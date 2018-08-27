Toggle

2019 AMA National Number Projections, Round 3 2

Let's take a look at our final projection lists for next year's national numbers.

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 9 10 671 298 542 6282 77 6

GD2
8/27/2018 9:23 AM

2019 AMA National Number Projections, Round 3

The AMA national number system can seem confusing to some people who are new to our sport or don't keep up with it every week. So we're going to lay out some general information about the system before we dive into the projections. If you already know how everything works, you can skip to the two projection lists we've put together.

- Every year, the AMA combines 250 East/West Supercross, 450 Supercross, 250 motocross, and 450 motocross points into one big list.

- If a rider wins a 450 championship or the 250 motocross championship, he can pick a single-digit as their career number.

- If a rider wins a 250 Supercross championship, he can pick a two-digit career number.

- The top 10 riders in the combined list can choose a two-digit career number if they don't already have one.

- When a rider earns a career number, they will keep that number until they retire, or fail to score 25 points in a season.

- The rest of the riders are assigned a number based on where they rank in the list. The higher they are ranked, the lower their assigned number will be.

Notes about this year:

- Davi Millsaps was injured at the beginning of the season, but he eventually retired without lining up at all. So, unless the AMA holds his number for another year, #18 should become available.

- Jake Weimer only scored five points this year, which should mean that he will lose #12. However, he spent a good chunk of the year injured, and we expect for the AMA to let him keep it.

- #5 (Ryan Dungey's old number) should become available this year unless the AMA decides to hold it.

- #41 (Trey Canard's old number) should become available. 

- Weston Peick (#18), Shane McElrath (#24), and Chase Sexton (#23) will be eligible to pick a two-digit career number, and they have said that they prefer the numbers we have placed them at on our lists. Aaron Plessinger is eligible to pick a single digit number and is expected to do so (although it is unclear if he will actually take #7 or one of the other available single digits). Jason Anderson also has the option to choose a single-digit career number, but he has stated that he plans to stick with #21. 

- We've excluded several riders who came over from overseas to compete in Supercross or motocross, as in the past they have not been assigned a national number due to racing under a non-AMA license. If any of them are assigned a national number, some riders will be shifted down on the final list.

Projected Numbers Including #13:

* = Career Number
** = New Career Number

Number: Name: Points:
2* Cooper Webb 367
3* Eli Tomac 845
4* Blake Baggett 678
5
6* Jeremy Martin 387
7** Aaron Plessinger 711
8
9
10* Justin Brayton 275
11* Kyle Chisholm 221
12* Jake Weimer 5
13 Austin Forkner 451
14* Cole Seely 124
15* Dean Wilson 208
16* Zach Osborne 301
17* Joey Savatgy 468
18** Weston Peick 542
19* Justin Bogle 43
20* Broc Tickle 184
21* Jason Anderson 449
22* Chad Reed 188
23** Chase Sexton 491
24** Shane McElrath 525
25* Marvin Musquin 858
26* Alex Martin 411
27* Malcolm Stewart 169
28 Jordon Smith 447
29 Benny Bloss 438
30 Phil Nicoletti 405
31 RJ Hampshire 394
32 Justin Cooper 366
33* Josh Grant 94
34 Dylan Ferrandis 344
35 Mitchell Harrison 306
36 Michael Mosiman 284
37 Kyle Cunningham 268
38 Christian Craig 266
39 Colt Nichols 235
40 Sean Cantrell 223
41 Ben Lamay 171
42 Vince Friese 168
43 Tyler Bowers 167
44 Brandon Hartranft 159
45 Cameron McAdoo 159
46* Justin Hill 338
47 Hayden Mellross 152
48 Henry Miller 140
49 Luke Renzland 138
50 Jordan Bailey 124
51* Justin Barcia 621
52 Dakota Alix 122
53 Dylan Merriam 115
54 Kyle Peters 112
55 Lorenzo Locurcio 103
56 Bradley Taft 102
57 Brandon Scharer 94
58 Nick Gaines 92
59 Justin Starling 89
60 Garrett Marchbanks 87
61 Alex Ray 83
62 John Short 82
63 Jimmy Decotis 78
64 Anthony Rodriguez 76
65 Mitchell Oldenburg 75
66 Enzo Lopes 75
67 Brandan Leith 72
68 Jake Masterpool 65
69 Cole Martinez 59
70 Josh Osby 59
71 Martin Castelo 58
72 Martin Davalos 53
73 Cody Vanbuskirk 51
74 Cade Autenrieth 51
75 Jacob Williamson 50
76 Challen Tennant 49
77 Ramyller Alves 48
78 Jean Ramos 39
79 Josh Cartwright 34
80 Heath Harrison 34
81 Justin Hoeft 31
82 Dare DeMartile 28
83 Ryan Breece 26
84 Dakota Tedder 26
85 Chris Canning 25
86 Joey Crown 25
87 Jeremy Hand 23
88 Blake Wharton 21
89 Zack Williams 21
90 Chase Marquier 20
91 Adam Enticknap 19
92* Adam Cianciarulo 209
93 Wilson Fleming 18
94* Ken Roczen 547
95 Austin Politelli 18
96 James Weeks 17
97 Hunter Sayles 16
98 Matt Bisceglia 15
99 Ryan Surratt 15

