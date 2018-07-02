Davi Millsaps Retires

- Home
Congrats on the awesome career Davi, we'll miss seeing you out on the track.
Vital MX: Sad to say, it's something we've been expecting to hear. Davi Millsaps not only took on some masssive damage to his elbow during the off-season...but he took one heck of a blow to the head. With that, his doctors have recommended he step away as further hits could massively effect his life. Albeit that might sound like a no-brainer decisions (no pun intended), it's still had to step away from the thing that's been your whole life. Respect Dave, respect. Now go enjoy the next step! Scroll below for the two-part announcement from Millsaps.
bvm111
2/7/2018 9:39 AM
I had a feeling this was going to happen... it sucks, but he had a great career and can walk away with his head held high!
Congrats on a great career you can be proud of Davi!
#434
2/7/2018 9:09 AM
Have been a fan since I saw 6IX! Wish him all the best!
erickx250
2/7/2018 9:02 AM
Damn that sucks. I felt he was on the way up. But absolutly no surprise. Way to go Davi!
BobbyM
2/7/2018 8:26 AM
Great career. God luck to all his future endeavors.