Beat The Heat: 2020 Vented Gear Guide

Right now, during any normal year, we’d be in the thick of the Great Outdoors watching the pros battle it out in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series. That would include racers absolutely destroying themselves in the sweltering summer heat wearing the latest and greatest vented motocross gear.

Unfortunately, this isn’t a normal year, and while pro motocross is a couple weeks away, we’ve been riding all summer and want to bring you a quick round-up of vented gear for 2020. The gear sets are in order of ascending price so the deeper your pockets, the further you scroll. It is also worth noting that we are using MSRPs for all this gear and your favorite online retailer or dealership will probably have at least some of this gear on sale.

1. Answer Racing Arkon | $174.85

Arkon Jersey: $34.95

Arkon Pant: $114.95

AR2 Glove: $24.95





Features From Answer Racing:

Arkon Jersey

Sublimated interlock polyester construction

Comfortable self-fabric v-neck collar design

Spider mesh set in sleeve with stretch

Polyester cuffs

Extra-long tail section

Arkon Pant

600d main body construction

Leather knees

Mesh lower leg panel allows for unobstructed air flow

Flexible knee, fly and rear yoke panels

Ratchet waist closure

Perforated 600d in thighs for increased air flow

AR2 Glove

Multiple stretch fabrics optimize fit/comfort

Perforated synthetic leather palm for increased ventilation

Amara #2 thumb guard construction

Silicone index/middle finger “grippers”

Light-weight fade-resistant backhand graphics

Klinger’s Take: Answer Racing doesn’t have a classic vented gear set, but the Arkon is the closest they offer for hot-weather riding. The jersey has mesh sleeves and the pant looks to have a pretty open-mesh construction as well. This isn’t a set of moto gear that I’ve actually worn so I can’t get into the details but its a solid price for a legit gear brand. Again, most of this gear can be found on sale for lower prices than MSRP.

2. Thor Pulse Air | $176.85

Pulse Air Fire Light Jersey: $34.95

Pulse Air Fire Light Pant: $119.95

Agile Gloves: $21.95

Features from Thor

Pulse Air Fire Light Jersey

Heat transfer neck label

No-fade sublimated graphics

Four-way stretch panels in cuffs and collar

Moisture-wicking material keeps you dry

Set in style sleeves for versatile fit

Fully perforated panels for maximum air flow

Pulse Air Fire Light Pant

Interior hip pocket

Athletic mesh liner

Side expansion panels

Full grain leather knee panels

Abrasion tolerant materials

Double and triple stitching for durability

Ratchet style closure

Adjustable hip side cinches

Pre-curved Rapid-Flex knee for maximum comfort

Fully vented mesh panels for maximum airflow

Agile Glove

Silicone treated fingertips for improved lever control

Extended, angled slip-on cuff for easy access

Fully perforated palm for airflow

Fitted and ventilated stretch backhand material

Featherweight chassis design for total mobility

Wrapped inner-thumb for durability

Klinger’s Take: I haven’t worn a Pulse Air kit from Thor, as I typically opt for their Prime Pro kit. The Pulse Air gear looks to be pretty standard, with leather knees, ratchet closure, full mesh jersey and lightweight gloves. Thor doesn’t specify a glove to go with the Pulse Air kit, so I picked out their lightest set. I have worn the Agile glove with the Prime Pro gear and it is a solid, minimal-style glove with a pretty open mesh back and single-layer, perforated palm.

3. Troy Lee Designs GP Air | $186

GP Air Jersey: $40

GP Air Pant: $119

GP Glove: $27





Features From TLD

GP Air Jersey

Ride Fit - Relaxed torso, loose fit sleeves with traditional length

Ribbed stretch v-neck collar

Large-holed mesh fiber polyester material

Minimalist cuff design

Gel print on tail keeps jersey in place

Drop tail design for added comfort

GP Air Pant

600D Polyester fabric provides durability in key areas

Articulated fit for performance

Ratchet closure system for waist

Fully ventilated 320D mesh panels in key areas

Cowhide leather panels on inner knee areas

2-way stretch panels at rear knee, calf and crotch)

