid effort; He wants to improve his starts to run up front."

Jim Roach – Yamaha Racing Department Manager

"It was a difficult day today at Spring Creek; the track conditions were very different than normal. In Moto 1, both guys didn't get the start they were hoping for but managed to work their way through the field, with Justin finishing fifth and Broc 12th. In Moto 2, Broc had a big crash on the uphill triple, but fortunately, he is only battered and bruised. Justin was able to work himself up to fourth for third overall. It was a good result on a tough day. We'll go back, regroup and come back fighting for the top next weekend in Florida."

Jeremy Albrecht – JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing

"It was a solid day. Martin was the fastest in qualifying and rode two good motos for third overall. He gained some needed points on the weekend in the championship." Jeremy Albrecht, the Team Manager reported. "Both Freddie and Joey had two solid motos, but they wanted better. They keep improving each week, and they hope next week they will get the position they want."

Dustin Pipes – H.E.P. Motorsports Team Manager

"Glad we put together two motos inside the top ten this weekend," said Team Manager, Dustin Pipes. "Max's lap times placed him higher up on the leaderboard than where he actually finished, so that gives the team a lot of energy heading into the next round in Florida. Adam had two consistent motos and is progressing as the season nears its end."

Wil Hahn – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing Team Manager

"It was a great day for us with Dylan going 1-1 again after a tough RedBud. We're in this fight until the end and look to keep the momentum going. Justin continued to make progress with two good starts and a third-place finish in Moto 2. After a bad start in Moto 1, Shane rebounded to take a holeshot, and Jarrett put in a solid result for his first Pro Motocross round. We'll get back to work for Florida next weekend."

Jade Dungey – Mechanic, Chase Sexton

"Millville was a solid day for Chase and the team. We came up just short of the overall podium today, but it was great seeing Chase having the fastest qualifying lap, as well as battling with Adam [Cianciarulo] and [Blake] Baggett in the second moto. Chase will now head back home and get in another solid week of riding. We're looking forward to one of his favorite tracks on the circuit at WW Ranch."

Jordan Troxell – Mechanic, Christian Craig

"Overall, I'd say it was Christian's best day, start to finish. His starts were a bit off today, but he put in a great charge in the first moto. He sat behind Eli [Tomac] the majority of the race and even tried a couple of pass attempts late in the race. The second moto was more of the same, staying in that top group and battling with Eli again. I know Christian can keep it rolling and look forward to next weekend's race in Florida."