CRASH: Taco Time with Jeremy Seewer

That wheel defines the term taco'd...
Vital MX: Jeremy Seewer has had a rough go this year, from having his face smashed and whole gear covered on blood...to now defining what it means to taco a rim. Check out the replay below where Jeremy is cross-jumped, causing him to go off-track and wad his wheel...and body. Below that, you'll find some other photos from the incident.
SidewayzMike
7/10/2018 12:13 PM
They put way too much water on the track, I seen quite a few near tacos out there
GregDVT
7/10/2018 11:40 AM
Lots of metal poles right next to the track, who the heck is in charge of rider safety there?