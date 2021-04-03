Toggle

First Look: 2021 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MXGP Team 2

Here we get to take a look at Claudio De Carli's half of the KTM MXGP from across the pond, with Cairoli, Prado, and Guadagnini.

Klinger
3/4/2021 11:40 AM

First Look: 2021 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MXGP Team

CAIROLI, PRADO & GUADAGNINI SHOW OFF 2021 MXGP COLORS2021 

One half of the potent 2021 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MXGP team have revealed their liveries for the opening portion of the motocross season.

The Rome-based faction of the manufacturer’s exciting FIM World Championship line-up have shown their KTM 450 SX-F and KTM 250 SX-F ‘clothes’ for the coming GP term that is due to start in Oss for the Grand Prix of the Netherlands on May 23rd.

Jorge Prado, Antonio Cairoli, and Mattia Guadagnini

Cairoli

Prado

Guadagnini

