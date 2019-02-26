First Look: THOR Radial Boots

Vital MX: Motocross boots are not easy to make. We’ve all worn the cheap, entry-level boots that have no support, no feel, fit horribly, and are too stiff at the beginning and way too soft after three rides. But there are a lot of factors that go into making a motocross boot that is both protective, durable, and flexible enough to shift and brake.

That being said, over $500 is a lot of cash to fork over for the top of the-line-offerings. Thats where THOR Radial Boots come in. At $249.95 they look to have some top level features without the top level price tag. We don’t have a pair to try out ourselves yet, but we should be getting some soon. Stay tuned.

Press Release

Poway, CA – February 21, 2019 – After three years of design, development and refinement, THOR MX is proud to introduce the all-new Radial Boot. Strategically constructed with premium materials, the Radial delivers functional performance to meet the demands of modern motocross and off-road riding. The Radial Boot is now available at Parts Unlimited retailers nationwide.

The boot was designed around the Radial Ankle Axis Hinge, which allows vertical mobility, while providing lateral support and structure. The hinge system also features an upper and lower lockout system to reduce hyperextension.

The structure of the boot is supported by injection-molded components that enhance coverage in key areas. Synthetic calf overlays provide premium durability while delivering optimal grip on the bike.

To ensure a secure closure, the positive-lock buckle system prevents disengagement from both interior and exterior forces. Adjustable injection molded straps allow the rider to dial in the fit of the boot to suit their preference.

A steel shank provides mid-foot support, while the replaceable midsole is optimized for a balance of traction and durability. Internally, the boot utilizes a mesh liner to promote airflow, as well as EVA foam padding for premium comfort.

Visit your local Parts Unlimited dealer to get a closer look and step into the all-new Radial Boot from THOR.

About THOR Motocross: Over the years, countless races and championships have been won by riders wearing THOR. Every product is a progression, a new step forward in design and performance.




