Beat The Heat: 2020 Vented Gear Guide

Right now, during any normal year, we’d be in the thick of the Great Outdoors watching the pros battle it out in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series. That would include racers absolutely destroying themselves in the sweltering summer heat wearing the latest and greatest vented motocross gear.
Unfortunately, this isn’t a normal year, and while pro motocross is a couple weeks away, we’ve been riding all summer and want to bring you a quick round-up of vented gear for 2020. The gear sets are in order of ascending price so the deeper your pockets, the further you scroll. It is also worth noting that we are using MSRPs for all this gear and your favorite online retailer or dealership will probably have at least some of this gear on sale.
1. Answer Racing Arkon | $174.85
Arkon Jersey: $34.95
Arkon Pant: $114.95
AR2 Glove: $24.95
Features From Answer Racing:
Arkon Jersey
- Sublimated interlock polyester construction
- Comfortable self-fabric v-neck collar design
- Spider mesh set in sleeve with stretch
- Polyester cuffs
- Extra-long tail section
Arkon Pant
- 600d main body construction
- Leather knees
- Mesh lower leg panel allows for unobstructed air flow
- Flexible knee, fly and rear yoke panels
- Ratchet waist closure
- Perforated 600d in thighs for increased air flow
AR2 Glove
- Multiple stretch fabrics optimize fit/comfort
- Perforated synthetic leather palm for increased ventilation
- Amara #2 thumb guard construction
- Silicone index/middle finger “grippers”
- Light-weight fade-resistant backhand graphics
Klinger’s Take: Answer Racing doesn’t have a classic vented gear set, but the Arkon is the closest they offer for hot-weather riding. The jersey has mesh sleeves and the pant looks to have a pretty open-mesh construction as well. This isn’t a set of moto gear that I’ve actually worn so I can’t get into the details but its a solid price for a legit gear brand. Again, most of this gear can be found on sale for lower prices than MSRP.
2. Thor Pulse Air | $176.85
Pulse Air Fire Light Jersey: $34.95
Pulse Air Fire Light Pant: $119.95
Agile Gloves: $21.95
Features from Thor
Pulse Air Fire Light Jersey
- Heat transfer neck label
- No-fade sublimated graphics
- Four-way stretch panels in cuffs and collar
- Moisture-wicking material keeps you dry
- Set in style sleeves for versatile fit
- Fully perforated panels for maximum air flow
Pulse Air Fire Light Pant
- Interior hip pocket
- Athletic mesh liner
- Side expansion panels
- Full grain leather knee panels
- Abrasion tolerant materials
- Double and triple stitching for durability
- Ratchet style closure
- Adjustable hip side cinches
- Pre-curved Rapid-Flex knee for maximum comfort
- Fully vented mesh panels for maximum airflow
Agile Glove
- Silicone treated fingertips for improved lever control
- Extended, angled slip-on cuff for easy access
- Fully perforated palm for airflow
- Fitted and ventilated stretch backhand material
- Featherweight chassis design for total mobility
- Wrapped inner-thumb for durability
Klinger’s Take: I haven’t worn a Pulse Air kit from Thor, as I typically opt for their Prime Pro kit. The Pulse Air gear looks to be pretty standard, with leather knees, ratchet closure, full mesh jersey and lightweight gloves. Thor doesn’t specify a glove to go with the Pulse Air kit, so I picked out their lightest set. I have worn the Agile glove with the Prime Pro gear and it is a solid, minimal-style glove with a pretty open mesh back and single-layer, perforated palm.
