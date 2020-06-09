MX After-Party: RedBud 1

450 Class

Zach Osborne – 1st

"It was pretty much a perfect day for me," Osborne said. "Two holeshots and wire-to-wire race wins for the overall. I'm really happy with my riding and my fitness, and my bike is working perfectly, so I'm looking forward to Monday and the rest of the series."

Chase Sexton – 2nd

"It was fun being back here for the first RedBud. I'm originally from the Midwest, so it's nice riding a familiar track. Overall, the day was good. I qualified fourth and then in the motos went 3-4, which was pretty consistent. I had a lot of good battles and got second overall. The classes were all pretty close, so it was about being consistent both motos and trying to get results. I got a pretty good start in the second moto and almost had the holeshot, but got shuffled back a little bit. Overall we had a really good day with a first outdoor podium on the 450; looking forward to Monday."

Justin Barcia – 3rd

"I was happy with qualifying, and it was smooth and fast. In the first moto, I got a bad jump and got tangled up with a couple guys. I had my work cut out for me coming from the back of the pack. I passed a few guys on the last lap, and that helped a lot. It wasn't the result I wanted, but a good ride. In the second moto, I got off the line decently and was chasing the leader, but there were a few mistakes that kept me from catching him. The track was brutal. It was different from the usual RedBud. Third place is pretty cool since it could have gone a totally different way. We'll get a short recovery before getting back at it on Monday."

Marvin Musquin – 4th

"It's always great to be here at RedBud. Going into the first moto, I felt really good, and I was enjoying it. I wasn't too far off Zach, but we were both riding well at pretty much the same speed, and I couldn't come back on him. It was a tough second moto; I felt like I was riding good and aggressive, but I was never able to get around those guys. I am bummed because I did the first one really well, and the second one I'm not able to do the same, so I'll try to work on that."

Adam Cianciarulo – 5th

"Today was a day where things seemed to even out, I went 5-3 for second place earlier this season, and today 5-3 was only good enough for fifth. I felt really good out there today, and Justin (Barcia) was riding great. I felt I had a little more pace than he did, but I also wanted to be smart when I was trying to pass him. I feel really good right now, and I still have a lot of energy in the tank for Monday's race."

Eli Tomac – 6th

"The way the moto scores fell was a little frustrating. Zach (Osborne) got the starts today, and that seems to be where I fell behind. Everyone was really close in pace, so I wasn't able to come up through the pack like I normally am able to. I was doing everything I could, and I would run up on the end of the train at the end of the moto, but that wasn't good enough. I feel good for the next race; we'll recover and be fresh for Monday."

Christian Craig – 7th

"Overall, the first round at Redbud was pretty good. Both motos, I had better starts compared to the other rounds, which I was happy with. In the first moto, I ran in fourth for a while, holding off [Eli] Tomac for about half the moto, then, unfortunately, had a tip-over, leaving me in seventh. In the second moto, I ran my own race in eighth basically the whole time. We made a couple of bike changes for the second one, which weren't in the right direction, but no excuses; I need to be better and stay with those top guys. I'm happy to have had two consistent motos and excited to be back racing here in a couple days!"

Broc Tickle – 9th

"I was excited to come here. I live close by and consider this my home race. I enjoy the track a lot. Today overall, I felt like it was solid. It was a baby step in the right direction. I was in the mix and just slowly lost sight of the guys in front of me. The second moto, I wanted to do the same thing as Moto 1 but came around the first lap a little further back than I wanted. I was able to get up to ninth and fought hard for that today. The track was difficult. It was not as deep as it normally is and much edgier. I'm looking forward to coming back on Monday. I'd like to get better starts and keep our goal of pushing for that top five."

Dean Wilson – 11th

"I came in a little battered and bruised from last week's crash, and the effects afterward were definitely a lot worse than I thought," Wilson said. "I pushed through the day and ended up 11th, which is not great, but all we can do is heal up a bit and come in on Monday better."

Max Anstie – 12th

"After being in the hospital just six days ago and not even sure if I would be able to race, "I'm happy to come away with a 12th overall finish." said Max Anstie. "The focus is on recovery and getting ready for Monday. "

Adam Enticknap – 31st

"Qualifying 23rd was a huge improvement this weekend," said Adam Enticknap. "Racing RedBud for the first time was awesome. The track was unique and different. There is a lot to improve on my racing, but I'm excited to be back for the 2nd round at Red Bud."





250 Class

RJ Hampshire – 2nd

"I didn't have great starts in either moto, but I had good speed, and the bike was working good," Hampshire said. "We made the right call first moto with the tire, and I had probably one of my better motos I think I've ever had. I'm stoked on a 2-5 for second overall. The team and I seem to be doing pretty well together, so we'll keep chipping away and take it race by race."

Shane McElrath – 3rd

"The track was tough today, but it was good to be on the podium finally. The first moto I really struggled finding a flow and with line choice. I had a much better second moto after a few small changes, and I'm excited to go racing again on Monday."

