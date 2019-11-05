First Look: 100% Armega Goggle

Similar to the way helmet companies have been pushing each other forward in safety with new construction methods and materials, we've seen the same with goggle companies in recent years. Molded lenses, better vision, and better lens retention systems are among the improved safety features that have benefitted riders.

100% has been working on the design and construction of their latest entry, the Armega, for about three years now, and they pulled out all the stops as they unveiled it at their San Diego headquarters earlier this week.

Armega Features

The lenses are constructed from a molded polycarbonate material to provide shatterproof and impact-resistant protection. They also feature six-point locking tabs to maximize lens retention to the frame, but they're also easily changed. The Ultra HD lens are designed and constructed for zero optical distortion; but there's also a HiPER contrast-enhancing lens option, which 100% claims offer a boosted contrast, increased detail and depth, and offers even more vibrant colors. Between the Ultra HD and HiPer lenses, we counted 18 tint and model options.

The frame uses outrigger style strap mounts, and a dual-injection construction to bond the stiff frame front to the softer material behind it.

Air intake ports at the bottom of the frame boost circulation, ensure that you stay fog-free, and help dry sweat.

These match up nicely with the perforated triple-layer face foam, and a very slick sweat channel underneath it that's designed to help drain sweat off to the sides of the frame.

An ultra-wide 48mm strap with thick silicon bead for maximum grip keeps the goggle snugly against your face.

Pricing for the goggles? Models with the Ultra HD clear lens are $90. Ultra HD mirrored options are $100. Models with the HiPer lens (which are mirrored) are $120.





One of the best parts of the intro was listening to David Bailey tell the origin story of the 100% brand. You can click play below to listen to that. He dove in after the crew assembled for the intro viewed a video of the action from David's era.

Below you'll find a couple of videos from 100%. The first features their pro riders in action, and the second one shows off the technical features.

The after-party to the intro? That happened at the Vogt Ranch, which featured a cool private track in the mountains just north of the Mexican border.

You can catch a quick clip of Dylan Ferrandis in action on the Vogt Ranch track below.

Oh, and the good news? The goggles are available now. Go get 'em.







