CRASH: Taco Time with Jeremy Seewer

got cross jumped on the big triple, safed it but went off track and hit a big hole which destroyed my front wheel. S .cond moto P5. Not happy but i‘m in one piece and things are going in the good direction! @yamaharacin .comofficial @wilvoyamahamxgp @shoeieurope @ride100percent @ortema.de @ixs_official @gaerneofficial @certina

A post shared by Jeremy Seewer (@jeremyseewer91) on Jul 8, 2018 at 6:58am PDT