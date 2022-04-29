Are There Double Standards for Certain Racers? | @Ping

Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!

In this episode, Ping discusses the Friese vs. Craig and Lawrence vs. Forkner incident and its double standards, elite rider's private motorhomes, and the tuff block design dilemma.

Do you have burning questions that need answering?

We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.