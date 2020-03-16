6D's Bob Weber | The Inside Line Podcast

- Home
When it comes to rider safety, one of the things that we’ve enjoyed are the recent advances in helmet design, technology, and construction. We checked in with Bob Weber at 6D to talk about what it took to get the company off the ground, what they’ve discovered during their time in business, and what’s in store for the future.
Hit the play button to get started. After you're done, you can check the list below for some of our other Inside Line podcasts.
backinthesaddleagain
3/16/2020 5:45 PM