Projected Numbers Excluding #13:

* = Career Number
** = New Career Number

Number: Name: Points:
2* Cooper Webb 367
3* Eli Tomac 845
4* Blake Baggett 678
5
6* Jeremy Martin 387
7** Aaron Plessinger 711
8
9
10* Justin Brayton 275
11* Kyle Chisholm 221
12* Jake Weimer 5
13

14* Cole Seely 124
15* Dean Wilson 208
16* Zach Osborne 301
17* Joey Savatgy 468
18** Weston Peick 542
19* Justin Bogle 43
20* Broc Tickle 184
21* Jason Anderson 449
22* Chad Reed 188
23** Chase Sexton 491
24** Shane McEralth 525
25* Marvin Musquin 858
26* Alex Martin 411
27* Malcolm Stewart 169
28 Austin Forkner 451
29 Jordon Smith 447
30 Benny Bloss 438
31 Phil Nicoletti 405
32 RJ Hampshire 394
33* Josh Grant 94
34 Justin Cooper 366
35 Dylan Ferrandis 344
36 Mitchell Harrison 306
37 Michael Mosiman 284
38 Kyle Cunningham 268
39 Christian Craig 266
40 Colt Nichols 235
41 Sean Cantrell 223
42 Ben Lamay 171
43 Vince Friese 168
44 Tyler Bowers 167
45 Brandon Hartranft 159
46* Justin Hill 338
47 Cameron McAdoo 159
48 Hayden Mellross 152
49 Henry Miller 140
50 Luke Renzland 138
51* Justin Barcia 621
52 Jordan Bailey 124
53 Dakota Alix 122
54 Dylan Merriam 115
55 Kyle Peters 112
56 Lorenzo Locurcio 103
57 Bradley Taft 102
58 Brandon Scharer 94
59 Nick Gaines 92
60 Justin Starling 89
61 Garrett Marchbanks 87
62 Alex Ray 83
63 John Short 82
64 Jimmy Decotis 78
65 Anthony Rodriguez 76
66 Mitchell Oldenburg 75
67 Enzo Lopes 75
68 Brandan Leith 72
69 Jake Masterpool 65
70 Cole Martinez 59
71 Josh Osby 59
72 Martin Castelo 58
73 Martin Davalos 53
74 Cody Vanbuskirk 51
75 Cade Autenrieth 51
76 Jacob Williamson 50
77 Challen Tennant 49
78 Ramyller Alves 48
79 Jean Ramos 39
80 Josh Cartwright 34
81 Heath Harrison 34
82 Justin Hoeft 31
83 Dare DeMartile 28
84 Ryan Breece 26
85 Dakota Tedder 26
86 Chris Canning 25
87 Joey Crown 25
88 Jeremy Hand 23
89 Blake Wharton 21
90 Zack Williams 21
91 Chase Marquier 20
92* Adam Cianciarulo 209
93 Adam Enticknap 19
94* Ken Roczen 547
95 Wilson Fleming 18
96 Austin Politelli 18
97 James Weeks 17
98 Hunter Sayles 16
99 Matt Bisceglia 15


Related: National Numbers Pro Motocross Championship 2018 Supercross 2018
National Numbers Pro Motocross Championship 2018 Supercross 2018
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
2 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest