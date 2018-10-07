Toggle

CRASH: Taco Time with Jeremy Seewer

Vital MX: Jeremy Seewer has had a rough go this year, from having his face smashed and whole gear covered on blood...to now defining what it means to taco a rim. Check out the replay below where Jeremy is cross-jumped, causing him to go off-track and wad his wheel...and body. Below that, you'll find some other photos from the incident.

No words needed....

A post shared by Jeremy Seewer (@jeremyseewer91) on

 

 

 

