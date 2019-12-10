Toggle

Orange Crush: 2020 KTM Teams Intro Photos

KTM laid out their '20 plans for riders this week. Here are the photos.

GuyB
10/12/2019 12:40 AM

Orange Crush: 2020 KTM Teams Intro Photos

We got a peek at the 2020 KTM team rosters today, and got a fresh chance to check out their team test facility. The last time we were out there it was in the early stages of development. Now they've got multiple tracks, built-in shade, concrete pads for parking, and permanent toilet facilities. It's also five minutes away from their headquarters. We'll have video interviews with all the riders soon, but in the meantime, here are some pics to hold you over.

Yep, Red Bull KTM is suitably proud of winning the 2019 Supercross championship with Cooper Webb...and it does seem like number one plates have been multiplying for the orange brand.

This was the first outing for Cooper's bike with the number one plate, and new graphics package for '20. Yeah, it's not wildly different, but there are subtle changes.

Marvin Musquin's bike was also on hand...as was Marvin. But it was quiet for today, as he'd been on the bike for a while following the knee injury he suffered at the final Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship moto of the season. He and Mathilde had also just returned from France.

Here's the crew. Yep, the rider lineup is the same, and there are lots of familiar faces. Things are pretty stable in Red Bull KTM land.

Heading out for some hot laps.

It's funny, in some social media pics we posted, people seemed really fixated on the fin that he had on his helmet. We guess you guys didn't notice it on him last week at the Red Bull Straight Rhythm. It was on the helmet there, too. It's a little custom piece made to go along with the retro theme oc that event.

Cooper knocked the rust off of his off-season break with a couple days on the two-stroke last week before heading to the Red Bull Straight Rhythm. He was happy to be back on his usual mount for the team intro.

Cooper likes running lower in the rev range, which didn't mix all that well with the two-stroke bikes. But here? He could let it eat.

New Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM recruit, Brian Moreau, (right) will have the advantage of making the transition from MXGP life to the U.S. scene while living with Marvin and Mathilde Musquin.

From left to right, it's Brian Moreau, Brandon Hartranft, Team Manager Tyler Keefe, Derek Drake, and Pierce Brown. That's a whole bunch of new faces, and it makes Derek the veteran rider of the team...and it's only his sophomore season.

Pierce was the only one to take to the track for the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM squad.

The upcoming Supercross season will be Pierce's first one.

This look will last one more event (the Monster Energy Cup), and the Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/KTM/WPS team will unveil their new look in time for Anaheim 1.

Jason Weigandt handled the MC duties for the intro. If you want to see the whole thing (minus a little bit of intro while we wrestling witht the livestream), check our Facebook page.

Blake Baggett sat out the end of the '19 outdoor season, but he's back and ready to rock again for another season.

Do you think Justin Bogle is excited about being selected to return with the Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/KTM/WPS squad? Oh yeah.

We're hoping some time off is just what the doctor ordered to resolve Justin's fatigue issues from last year.

Blake had also taken some time off, and it was well-timed, around the arrival of a new family member. But Blake's already knocking the rust off. He was one of a handful of winners in '19, grabbing a win in Glendale, AZ.

Blake Baggett motoring through the whoops. Both he and Justin Bogle had the unenviable task of having to learn the track while under the watchful eye of the photographers and videographers on hand.

Ah yeah, that style is familiar. Justin Bogle in action.

Michael Byrne continues on as the Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/KTM/WPS team manager.


