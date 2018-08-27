2019 AMA National Number Projections, Round 3

The AMA national number system can seem confusing to some people who are new to our sport or don't keep up with it every week. So we're going to lay out some general information about the system before we dive into the projections. If you already know how everything works, you can skip to the two projection lists we've put together.

- Every year, the AMA combines 250 East/West Supercross, 450 Supercross, 250 motocross, and 450 motocross points into one big list.

- If a rider wins a 450 championship or the 250 motocross championship, he can pick a single-digit as their career number.

- If a rider wins a 250 Supercross championship, he can pick a two-digit career number.

- The top 10 riders in the combined list can choose a two-digit career number if they don't already have one.

- When a rider earns a career number, they will keep that number until they retire, or fail to score 25 points in a season.

- The rest of the riders are assigned a number based on where they rank in the list. The higher they are ranked, the lower their assigned number will be.

Notes about this year:

- Davi Millsaps was injured at the beginning of the season, but he eventually retired without lining up at all. So, unless the AMA holds his number for another year, #18 should become available.

- Jake Weimer only scored five points this year, which should mean that he will lose #12. However, he spent a good chunk of the year injured, and we expect for the AMA to let him keep it.

- #5 (Ryan Dungey's old number) should become available this year unless the AMA decides to hold it.

- #41 (Trey Canard's old number) should become available.

- Weston Peick (#18), Shane McElrath (#24), and Chase Sexton (#23) will be eligible to pick a two-digit career number, and they have said that they prefer the numbers we have placed them at on our lists. Aaron Plessinger is eligible to pick a single digit number and is expected to do so (although it is unclear if he will actually take #7 or one of the other available single digits). Jason Anderson also has the option to choose a single-digit career number, but he has stated that he plans to stick with #21.

- We've excluded several riders who came over from overseas to compete in Supercross or motocross, as in the past they have not been assigned a national number due to racing under a non-AMA license. If any of them are assigned a national number, some riders will be shifted down on the final list.

Projected Numbers Including #13:

* = Career Number

** = New Career Number

Number: Name: Points: 2* Cooper Webb 367 3* Eli Tomac 845 4* Blake Baggett 678 5 6* Jeremy Martin 387 7** Aaron Plessinger 711 8 9 10* Justin Brayton 275 11* Kyle Chisholm 221 12* Jake Weimer 5 13 Austin Forkner 451 14* Cole Seely 124 15* Dean Wilson 208 16* Zach Osborne 301 17* Joey Savatgy 468 18** Weston Peick 542 19* Justin Bogle 43 20* Broc Tickle 184 21* Jason Anderson 449 22* Chad Reed 188 23** Chase Sexton 491 24** Shane McElrath 525 25* Marvin Musquin 858 26* Alex Martin 411 27* Malcolm Stewart 169 28 Jordon Smith 447 29 Benny Bloss 438 30 Phil Nicoletti 405 31 RJ Hampshire 394 32 Justin Cooper 366 33* Josh Grant 94 34 Dylan Ferrandis 344 35 Mitchell Harrison 306 36 Michael Mosiman 284 37 Kyle Cunningham 268 38 Christian Craig 266 39 Colt Nichols 235 40 Sean Cantrell 223 41 Ben Lamay 171 42 Vince Friese 168 43 Tyler Bowers 167 44 Brandon Hartranft 159 45 Cameron McAdoo 159 46* Justin Hill 338 47 Hayden Mellross 152 48 Henry Miller 140 49 Luke Renzland 138 50 Jordan Bailey 124 51* Justin Barcia 621 52 Dakota Alix 122 53 Dylan Merriam 115 54 Kyle Peters 112 55 Lorenzo Locurcio 103 56 Bradley Taft 102 57 Brandon Scharer 94 58 Nick Gaines 92 59 Justin Starling 89 60 Garrett Marchbanks 87 61 Alex Ray 83 62 John Short 82 63 Jimmy Decotis 78 64 Anthony Rodriguez 76 65 Mitchell Oldenburg 75 66 Enzo Lopes 75 67 Brandan Leith 72 68 Jake Masterpool 65 69 Cole Martinez 59 70 Josh Osby 59 71 Martin Castelo 58 72 Martin Davalos 53 73 Cody Vanbuskirk 51 74 Cade Autenrieth 51 75 Jacob Williamson 50 76 Challen Tennant 49 77 Ramyller Alves 48 78 Jean Ramos 39 79 Josh Cartwright 34 80 Heath Harrison 34 81 Justin Hoeft 31 82 Dare DeMartile 28 83 Ryan Breece 26 84 Dakota Tedder 26 85 Chris Canning 25 86 Joey Crown 25 87 Jeremy Hand 23 88 Blake Wharton 21 89 Zack Williams 21 90 Chase Marquier 20 91 Adam Enticknap 19 92* Adam Cianciarulo 209 93 Wilson Fleming 18 94* Ken Roczen 547 95 Austin Politelli 18 96 James Weeks 17 97 Hunter Sayles 16 98 Matt Bisceglia 15 99 Ryan Surratt 15

