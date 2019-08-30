John Tomac | The Inside Line, Presented by Thor

- Home
Just before Eli Tomac wrapped up his third-straight 450 national MX title, we sat down with his dad, John, to record this Inside Line. We've known John all the way back to his early BMX days, and throughout much of his legendary mountain bike career. It's pretty easy to see how Eli would have picked up a lot of early examples of what it took to be a champ, with the training, skills, and work ethic that he was exposed to. We talked about that, plus a whole lot more. It was fun to catch up with John, and I hope you guys enjoy this one.
Jordan_Colby
8/30/2019 8:19 PM
Loved hearing what JT had to say, about himself, ET3 and the other riders as well everything else. Love how about no drama he is. Great talk.
slumpstone
8/30/2019 6:00 PM
Lost all respect for this guy when he would not even pay the difference between Joey getting 2nd or 3rd overall at monster cup after putting an extra $900,000 in Eli’s pocket.