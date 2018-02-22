Data Points: Inside MX Electronics With Theo Lockwood

If you head to a Supercross or National motocross event and check out the bikes in the pits, they might look like they rolled off the showroom floor. Well, other than a healthy addition of a bunch of aftermarket parts. But lurking under the bodywork and seat, there's a whole network of wiring used to monitor and record data. All of that is used to help determine engine performance and chassis settings...and see if the feedback from the riders matches up with the data.

In the Monster Energy Kawasaki pits, pretty much any time the bikes are headed out onto the track, or coming back from it, you'll likely see Theo Lockwood alongside; and uploading settings, or downloading data. We recently checked in with him to dig into this a little deeper, and you can listen to the conversation below.

Click the start button to listen in.