Rear yoke provides added flexibility

GP Glove

Fabric cuff

Bottom velcro closure

Dual layer perforated palm

One finger TPR

One silicone print fingertip

Breathable material

Klinger’s Take: Troy Lee Designs is the most vented gear brand in moto. They offer vented versions of almost all of their line up, so if you want to shell out a few more bucks, you can bump up to the SE Air or SE Pro Air. But we are looking at the GP Air motocross gear set, which is the vented version of TLD’s most economical gear sets. I actually have this set in my possession but haven’t worn it yet. For a $40 jersey, it feels very close to the FXR stretchy, open mesh jersey that is almost twice as much. The pant has less fancy materials, but looks like it would get the job done. Basically, the main material is a plastic-y, thick-but-open mesh that was standard for vented motocross pants a couple years ago. The plus side is that it is durable, the downside is it has zero stretch. That being said, the GP Air pants have a good amount of stretch zones that seem to allow for proper mobility on the bike.

4. Fly Racing Kinetic Mesh | $188.85

Kinetic Mesh Jersey: $38.95

Kinetic Mesh Pant: $119.95

Pro Lite Glove: $29.95

Features From Fly Racing

Kinetic Mesh Jersey

Tagless comfort-stretch collar

Relaxed shorty elastic sleeve cuffs

Integrated dual-mesh construction allows massive airflow and filters out dirt

Multi-panel construction for maximum performance and comfortable fit

Extended tail helps keep jersey tucked in

Standard fit: not too tight, not too loose



Kinetic Mesh Pant

Ventilated mesh fabric flows air without sacrificing durability

Comfort mesh liner keeps you comfortable and cool

Multi-Directional stretch-rib panels for flexibility

Internal pocket located inside the waistband

Ultra-durable multi-panel 900D polyester with mesh-tech panels

Leather heat shield panels with DuPont™ Kevlar® stitching

Long lasting sublimated graphics

Soft-Flex protective rubber badging

Ergonomically pre-shaped knee accommodates most knee braces and guards

Full-Floating seat surrounded by stretch-rib material moves naturally with your body

Exclusive zipper lock system keeps pants closed and secure

Ratcheting closure allows for adjustability

Adjustable waist belt for custom fit

Pro Lite Glove

Ultra-lightweight minimalist race glove with a soft hand feel

Single-layer perforated Clarino® palm for improved airflow and a lightweight feel

Woven four-way stretch Lycra® finger sidewall provide flexibility, comfort, and airflow

Adjustable synthetic leather wrist closure for a more secure fit

Reinforced layer thumb

Silicone finger grippers

Athletic fit that fits close to the hand with minimal excess

Klinger’s Take: I’ve worn a few different iterations of Fly’s Kinetic Mesh gear sets. As with most vented gear sets, in the past the Kinetic was on the coarse side of vented gear. But over the years, with better materials being developed, the Kinetic Mesh gear has gotten soft and vented. The Kinetic line of gear is Fly’s workhorse and I’ve had the vented Mesh gear last multiple seasons of riding. It has a more durable feel, rather than being super stretchy like other ventilated gear sets.

5. Moose Racing Sahara | $199.85

Sahara Jersey: $39.95

Sahara Pant: $139.95

MX2 Glove: $19.95

Sahara Jersey

Highly ventilated polyester mesh chassis

High-quality non-fading, breathable sublimated graphics

Lightweight, ventilated design provides maximum airflow and performance

Custom collar and stretch neck taping for maximum comfort

Athletic fit and new pattern for full range of movement

Available in sizes SM – 3X

Sahara Pant Highly ventilated polyester mesh with reinforced high denier polyester seat

New structured mesh knee panels promote improved ventilation around knee area

Oversized knee area with full grain genuine leather inner panels

Sublimated graphics are breathable and non-fading

Pre-bent ergonomic pant design

3-point waist adjustment system allows you to fine tune fit

High quality YKK® zipper

Available in sizes 28” – 42”

MX2 Glove

Sublimated spandex backhand provides breathable, stretch fit for maximum comfort and performance