3. Troy Lee Designs GP Air | $186
GP Air Jersey: $40
GP Air Pant: $119
GP Glove: $27
Features From TLD
GP Air Jersey
- Ride Fit - Relaxed torso, loose fit sleeves with traditional length
- Ribbed stretch v-neck collar
- Large-holed mesh fiber polyester material
- Minimalist cuff design
- Gel print on tail keeps jersey in place
- Drop tail design for added comfort
GP Air Pant
- 600D Polyester fabric provides durability in key areas
- Articulated fit for performance
- Ratchet closure system for waist
- Fully ventilated 320D mesh panels in key areas
- Cowhide leather panels on inner knee areas
- 2-way stretch panels at rear knee, calf and crotch)
- Rear yoke provides added flexibility
GP Glove
- Fabric cuff
- Bottom velcro closure
- Dual layer perforated palm
- One finger TPR
- One silicone print fingertip
- Breathable material
Klinger’s Take: Troy Lee Designs is the most vented gear brand in moto. They offer vented versions of almost all of their line up, so if you want to shell out a few more bucks, you can bump up to the SE Air or SE Pro Air. But we are looking at the GP Air motocross gear set, which is the vented version of TLD’s most economical gear sets. I actually have this set in my possession but haven’t worn it yet. For a $40 jersey, it feels very close to the FXR stretchy, open mesh jersey that is almost twice as much. The pant has less fancy materials, but looks like it would get the job done. Basically, the main material is a plastic-y, thick-but-open mesh that was standard for vented motocross pants a couple years ago. The plus side is that it is durable, the downside is it has zero stretch. That being said, the GP Air pants have a good amount of stretch zones that seem to allow for proper mobility on the bike.
4. Fly Racing Kinetic Mesh | $188.85
Kinetic Mesh Jersey: $38.95
Kinetic Mesh Pant: $119.95
Pro Lite Glove: $29.95
Features From Fly Racing
Kinetic Mesh Jersey
- Tagless comfort-stretch collar
- Relaxed shorty elastic sleeve cuffs
- Integrated dual-mesh construction allows massive airflow and filters out dirt
- Multi-panel construction for maximum performance and comfortable fit
- Extended tail helps keep jersey tucked in
- Standard fit: not too tight, not too loose
Kinetic Mesh Pant
- Ventilated mesh fabric flows air without sacrificing durability
- Comfort mesh liner keeps you comfortable and cool
- Multi-Directional stretch-rib panels for flexibility
- Internal pocket located inside the waistband
- Ultra-durable multi-panel 900D polyester with mesh-tech panels
- Leather heat shield panels with DuPont™ Kevlar® stitching
- Long lasting sublimated graphics
- Soft-Flex protective rubber badging
- Ergonomically pre-shaped knee accommodates most knee braces and guards
- Full-Floating seat surrounded by stretch-rib material moves naturally with your body
- Exclusive zipper lock system keeps pants closed and secure
- Ratcheting closure allows for adjustability
- Adjustable waist belt for custom fit
Pro Lite Glove
- Ultra-lightweight minimalist race glove with a soft hand feel
- Single-layer perforated Clarino® palm for improved airflow and a lightweight feel
- Woven four-way stretch Lycra® finger sidewall provide flexibility, comfort, and airflow
- Adjustable synthetic leather wrist closure for a more secure fit
- Reinforced layer thumb
- Silicone finger grippers
- Athletic fit that fits close to the hand with minimal excess
Klinger’s Take: I’ve worn a few different iterations of Fly’s Kinetic Mesh gear sets. As with most vented gear sets, in the past the Kinetic was on the coarse side of vented gear. But over the years, with better materials being developed, the Kinetic Mesh gear has gotten soft and vented. The Kinetic line of gear is Fly’s workhorse and I’ve had the vented Mesh gear last multiple seasons of riding. It has a more durable feel, rather than being super stretchy like other ventilated gear sets.
5. Moose Racing Sahara | $199.85
Sahara Jersey: $39.95
Sahara Pant: $139.95
MX2 Glove: $19.95
Sahara Jersey
- Highly ventilated polyester mesh chassis
- High-quality non-fading, breathable sublimated graphics
- Lightweight, ventilated design provides maximum airflow and performance
- Custom collar and stretch neck taping for maximum comfort
- Athletic fit and new pattern for full range of movement
- Available in sizes SM – 3X
Sahara Pant
- Highly ventilated polyester mesh with reinforced high denier polyester seat
- New structured mesh knee panels promote improved ventilation around knee area
- Oversized knee area with full grain genuine leather inner panels
- Sublimated graphics are breathable and non-fading
- Pre-bent ergonomic pant design
- 3-point waist adjustment system allows you to fine tune fit
- High quality YKK® zipper
- Available in sizes 28” – 42”
MX2 Glove
- Sublimated spandex backhand provides breathable, stretch fit for maximum comfort and performance
- Pre-curved pinched finger design for ergonomic fit
- Tacky grip print on fingers and palm provide added control
- Breathable and non-fading sublimated graphics
- Lightweight slip-on glove design
- Single layer synthetic leather palm for maximum feel
- Available in sizes SM – 3X
Klinger’s Take: While I haven’t worn the last couple years of Sahara gear, about three years ago I had a set and was really impressed with the overall quality and function of the gear. Other gear brands might make a vented version of its mid-price motocross gear but what is cool about the Sahara gear is that it is Moose’s top-level gear. And when wearing the Sahara gear, it feels that way. The fit, at least a few years back, is on the generous side, but it looks like they are trying to make it more athletic-cut with their latest version of the gear. Out of the vented gear that I’ve worn, the Moose Sahara gear was one of the most ruggedly built. Other gear sets are like pantyhose thin, but this gear is typically designed for off-road use and to take the abuse that comes with it.
6. Leatt X-Flow | $204.97
GPX 4.5 X-Flow Jersey: $39.99
GPX 4.5 Pant: $129.99
GPX 2.5 X-Flow Glove: $34.99
Features From Leatt
GPX 4.5 X-Flow Jersey
- Classic fit
- Lightweight MoistureCool X-Flow mesh
- Overlock stitched seams for comfort
- Collar design for use with or without a neck brace
- Tailored fit for riding with or without body armor
- Silicone pant grip
- Size: S-XXL
GPX 4.5 Pant
- Pre-curved performance fit
- Light and breathable construction
- Ripstop stretch and X-Flow mesh panels
- NEW rear yoke
- NEW Heavy-duty seat and reinforced knees
- NEW Leather inner legs for bike grip
- NEW Multi-layer knee reinforcement
- Multi-row reinforced stitching
- Waist with micro adjuster and 270 ̊ heavy duty silicone grip
- Anti-odor MoistureCool mesh lining
- Size: XS-5XL (28-44”)
GPX 2.5 X-Flow Glove
- Microinjected 3D Brush Guard reinforced pinky and knuckles
- MicronGrip palm
- Super slim with superior handlebar feel
- Excellent dry and wet grip
- Very durable with touch screen function
- Silicone grip print
- Fully vented X-Flow mesh upper-hand material
- Pre-curved, snug fit and seamless palm
- New fit for better finger grip
- Multi-row, technical thread stitching
- Size: S-XXL
Klinger’s Take: I haven’t worn the X-Flow jersey specifically, but I have worn quite a few different gear sets from Leatt. Overall, I think Leatt has very technical and high-performing gear that, for some reason, just gets overlooked by a lot of motocross riders. Sure, when they first came out with gear, there was a bit of sticker shock looking at the prices. But over the years, the prices have definitely come down but the innovation is still there. I love the nanogrip palm on the gloves and I always have a black and white pair of Leatt gloves in my bag if I get a set of gear that has crappy gloves. Unlike other vented gear sets in this round-up, Leatt’s doesn’t have specifically vented pants. The jersey and glove are X-Flow, which is a lighter weight mesh than their standard gear. Leatt gear is performance cut, especially their 5.5 set. The 4.5 set is a little more generous in sizing but is definitely not baggy.
