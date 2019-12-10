Orange Crush: 2020 KTM Teams Intro Photos

We got a peek at the 2020 KTM team rosters today, and got a fresh chance to check out their team test facility. The last time we were out there it was in the early stages of development. Now they've got multiple tracks, built-in shade, concrete pads for parking, and permanent toilet facilities. It's also five minutes away from their headquarters. We'll have video interviews with all the riders soon, but in the meantime, here are some pics to hold you over.



