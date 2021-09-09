Toggle

GP Bits: MXGP of Turkey | Round 8

Check out the behind-the-scenes action from Turkey.

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 264 3 8 7 26 33 111 1

Klinger
9/9/2021 3:08 PM

GP Bits: MXGP of Turkey | Round 8

Photos by MX July

The track at the MXGP of Turkey was dry with hard base, seemingly similar to the tracks we have in SoCal.

Photo
Photo

Courtney Duncan took the overall victory on Sunday, and second place on Wednesday and keep the points lead in the WMX championship.

Photo
Photo

It's cool to see a thriving women's class of racing in the MXGPs.

A look at Team Honda Racing Assomotor's pits. They really want air flow over that 2021 Honda CRF250R with all those custom holes in the plastic.

Standing Construct GasGas seems to prefer to keep the bikes intact for shipping, rather than breaking them down like the smaller teams.

The pits have a Turkish flair.

Glen Coldenhoff's mechanic making sure Pirelli is represented well.

Busting out the gold tank wrap to keep the gas cool. You can also see on the other bike that he likes a tall and wide rear section of the seat.

Glenn Coldenhoff: “Really difficult day. We tried a few things in the morning, and it didn’t really work out, so we put everything back to what I am used to, and it was much better. In the first race I ended up completely off-track. I lost 10 positions, I think. Still, it was a good moto because I fought my way back to eighth on a track where there was almost nowhere to pass. In the second race, my start was not great, and I struggled with my breathing. I crashed, and from there on, I had nothing left.”

Jago Geerts' machines awaiting fresh tires. It's interesting that the Euro teams don't cut off the section of the rear plastics under the number plate, like the US teams do.

Start of the WMX race.

Some luggage you'd really hate the airline to lose.

Moto = Happiness.

F&H Racing Kawasaki getting set up. They run HGS exhaust without any carbon fiber. There is something to be said for the durability of aluminum.

There is a '50s diner vibe going on here.

Check out the black cases and the custom engine hanger.

And most of the bolts have dimpled washers to save weight.

Mattia Guadagnini running a pretty standard setup as most KTM riders do.

What is Isak Gifting's mechanic saying with that look?

Twin Air with the honeycomb louver guards.

The 450 GasGas team leaves the cases stock rather than coating them like the other KTM/Husky teams.

Jago Geerts is still third in the MX2 point standings.

Ben Watson is among a slew of 450 class rookies that are struggling to get to the front with such a stacked class.

PC bling.

Photo

Jorge Prado was dicing up front the whole time in Turkey. He came away with a second overall at the first race.

Tim was on the hunt and won both second motos in Turkey.

In the MXGP of Afyon, the veteran Tony Cairoli went 2 - 3 for third overall.

Tom Vialle took the overall in both the MXGP of Turkey and Afyon in the MX2 class. “I didn’t have a good flow in the first moto and I had some bad lines in Sector 4. That’s where Maxime [Renaux] passed me. For some reason I felt very tired by mid-moto. We had a big gap on 3rd place so I just rode out the race and saved some energy. I gave everything I had in the second moto to try and win. It was good! The title is pretty much done for me this season because of the injury but I still want to come back as high as I can in the championship. That’s my goal and to try and ride as much at the front as possible. I’m really happy to have won both races here in Turkey and I feel good at the moment. Let’s move to the next race!”

While Herlings had better showings in both races, Romain Febvre remain in second place in the overall standings.

FMF USA pride over on the Husky team.

Whatever Mathys is saying, I don't think his mechanic is buying it.

Would you watch bike stand aerobics with Ciaroli videos?

Romain Febvre: “I’m so disappointed as I spoilt my day with this crash in race one. After the crash of Prado I was leading all the race but then I crashed myself on the last lap. I missed a good opportunity to win a moto and gain points over my rivals but finally I crossed the finish line in fourth. Second moto my start was average. I had a good feeling at the beginning but then I started to feel tired; as you know I was sick on Sunday and I simply didn’t have time to recover between the two GPs. I just missed the podium with a fourth position but I scored good points again and we stay close in the points. Now I go back home and my first goal will be to recover and prepare for the next rounds of the series.&quot;

Simon Laengenfelder struggled in Turkey, but that shiny gold SHOT gear is pretty cool.

Kay de Wolf with the crotch blaster.

A photo of a video of a video.

Jeffrey Herlings has some points to make up, but he has nine rounds to do it and with his current speed, it wouldn't take him that many races.

Jeffrey Herlings: “I started the day strong with Pole Position and it was important to be on the inside of the gate here, especially against Jorge! The first race was good, and busy! I could not really attack because I had Tim [Gajser] behind me and I had to defend my line but at the same time I had a bit more speed on Romain [Febvre]. It was so hard to pass on this track. I managed to hold second until the last lap but then Romain made a mistake and I had the win handed to me, so it was a bit of a gift. In the second moto I was looking for lines but again I had to defend and attack at the same time with Jorge and Tim. Tim was faster the second moto. I was struggling a bit with grip. The track got hard and slick and I had a few sketchy moments so at one point I decided to settle for second and minimize the risk. I knew I had the GP win, my 93rd. It’s been a good day and two good races here in Turkey. I want to thank Red Bull KTM for the great bike they gave me.”

Sardegna is in two weeks, see you then!


0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest