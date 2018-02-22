Toggle

Data Points: Inside MX Electronics With Theo Lockwood

At a Supercross or National MX event they might look like they rolled off the showroom floor, but lurking under the bodywork is a whole network of wiring used to monitor and record data...

GuyB
2/22/2018 5:39 PM

If you head to a Supercross or National motocross event and check out the bikes in the pits, they might look like they rolled off the showroom floor. Well, other than a healthy addition of a bunch of aftermarket parts. But lurking under the bodywork and seat, there's a whole network of wiring used to monitor and record data. All of that is used to help determine engine performance and chassis settings...and see if the feedback from the riders matches up with the data.

The Monster Energy Kawasaki crew was doing some suspension testing at the Monster Energy Cup, and had this setup on board their linkage.

In the Monster Energy Kawasaki pits, pretty much any time the bikes are headed out onto the track, or coming back from it, you'll likely see Theo Lockwood alongside; and uploading settings, or downloading data. We recently checked in with him to dig into this a little deeper, and you can listen to the conversation below.

Click the start button to listen in.

In the past, we've spotted the Showa crew working with Theo on a sensor that checks pressure and temperature on the forks while on the track.

You'll also find Mike Williamson digging hooked up to the data port, or looking over data in the rig.


