First Look: 2018 Traders Racing Team

The Traders Racing team is ready for another spin on the East coast.

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
2/16/2018 8:40 AM

The Traders Racing crew is back for another season of 250 East Coast Supercross and the full outdoor series. This year, the team is primarily focused around two riders; with Luke Renzland, who's back for his second full-season with the team, and Jayce Pennington who turned pro with the team late last year. It's also a series of "twos" for the team as it'll be their second season on Yamahas, riding in Shot gear...on Ohlins suspension and Bundy Built engines. Beyond that, Nick Gaines returns to Traders with a four race deal in place after starting with the outfit back in 2015. Check out the photos from the team shoot below, some shots of the bike, and the team's PR at the end.

Luke Renzland #38

Jayce Pennington #231

Traders Racing 2018 - Chesapeake Beach, MD - February 15, 2018

Traders Racing is pleased to announce the 2018 team set to compete in the Monster Energy Supercross 250 East series and share the look of the team. Luke Renzland #38 returns for a 2nd year. Jayce Pennington #231 joins the team full time entering his rookie SX season. Nick Gaines #49 returns to the team on a 4 race deal.

Tic Tabs, Eagle Amusements, G.P. Luckett Construction, Ohlins, ATVS’s & More, Yamaha, Bundy Built Motors and Shot return as supporting sponsors. Shoei helmets and Torc1 Racing bars and grips join the team as supporting sponsors.

Look for the team at round 1 this weekend in Arlington, TX.

Team Sponsors:

Tic Tabs, Eagle Amusements, G.P. Luckett Construction, Ohlins, ATVS’s & More, Yamaha, Bundy Built Motors, Shot, Shoei, Torc1 Racing, Limited, Pro Circuit, Cycra, Dunlop Walsh, Engine Ice, Scott, GET, Hinson, Yamalube, ARC, Gaerne, Motion Pro, Traction, Flo, DT1, Rec MX, Substance, VP Racing, X Trig, Dubya, RNB Racing, MotoTape, Motostuff, Antigravity Batteries, Ink Throwers

Social Media:
Instagram @TradersMXRacing
Facebook www.facebook.com/teamtradersracing/

