First Look: 2018 HRC Honda MXGP and MX2 Team

Dive in and check out the riders and bikes of the 2018 HRC Honda MXGP and MX2 Team.

ML512
2/7/2018 6:40 PM

While the US season has been up and running for over a month, we're still patiently awaiting the start of the 2018 MXGP season. To tide us over, HRC Honda has pulled back the curtain for a peek at their '18 MXGP and MX2 riders. Drool below over the CRF450RW machinery of Tim Gajser and Brian Bogers, along with the works CRF250RW of Calvin Vlaanderen...plus there's some sweet riding shots.

HRC's MX2 rider Calvin Vlaanderen on the left, center is prior MXGP champion Tim Gajser, and to his right is the team's other 450 rider Brian Bogers.

Tim Gajser will have his hands full in the 2018 MXGP season, we're excited for it to get started!

Upright, upside down, reflection, real thing...they all look pretty darn good to us...

Hmm, we think that Tim Gajser's lower triple clamp looks like a stock part that's been coated.

Tim Gajser's 2018 HRC Honda CRF450RW, featuring a carbon fiber subframe/airbox, along with a larger sized titanium fuel tank.

Tim Gajser doing what Tim Gajser does best...turning it down.

HSF Logistics is now a main sponsor of the HRC Honda team, bringing along with them the two newest riders on the team.

Tim Gajser and the whole team are head-to-toe Fox this year, including the new Vue goggle.

Brian Bogers is healing well from his foot injury and should make his debut with the HRC team early into the MXGP season.

Brian Bogers' 2018 HRC Honda CRF450RW.

Brian Bogers' 2018 HRC Honda CRF450RW.

Brian Bogers' 2018 HRC Honda CRF450RW.

Brian Bogers and his 2018 HRC Honda CRF450RW.

The HRC MXGP duo of Tim Gajser and Brian Bogers.

HRC newcomer, Calvin Vlaanderen, will be the team's lone MX2 rider.

Calvin Vlaanderen and his 2018 HRC Honda CRF250RW.

Calvin Vlaanderen's 2018 HRC Honda CRF250RW

Calvin Vlaanderen's 2018 HRC Honda CRF250RW.

Calvin Vlaanderen's 2018 HRC Honda CRF250RW.

Rear view of the Vlaanderen's 2018 Honda CRF250RW. A quick peek reveals Showa's SFF TAC air forks, instead of spring forks.

Calvin Vlaanderen in action.

Vlaanderen railing the new 2018 CRF250RW.

Vlaanderen with Gajser in chase.

Quite the unique scene.


