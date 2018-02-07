First Look: 2018 HRC Honda MXGP and MX2 Team

While the US season has been up and running for over a month, we're still patiently awaiting the start of the 2018 MXGP season. To tide us over, HRC Honda has pulled back the curtain for a peek at their '18 MXGP and MX2 riders. Drool below over the CRF450RW machinery of Tim Gajser and Brian Bogers, along with the works CRF250RW of Calvin Vlaanderen...plus there's some sweet riding shots.