Pre-curved pinched finger design for ergonomic fit

Tacky grip print on fingers and palm provide added control

Breathable and non-fading sublimated graphics

Lightweight slip-on glove design

Single layer synthetic leather palm for maximum feel

Available in sizes SM – 3X

Klinger’s Take: While I haven’t worn the last couple years of Sahara gear, about three years ago I had a set and was really impressed with the overall quality and function of the gear. Other gear brands might make a vented version of its mid-price motocross gear but what is cool about the Sahara gear is that it is Moose’s top-level gear. And when wearing the Sahara gear, it feels that way. The fit, at least a few years back, is on the generous side, but it looks like they are trying to make it more athletic-cut with their latest version of the gear. Out of the vented gear that I’ve worn, the Moose Sahara gear was one of the most ruggedly built. Other gear sets are like pantyhose thin, but this gear is typically designed for off-road use and to take the abuse that comes with it.

6. Leatt X-Flow | $204.97

GPX 4.5 X-Flow Jersey: $39.99

GPX 4.5 Pant: $129.99

GPX 2.5 X-Flow Glove: $34.99





Features From Leatt

GPX 4.5 X-Flow Jersey

Classic fit

Lightweight MoistureCool X-Flow mesh

Overlock stitched seams for comfort

Collar design for use with or without a neck brace

Tailored fit for riding with or without body armor

Silicone pant grip

Size: S-XXL

GPX 4.5 Pant

Pre-curved performance fit

Light and breathable construction

Ripstop stretch and X-Flow mesh panels

NEW rear yoke

NEW Heavy-duty seat and reinforced knees

NEW Leather inner legs for bike grip

NEW Multi-layer knee reinforcement

Multi-row reinforced stitching

Waist with micro adjuster and 270 ̊ heavy duty silicone grip

Anti-odor MoistureCool mesh lining

Size: XS-5XL (28-44”)

GPX 2.5 X-Flow Glove

Microinjected 3D Brush Guard reinforced pinky and knuckles

MicronGrip palm

Super slim with superior handlebar feel

Excellent dry and wet grip

Very durable with touch screen function

Silicone grip print

Fully vented X-Flow mesh upper-hand material

Pre-curved, snug fit and seamless palm

New fit for better finger grip

Multi-row, technical thread stitching

Size: S-XXL

Klinger’s Take: I haven’t worn the X-Flow jersey specifically, but I have worn quite a few different gear sets from Leatt. Overall, I think Leatt has very technical and high-performing gear that, for some reason, just gets overlooked by a lot of motocross riders. Sure, when they first came out with gear, there was a bit of sticker shock looking at the prices. But over the years, the prices have definitely come down but the innovation is still there. I love the nanogrip palm on the gloves and I always have a black and white pair of Leatt gloves in my bag if I get a set of gear that has crappy gloves. Unlike other vented gear sets in this round-up, Leatt’s doesn’t have specifically vented pants. The jersey and glove are X-Flow, which is a lighter weight mesh than their standard gear. Leatt gear is performance cut, especially their 5.5 set. The 4.5 set is a little more generous in sizing but is definitely not baggy.

7. Fox Racing Airline | $234.85

Airline Jersey: $54.95

Airline Pant: $149.95

Airline Glove: $29.95

Features From Fox Racing

Airline Jersey

Ultralight TruDri fabric is super soft and rapidly wicks moisture

Vented mesh paneling for exceptional airflow and breathability

Athletic fit collar and minimized cuff design provides a superior fit

Drop tail rear design keeps jersey tucked in pants

Vibrant colorfast main body fabric with premium graphics

Main body: TruDri moisture wicking

Side & back panels: Full mesh for max airflow

90% polyester / 10% elastane

Airline Pant

Ergonomic Ride Attack Position (RAP) construction for improved fit on the bike

Extensive laser perforated venting for increased breathability & airflow

4-way stretch TruMotion panels for unrestricted movement on the bike

600D dyed poly body with premium logo treatments for durable, long-lasting aesthetic

