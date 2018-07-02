Toggle

Davi Millsaps Retires 4

Congrats on the awesome career Davi, we'll miss seeing you out on the track.

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
2/7/2018 7:44 AM

Davi Millsaps Retires

Vital MX: Sad to say, it's something we've been expecting to hear. Davi Millsaps not only took on some masssive damage to his elbow during the off-season...but he took one heck of a blow to the head. With that, his doctors have recommended he step away as further hits could massively effect his life. Albeit that might sound like a no-brainer decisions (no pun intended), it's still had to step away from the thing that's been your whole life. Respect Dave, respect. Now go enjoy the next step! Scroll below for the two-part announcement from Millsaps.

Part 1 After 14 years as a professional Supercross and Motocross racer, today, I announce my retirement from racing. Obviously, this was not an easy decision for me to make. Before the crash that I sustained back in October, I felt great while on the bike, and I was looking forward to an awesome 2018 season with my team, Monster Energy/Knich/Yamaha Factory Racing. Everything was falling perfectly into place: my training, my fitness, and the bike. I had high expectations for the 2018 Supercross season. Then, the unexpected happened and life changed so fast. I was sent to the ICU with a major, .concussion, bleeding in and around my brain, and a shattered elbow, along with being bruised and banged up pretty much all over. After months of r .covery and .consulting with my neurologist and family, we came to the difficult decision that it was time for me to retire from racing. I say this with great sadness, and this is definitely not how I wanted to end my career. But health is a priority. When the doctor told me that he .couldn't release me due to the risk that another impact on my head .could be life-altering, not to mention life-threatening, it was pretty tough news for me to swallow. The reality of retirement was very hard to face. It brings out a bag of so many mixed emotions. It saddens me greatly to have to go out like this. I have given so much of my life to this sport. I basically grew up on a track chasing my dream.

A post shared by Davi Millsaps #18 (@davimillsaps) on

 

Part 2. From the time I first rode a bike at the age of 3 till now, at almost age 30, I’ve had a blast. In return, this sport gave me an opportunity to be the best and work with the best. My racing career has brought me so many amazing opportunities, many great races .competing against the sport’s finest athletes, amazing fans, and many lifelong friends. My wife, Brittney and I were fortunate to have been able to share my career with our two kids, Dane and Bryn. I cannot begin to express my sincere gratitude to so many individuals and sponsors who have stood by me throughout my entire career. I thank you, and I am very appreciative for all you have done for my family and me. Supercross and Motocross fans are the best fans in the world. I thank you so much for being there for me and for all you have given me through your e .couragement and love. Looking back at my wins and losses, long list of injuries, surgeries, and all of the highs and lows I’ve experienced, I wouldn’t change a thing. I’m not going to lie, I will miss it. This sport has been so good to me, and I'm fortunate that I can walk away looking forward to the future with my family. I’ve been so lucky to have had this experience as a pro athlete, and I will cherish each and every moment of it. I truly appreciate all the support over the years. Thank you, everyone!

A post shared by Davi Millsaps #18 (@davimillsaps) on

 

4 comments

  • bvm111

    2/7/2018 9:39 AM

    I had a feeling this was going to happen... it sucks, but he had a great career and can walk away with his head held high!

    Congrats on a great career you can be proud of Davi!

  • #434

    2/7/2018 9:09 AM

    Have been a fan since I saw 6IX! Wish him all the best!

  • erickx250

    2/7/2018 9:02 AM

    Damn that sucks. I felt he was on the way up. But absolutly no surprise. Way to go Davi!

  • BobbyM

    2/7/2018 8:26 AM

    Great career. God luck to all his future endeavors.