7. Fox Racing Airline | $234.85
Airline Jersey: $54.95
Airline Pant: $149.95
Airline Glove: $29.95
Features From Fox Racing
Airline Jersey
- Ultralight TruDri fabric is super soft and rapidly wicks moisture
- Vented mesh paneling for exceptional airflow and breathability
- Athletic fit collar and minimized cuff design provides a superior fit
- Drop tail rear design keeps jersey tucked in pants
- Vibrant colorfast main body fabric with premium graphics
- Main body: TruDri moisture wicking
- Side & back panels: Full mesh for max airflow
- 90% polyester / 10% elastane
Airline Pant
- Ergonomic Ride Attack Position (RAP) construction for improved fit on the bike
- Extensive laser perforated venting for increased breathability & airflow
- 4-way stretch TruMotion panels for unrestricted movement on the bike
- 600D dyed poly body with premium logo treatments for durable, long-lasting aesthetic
- Double layer knee system for durability inside & outside the pants
- Abrasion resistant inner knees for durability against knee braces and guards
- Full grain leather outer knees
- Main body: TruDri moisture wicking
- Panel: Full mesh for max airflow
- 90% polyester / 10% elastane
Airline Glove
- Minimalistic design for optimal comfort
- Slip on neoprene cuff design for unrestricted fit at wrist
- Ultra-light, 4-way stretch nylon construction for complete mobility and airflow
- Single layer Clarino® palm with strategically placed perforations enhance connection with the bike and increase airflow
- TruFeel internal silicone fingertip knobbies provide heightened sensation and feedback, giving you maximum control of the levers
- Compression molded cuff for secure fit
- Stretch mesh finger gussets
- Silicone print on finger for added lever grip
Klinger’s Take: Unfortunately, this is another set of vented gear that I haven’t worn. I have worn all four of Fox’s other gear sets (Flexair, 360, 180, and Legion) except for the gloves. Fox sent me the Airline glove to match up with a 360 set of gear, which are really nice. The slip-on design is what I prefer in a glove and it is super lightweight and breathable. But, with all heavily perforated palm gloves, premature wear is something to be cautious of. So far, with just a few rides on them, the palms of the Airline glove has held up OK, without the holes getting bigger. A unique feature of the pant is that there is no zipper, just a “sport fly” that I’m assuming is like board shorts.
8. O’Neal Airwear | $244.97
Airwear Jersey: $44.99
Airwear Pant: $169.99
Airwear Glove: $29.99
Features From O’Neal
Airwear Jersey
- Adult S-2XL
- Relaxed fit for increased comfort and flexibility. Raglan Cut
- Jersey weight 9.3oz (size L)
- Extended tail
- Sublimated graphics that won’t fade
- Sewn-in elbow padding
- V-Neck collar
- Tagless neck design
- Breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics
- Extended tail that keeps jersey tucked in
Airwear Pant
- Adult 28-42
- Heavy duty but lightweight denier fabrics provide the perfect combination of comfort and protection while riding
- More durable, wear-resistant panels on the seat, inside of legs, and knees
- Lighter weight, more breathable panels, positioned away from bike contact points
- Stretch panels in key points on the front, back, and knees of pants for great freedom-of-movement
- Elastic waist with adjustable ratchet closure system for a secure and snug fit
- Protective rubber patches for extra protection when crashing
- Tapered legs to prevent boot bunching
- Fully lined for added comfort
- Removable, internal, EVA foam hip protectors
Airwear Glove
- Adult S – 2XL (8 – 12)
- Palm material made of Nanofront technology allowing sweat absorption, feels soft to the skin and reduces irritation drastically, creating the best functioning glove on the market.
- Long lasting and 4-way flexible vented material for the perfect fit
- Slip-on lightweight design with bold non-fade graphics
- Nanofront Seamless rollover fingertips, touchscreen compatible
- Nanofront double layer thumb reinforcement
Klinger’s Take: Well, here is another gear set that I haven’t worn. Actually, I’ve never worn any O’Neal gear. Lately, it seems like the sets are looking more modern and stylish, rather than retro and chaotic. The Airwear looks good to me. The jersey does have some elbow padding, which most vented jerseys forgo. The gloves have folded over tips for those riders who get distracted by the seem.