Double layer knee system for durability inside & outside the pants

Abrasion resistant inner knees for durability against knee braces and guards

Full grain leather outer knees

Main body: TruDri moisture wicking

Panel: Full mesh for max airflow

90% polyester / 10% elastane

Airline Glove

Minimalistic design for optimal comfort

Slip on neoprene cuff design for unrestricted fit at wrist

Ultra-light, 4-way stretch nylon construction for complete mobility and airflow

Single layer Clarino® palm with strategically placed perforations enhance connection with the bike and increase airflow

TruFeel internal silicone fingertip knobbies provide heightened sensation and feedback, giving you maximum control of the levers

Compression molded cuff for secure fit

Stretch mesh finger gussets

Silicone print on finger for added lever grip

Klinger’s Take: Unfortunately, this is another set of vented gear that I haven’t worn. I have worn all four of Fox’s other gear sets (Flexair, 360, 180, and Legion) except for the gloves. Fox sent me the Airline glove to match up with a 360 set of gear, which are really nice. The slip-on design is what I prefer in a glove and it is super lightweight and breathable. But, with all heavily perforated palm gloves, premature wear is something to be cautious of. So far, with just a few rides on them, the palms of the Airline glove has held up OK, without the holes getting bigger. A unique feature of the pant is that there is no zipper, just a “sport fly” that I’m assuming is like board shorts.

8. O’Neal Airwear | $244.97

Airwear Jersey: $44.99

Airwear Pant: $169.99

Airwear Glove: $29.99

Features From O’Neal

Airwear Jersey

Adult S-2XL

Relaxed fit for increased comfort and flexibility. Raglan Cut

Jersey weight 9.3oz (size L)

Extended tail

Sublimated graphics that won’t fade

Sewn-in elbow padding

V-Neck collar

Tagless neck design

Breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics

Extended tail that keeps jersey tucked in

Airwear Pant

Adult 28-42

Heavy duty but lightweight denier fabrics provide the perfect combination of comfort and protection while riding

More durable, wear-resistant panels on the seat, inside of legs, and knees

Lighter weight, more breathable panels, positioned away from bike contact points

Stretch panels in key points on the front, back, and knees of pants for great freedom-of-movement

Elastic waist with adjustable ratchet closure system for a secure and snug fit

Protective rubber patches for extra protection when crashing

Tapered legs to prevent boot bunching

Fully lined for added comfort

Removable, internal, EVA foam hip protectors

Airwear Glove

Adult S – 2XL (8 – 12)

Palm material made of Nanofront technology allowing sweat absorption, feels soft to the skin and reduces irritation drastically, creating the best functioning glove on the market.

Long lasting and 4-way flexible vented material for the perfect fit

Slip-on lightweight design with bold non-fade graphics

Nanofront Seamless rollover fingertips, touchscreen compatible

Nanofront double layer thumb reinforcement

Klinger’s Take: Well, here is another gear set that I haven’t worn. Actually, I’ve never worn any O’Neal gear. Lately, it seems like the sets are looking more modern and stylish, rather than retro and chaotic. The Airwear looks good to me. The jersey does have some elbow padding, which most vented jerseys forgo. The gloves have folded over tips for those riders who get distracted by the seem.

9. Klim Mojave | $264.97

Mojave Jersey: $59.99

Mojave Pant: $169.99

Mojave Glove: $34.99

Features from Klim

Mojave Jersey

Highly ventilated jersey w/ durable sleeve fabric

Athletic fit

Full open mesh torso for excellent airflow

Fits over elbow cups or low profile padding

Compatible with Klim tactical shirt

Silicone print on hem helps keep jersey tucked in

Raglan design sleeve seams for non-restrictive full range of motion

Full length stretch panels in sleeves

Aggressive moisture-wicking properties

Body-mapped fabric placement for hot weather comfort

Heavy-duty durable mesh sleeves (same material as Dakar jersey)

