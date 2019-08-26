Good, Bad, 'n Ugly: Ironman

250 Class

The Good: Adam Cianciarulo | 3rd Place Overall

Adam got it done at Ironman and walked away with his first professional motocross title. A lot of us wondered how Adam would perform this summer after losing the 250 West Supercross title at the final round of the series. Would he struggle mentally? The answer was a strong "no." If anything, the way the Supercross season ended seemed to make him even more determined to make it happen during the outdoor season. He was on the podium all season long, and besides a few off-track excursions he didn't make any costly mistakes. He straight up made it happen, and now he'll head into the 450 ranks with the most confidence he has had since turning pro. I can't wait to see what he does on the big bike. Also, I know his current number (92) has been his "brand" throughout his entire life, but it'd be awesome if he chooses a single digit as his new number (he told GuyB he is considering number nine).

The Bad: Shane McElrath | 8th Place Overall

It was back to business as usual for Shane at Ironman, and by that I mean he went straight back to the results he had been getting prior to Budds Creek. His starts weren't the best this week, but at the same time he just didn't perform anywhere near the level he did last week...as evidenced by his eighth-place start and ninth-place finish in moto two. It was still cool to see him get a win this year and I'm sure it's going to have a positive effect on him going forward, but I sincerely hope that he has a stellar year with Star Racing Yamaha in 2020. Otherwise, he may struggle to find a decent 450 ride for 2021.

The Ugly: The Season is Over

This year sure did seem to fly by, didn't it? It's always a bummer to see it come to an end, but it was a great year of racing in both classes. Now we have the Motocross of Nations in September and Red Bull Straight Rhythm and Monster Cup in October, and then the wait for 2020 begins...

450 Class

The Good: Zach Osborne | 3rd Place Overall

It was another great ride for Zacho at Ironman and, man, what a solid rookie season he had. Multiple podiums, a moto win, and now he's going as Team Captain to represent the USA at the Motocross of Nations. This dude's work ethic and determination is next level, and I am very excited to see what he can do in Supercross next year since it was kind of a wash this year with the injury he sustained right before the season started. Zach's 450 career probably won't be as long as most riders given his age, but he's damn sure going to make the most of it.

The Good Bonus: Tyler Bowers | 13th Place Overall

I have to give some props to Tyler Bowers, who has never been known as an outdoor guy but decided to do the entire schedule this season as a privateer. He scored points at every round and seemed to enjoy the grind as well. He didn't quite accomplish his goal of earning a career number this year, but he should earn a decent number in the upper 30s for 2020 which is still something to be pretty pumped about. Not a bad year for The Bear.

The Bad: Aaron Plessinger | 40th Place Overall

Aaron Plessinger had a pretty horrendous rookie year, but injuries were a big influence on how things turned out and I'd bet he's relieved that the offseason is here. He can finally let his body rest and get back to 100% healthy...and hopefully he can get more comfortable on the Yamaha over the next few months, too. 2020 is going to be a big year for Aaron. He needs to make it through both series healthy and get some stability going in his program.

The Ugly: Marvin Musquin | 9th Place Overall

Ironman started out great for Marvin with a win in the first moto after a fantastic battle with Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac. It looked like he would hang onto second overall in the championship at that point, but then disaster struck in the second moto as he collided with Zach Osborne on the first lap. That was it for him. He sat on the track for a moment with what looked like a leg injury, and then he limped over to the Alpinestars Medical Crew and got a ride back to the pits. As a result, he lost second in the championship to Roczen and ended up ninth overall on the day. KTM's post-race press release stated that Marvin just tweaked his knee, which leads me to believe that the injury is not serious. There's no doubt that this was not how Marvin wanted to end the year, but it should provide him with more motivation to come out swinging in 2020.

Words by Grant Dawson

Photos by Steve Giberson