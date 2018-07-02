Davi Millsaps Retires

Vital MX: Sad to say, it's something we've been expecting to hear. Davi Millsaps not only took on some masssive damage to his elbow during the off-season...but he took one heck of a blow to the head. With that, his doctors have recommended he step away as further hits could massively effect his life. Albeit that might sound like a no-brainer decisions (no pun intended), it's still had to step away from the thing that's been your whole life. Respect Dave, respect. Now go enjoy the next step! Scroll below for the two-part announcement from Millsaps.