Elastic cuff

Improved fit articulation

Mojave Pant

Fully ventilated off-road pant chassis

840d Cordura integrated into knee and seat

Genuine leather on inner knees ads grip/protection

New stretch woven panels above knees, back of legs and in the crotch

Billowed cargo pockets on thighs

Silicone waistband to keep pants up and jersey tucked in

Side waist adjustments

Moisture-wicking breathable liner with stretch zones

Vented TPU accents on knees

Embroidered logos

Low profile pocket

Low bulk materials in-the-boot

Mojave Glove

Improved fit and updated design

Improved wrist strap velcro closure

Hourglass finger construction

Ventilated for the hottest conditions

Wrapped finger tips for increased durability

Improved smart e-touch on thumb and index fingertip

Silicone print middle & ring finger + palm for grip

TPU knuckle protector

Comfort foam over pinky

Perforated ax suede palm

Highly breathable stretch 3d mesh material in back hand and finger fourchettes

Reinforced thumb overlay

Entry assist pull loop

Klinger’s Take: For moto guys that never even think about riding off-road, Klim might not be on the radar. But for off-road guys, it is a staple gear brand that has a great legacy of bulletproof, no-nonsense gear that lasts longer than anything else on the market. Overall, Klim focuses more on durability and toughness than flexibility and stretch. Back in the day, their sizing used to be super big, like a whole size too big. Now Klim has modernized the fit to be accurate to other moto gear, but is still not slim fit. The Mojave gear is definitely for the gnarly off-road rider who needs to fend off rocks and trees but needs a lot of airflow as well.

10. FXR Revo | $288

Revo Jersey: $69

Revo Pant: $179

Slip-On Air Glove: $40

Features From FXR

Revo Jersey

Lightweight polyester-spandex mesh for superior air flow and rider comfort

Shaped front collar and tapered cuff

Slim fit

Drop-tail hem and long length protect midriff exposure

Fade-free sublimation prints

Revo Pant

Built on our Motion chassis design to give the rider class leading fit & mobility

Durable 4-way stretch fabric for maximum mobility

Slim fit knee design provides a positive rider knee contact area

Dual layer knee fabric with full grain leather and abrasion resistant inner fabric

Lightweight breathable mesh inserts for added ventilation, and flexibility

Triple topstitching in critical areas for extra strength and durability

Tested and proven hook and loop adjustable waist system design

Silicone printed inner elastic waist for extra grip and security

Polyester mesh lining for breathability and comfort

TPR knee logos

Fade-free sublimation prints

Slip-On Air Glove

Cuffless design

Ultra-Lightweight 4-way stretch mesh material

Perforated Single-layer AX Suede palm material

Silicone printed finger graphics to improve lever feel

Fade free sublimation print graphics

Klinger’s Take: FXR doesn’t claim this gear set specifically as a vented motocross gear set, but the Revo certainly is. I’ve worn the 2019 Revo gear and it was one of my favorites. Where this set stands out (although Leatt has a similar material) is that the whole set, pant and jersey, are super stretchy. The jersey feels like it is infinitely stretchy, is super lightweight, and has a very open mesh design. It is a slimmer fit but not skin tight. The pants give you incredible mobility… You could do yoga in them if you wanted. They are also perforated pretty well for some nice ventilation. My only gripe with all the different FXR gear I’ve worn is that they don’t have a more secure closure on the pant. It is just velco where I would love a ratchet closure or even snaps.

11. Alpinestars Tech 10 Supervented Boots | $649.95

Features From Alpinestars

Construction uses a highly breathable, perforated microfiber.

TPU features is combined with ventilation zones and a new air flow system sole for breathability and superior ventilation.

Two large inlet ports on front of boot with exhausts at back for optimized levels of airflow and heat exchange.

Klinger’s Take: We are still waiting to get our hands on these but they follow in the same footsteps as their older brother, the Tech 8, which has fully ventilated textiles throughout. But the new Supervented Tech 10s take it a step further with actual molded air inlets and outlets on the sole. The very front of the boot has two small mesh-covered inlets right on the toe area, then there are channels down the footbed and exhaust ports on the outer side of the ankle and back of the heel. Now, if those two front vents got blocked with dirt in the first turn of your moto, ain’t no way they are doing a darn thing. These are definitely best suited for dry and dusty riding.