Projected Numbers Excluding #13:

* = Career Number

** = New Career Number

Number: Name: Points: 2* Cooper Webb 367 3* Eli Tomac 845 4* Blake Baggett 678 5 6* Jeremy Martin 387 7** Aaron Plessinger 711 8 9 10* Justin Brayton 275 11* Kyle Chisholm 221 12* Jake Weimer 5 13



14* Cole Seely 124 15* Dean Wilson 208 16* Zach Osborne 301 17* Joey Savatgy 468 18** Weston Peick 542 19* Justin Bogle 43 20* Broc Tickle 184 21* Jason Anderson 449 22* Chad Reed 188 23** Chase Sexton 491 24** Shane McEralth 525 25* Marvin Musquin 858 26* Alex Martin 411 27* Malcolm Stewart 169 28 Austin Forkner 451 29 Jordon Smith 447 30 Benny Bloss 438 31 Phil Nicoletti 405 32 RJ Hampshire 394 33* Josh Grant 94 34 Justin Cooper 366 35 Dylan Ferrandis 344 36 Mitchell Harrison 306 37 Michael Mosiman 284 38 Kyle Cunningham 268 39 Christian Craig 266 40 Colt Nichols 235 41 Sean Cantrell 223 42 Ben Lamay 171 43 Vince Friese 168 44 Tyler Bowers 167 45 Brandon Hartranft 159 46* Justin Hill 338 47 Cameron McAdoo 159 48 Hayden Mellross 152 49 Henry Miller 140 50 Luke Renzland 138 51* Justin Barcia 621 52 Jordan Bailey 124 53 Dakota Alix 122 54 Dylan Merriam 115 55 Kyle Peters 112 56 Lorenzo Locurcio 103 57 Bradley Taft 102 58 Brandon Scharer 94 59 Nick Gaines 92 60 Justin Starling 89 61 Garrett Marchbanks 87 62 Alex Ray 83 63 John Short 82 64 Jimmy Decotis 78 65 Anthony Rodriguez 76 66 Mitchell Oldenburg 75 67 Enzo Lopes 75 68 Brandan Leith 72 69 Jake Masterpool 65 70 Cole Martinez 59 71 Josh Osby 59 72 Martin Castelo 58 73 Martin Davalos 53 74 Cody Vanbuskirk 51 75 Cade Autenrieth 51 76 Jacob Williamson 50 77 Challen Tennant 49 78 Ramyller Alves 48 79 Jean Ramos 39 80 Josh Cartwright 34 81 Heath Harrison 34 82 Justin Hoeft 31 83 Dare DeMartile 28 84 Ryan Breece 26 85 Dakota Tedder 26 86 Chris Canning 25 87 Joey Crown 25 88 Jeremy Hand 23 89 Blake Wharton 21 90 Zack Williams 21 91 Chase Marquier 20 92* Adam Cianciarulo 209 93 Adam Enticknap 19 94* Ken Roczen 547 95 Wilson Fleming 18 96 Austin Politelli 18 97 James Weeks 17 98 Hunter Sayles 16 99 Matt Bisceglia 15