Dylan Ferrandis – 4th

"It was a tough day for me, and I'm disappointed about how my day ended. I had a crash in the first moto and hurt my body a bit. Then I got a bad start in Moto 2. I finished fourth overall and lost some precious points in the championship. Hopefully, we will have a better day on Monday."

Cameron McAdoo – 7th

"It was definitely not the normal RedBud dirt that we are used to here," said McAdoo. "I am happy with how my starts have been going, but just need a little more intensity to keep the front guys from moving too far away in the early parts of the race. I am fully confident in our bike and team; we'll be making any needed adjustments to come out stronger on Monday."

Ty Masterpool – 8th

"It was so good to be back. We got third in qualifying and third in the first moto, which was great. Overall I felt good; I just made some small mistakes. In the second moto, I got a really bad start and just tried to salvage it from there. I'm really hyped to be back."

Justin Cooper – 9th

"It was a tough day. We got off to a good start with second in qualifying, but unfortunately, I got really screwed up on both starts. Everyone was riding at a good pace. I got stuck in the pack and didn't make passes quickly enough. We will come back in a few days and fight for a better result."

Stilez Robertson – 13th

"In the first moto, I got a good start and went way too wide in the second turn and just rode super tight all moto," Robertson said. "In the second moto, I got a bad start and was about 24th around the first turn, but I worked my way up to 14th. I rode better, but we're still not where we should be, so we're going to keep working and try again on Monday."

Darian Sanayei – 14th

"This track got very rough as the day went on, and it was harder and harder to ignore that I wasn't completely 100 percent," said Sanayei. "I was very happy with my starts. The Kawasaki KX250 was really a rocket out of the gate, and I am happy we could put it up front at the start. I'll keep working to get stronger and faster; luckily we get another go on Monday."

Mitchell Harrison – 18th

"It was definitely not the day I was hoping for," said Harrison. "I felt good coming into the race, even though there weren't the crazy fans we love to see on the sidelines. My first moto start wasn't good, and I wasn't able to make any moves forward. The second moto I was so happy to be up front, but a crash broke some stuff on my bike, and I couldn't keep going. We'll regroup for Monday and really strive for a finish my hometown supporters can be proud of."

Jalek Swoll - 19th

"Today had its ups and downs," Swoll said. "The first moto I wasn't really feeling like myself, and then I had a tip-over and finished outside the top-20. I put that moto behind me and the second moto was a lot better. I hung around 10th for about 10-15 minutes and unfortunately got a little bit tired and went back a few positions. I'm looking forward to the next round and getting some positives in there."

Team Personnel

Erik Kehoe - Team Honda HRC Manager

"Today was a solid and consistent day for both Chase and Christian. It was a great confidence-builder for the team going into the next round. We're really looking forward to Monday's race!"

Lars Lindstrom - Team Honda HRC Crew Chief

"We had a great day today with Chase going to a first overall podium. Everything went really smoothly. Christian had an awesome day too. Both guys got really good starts, which we've been working on. Christian rode really well, especially in the first race. It was really cool having both guys in the top five, pretty much all day, even in qualifying and during the race. If it wasn't for a tip over in the first race, Christian would've been top five too. We're all super happy and have been working really hard to try and make both riders happy, and it seems to be working out."

Jim Roach – Yamaha Racing Department Manager for YMUS

"Overall, it was a good day on a hard slippery track at RedBud. Both guys started the day with good qualifying results. Justin had a rider fall in front of him in the first moto and had to come back from that crash. Justin was able to get a good start for the second moto and had a nice battle the whole race for second. He was able to maintain and get that second-place spot for third overall. It was a nice podium for the team. We'll be back on Monday with a short recovery, and look to build on our progress and fight up front."

Dustin Pipes – H.E.P. Motorsports Team Manager

"Quick turnaround going into round four, and I feel that played a factor in our results," said Dustin Pipes. "It was a miracle Max was even able to race coming off his crash last weekend, so we are going to take our 12th and run with it. Adam showed some speed in qualifying, but we are waiting to see it translate into the races."

Wil Hahn – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing Team Manager

"Today we were a little off, but all in all, some decent results for the team. We're glad to have Ty back at the races! He had a great first race back from injury with the holeshot and a great ride in Moto 1. Shane also had a good ride, got the holeshot in the second moto, and was able to finish on the podium. We need to get our starts back and bring the speed early. We're looking forward to another one here at RedBud."

Jade Dungey – Mechanic, Chase Sexton

"It was a great day for Chase and the team. Chase rode one hundred percent every lap at RedBud and earned himself a hard-fought second overall. It was awesome to see all the hard work the team and Chase put in day-in and day-out pay off, especially in such gnarly track conditions. I'm really looking forward to RedBud II on Monday!"

Jordan Troxell – Mechanic, Christian Craig

"It was a much better day overall for Christian. The weather was great here at RedBud. We got our starts back, with two top-five starts. He got to see the pace and run with the leaders for the first 20-25 minutes of the first moto. In the second moto, he had a really good start and just lost touch with the leaders there for a little bit, but I think seventh overall was our best solid day from start to finish, so it's something to build on and look forward to Monday with."