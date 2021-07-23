At What Point Do Injuries End a Racing Career? | @Ping

Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!

In this episode, Ping speaks on the topics of track etiquette for beginning riders, training off the track, and Adam Cianciarulo sits out due to injury.

Do you have burning questions that need answering?

We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.