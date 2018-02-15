First Look: 2018 Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team

With less than a couple weeks until the start of the 2018 MXGP season on March 3rd and 4th at Neuquén in the Patagonia region of Argentina, we're getting plenty of photos and information on the teams that make up the globetrotting MX paddock. This time around, the Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team will consist of Clement Desalle, who's all healed up from the back injury that derailed the end of his '17 campaign; and Julien Lieber, who's making the jump up from MX2.

Check out the photos below for each rider, aboard their respective KX450-SR.

Clement Desalle

Julien Lieber