9. Klim Mojave | $264.97
Mojave Jersey: $59.99
Mojave Pant: $169.99
Mojave Glove: $34.99
Features from Klim
Mojave Jersey
- Highly ventilated jersey w/ durable sleeve fabric
- Athletic fit
- Full open mesh torso for excellent airflow
- Fits over elbow cups or low profile padding
- Compatible with Klim tactical shirt
- Silicone print on hem helps keep jersey tucked in
- Raglan design sleeve seams for non-restrictive full range of motion
- Full length stretch panels in sleeves
- Aggressive moisture-wicking properties
- Body-mapped fabric placement for hot weather comfort
- Heavy-duty durable mesh sleeves (same material as Dakar jersey)
- Elastic cuff
- Improved fit articulation
Mojave Pant
- Fully ventilated off-road pant chassis
- 840d Cordura integrated into knee and seat
- Genuine leather on inner knees ads grip/protection
- New stretch woven panels above knees, back of legs and in the crotch
- Billowed cargo pockets on thighs
- Silicone waistband to keep pants up and jersey tucked in
- Side waist adjustments
- Moisture-wicking breathable liner with stretch zones
- Vented TPU accents on knees
- Embroidered logos
- Low profile pocket
- Low bulk materials in-the-boot
Mojave Glove
- Improved fit and updated design
- Improved wrist strap velcro closure
- Hourglass finger construction
- Ventilated for the hottest conditions
- Wrapped finger tips for increased durability
- Improved smart e-touch on thumb and index fingertip
- Silicone print middle & ring finger + palm for grip
- TPU knuckle protector
- Comfort foam over pinky
- Perforated ax suede palm
- Highly breathable stretch 3d mesh material in back hand and finger fourchettes
- Reinforced thumb overlay
- Entry assist pull loop
Klinger’s Take: For moto guys that never even think about riding off-road, Klim might not be on the radar. But for off-road guys, it is a staple gear brand that has a great legacy of bulletproof, no-nonsense gear that lasts longer than anything else on the market. Overall, Klim focuses more on durability and toughness than flexibility and stretch. Back in the day, their sizing used to be super big, like a whole size too big. Now Klim has modernized the fit to be accurate to other moto gear, but is still not slim fit. The Mojave gear is definitely for the gnarly off-road rider who needs to fend off rocks and trees but needs a lot of airflow as well.
10. FXR Revo | $288
Revo Jersey: $69
Revo Pant: $179
Slip-On Air Glove: $40
Features From FXR
Revo Jersey
- Lightweight polyester-spandex mesh for superior air flow and rider comfort
- Shaped front collar and tapered cuff
- Slim fit
- Drop-tail hem and long length protect midriff exposure
- Fade-free sublimation prints
Revo Pant
- Built on our Motion chassis design to give the rider class leading fit & mobility
- Durable 4-way stretch fabric for maximum mobility
- Slim fit knee design provides a positive rider knee contact area
- Dual layer knee fabric with full grain leather and abrasion resistant inner fabric
- Lightweight breathable mesh inserts for added ventilation, and flexibility
- Triple topstitching in critical areas for extra strength and durability
- Tested and proven hook and loop adjustable waist system design
- Silicone printed inner elastic waist for extra grip and security
- Polyester mesh lining for breathability and comfort
- TPR knee logos
- Fade-free sublimation prints
Slip-On Air Glove
- Cuffless design
- Ultra-Lightweight 4-way stretch mesh material
- Perforated Single-layer AX Suede palm material
- Silicone printed finger graphics to improve lever feel
- Fade free sublimation print graphics
Klinger’s Take: FXR doesn’t claim this gear set specifically as a vented motocross gear set, but the Revo certainly is. I’ve worn the 2019 Revo gear and it was one of my favorites. Where this set stands out (although Leatt has a similar material) is that the whole set, pant and jersey, are super stretchy. The jersey feels like it is infinitely stretchy, is super lightweight, and has a very open mesh design. It is a slimmer fit but not skin tight. The pants give you incredible mobility… You could do yoga in them if you wanted. They are also perforated pretty well for some nice ventilation. My only gripe with all the different FXR gear I’ve worn is that they don’t have a more secure closure on the pant. It is just velco where I would love a ratchet closure or even snaps.
11. Alpinestars Tech 10 Supervented Boots | $649.95
- Features From Alpinestars
- Construction uses a highly breathable, perforated microfiber.
- TPU features is combined with ventilation zones and a new air flow system sole for breathability and superior ventilation.
- Two large inlet ports on front of boot with exhausts at back for optimized levels of airflow and heat exchange.
Klinger’s Take: We are still waiting to get our hands on these but they follow in the same footsteps as their older brother, the Tech 8, which has fully ventilated textiles throughout. But the new Supervented Tech 10s take it a step further with actual molded air inlets and outlets on the sole. The very front of the boot has two small mesh-covered inlets right on the toe area, then there are channels down the footbed and exhaust ports on the outer side of the ankle and back of the heel. Now, if those two front vents got blocked with dirt in the first turn of your moto, ain’t no way they are doing a darn thing. These are definitely best suited for dry and dusty riding.
Snapper
7/28/2020 12:59 AM