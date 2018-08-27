2019 AMA National Number Projections, Round 3

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Let's take a look at our final projection lists for next year's national numbers.
The AMA national number system can seem confusing to some people who are new to our sport or don't keep up with it every week. So we're going to lay out some general information about the system before we dive into the projections. If you already know how everything works, you can skip to the two projection lists we've put together.
- Every year, the AMA combines 250 East/West Supercross, 450 Supercross, 250 motocross, and 450 motocross points into one big list.
- If a rider wins a 450 championship or the 250 motocross championship, he can pick a single-digit as their career number.
- If a rider wins a 250 Supercross championship, he can pick a two-digit career number.
- The top 10 riders in the combined list can choose a two-digit career number if they don't already have one.
- When a rider earns a career number, they will keep that number until they retire, or fail to score 25 points in a season.
- The rest of the riders are assigned a number based on where they rank in the list. The higher they are ranked, the lower their assigned number will be.
Notes about this year:
- Davi Millsaps was injured at the beginning of the season, but he eventually retired without lining up at all. So, unless the AMA holds his number for another year, #18 should become available.
- Jake Weimer only scored five points this year, which should mean that he will lose #12. However, he spent a good chunk of the year injured, and we expect for the AMA to let him keep it.
- #5 (Ryan Dungey's old number) should become available this year unless the AMA decides to hold it.
- #41 (Trey Canard's old number) should become available.
- Weston Peick (#18), Shane McElrath (#24), and Chase Sexton (#23) will be eligible to pick a two-digit career number, and they have said that they prefer the numbers we have placed them at on our lists. Aaron Plessinger is eligible to pick a single digit number and is expected to do so (although it is unclear if he will actually take #7 or one of the other available single digits). Jason Anderson also has the option to choose a single-digit career number, but he has stated that he plans to stick with #21.
- We've excluded several riders who came over from overseas to compete in Supercross or motocross, as in the past they have not been assigned a national number due to racing under a non-AMA license. If any of them are assigned a national number, some riders will be shifted down on the final list.
* = Career Number
** = New Career Number
|Number:
|Name:
|Points:
|2*
|Cooper Webb
|367
|3*
|Eli Tomac
|845
|4*
|Blake Baggett
|678
|5
|6*
|Jeremy Martin
|387
|7**
|Aaron Plessinger
|711
|8
|9
|10*
|Justin Brayton
|275
|11*
|Kyle Chisholm
|221
|12*
|Jake Weimer
|5
|13
|Austin Forkner
|451
|14*
|Cole Seely
|124
|15*
|Dean Wilson
|208
|16*
|Zach Osborne
|301
|17*
|Joey Savatgy
|468
|18**
|Weston Peick
|542
|19*
|Justin Bogle
|43
|20*
|Broc Tickle
|184
|21*
|Jason Anderson
|449
|22*
|Chad Reed
|188
|23**
|Chase Sexton
|491
|24**
|Shane McElrath
|525
|25*
|Marvin Musquin
|858
|26*
|Alex Martin
|411
|27*
|Malcolm Stewart
|169
|28
|Jordon Smith
|447
|29
|Benny Bloss
|438
|30
|Phil Nicoletti
|405
|31
|RJ Hampshire
|394
|32
|Justin Cooper
|366
|33*
|Josh Grant
|94
|34
|Dylan Ferrandis
|344
|35
|Mitchell Harrison
|306
|36
|Michael Mosiman
|284
|37
|Kyle Cunningham
|268
|38
|Christian Craig
|266
|39
|Colt Nichols
|235
|40
|Sean Cantrell
|223
|41
|Ben Lamay
|171
|42
|Vince Friese
|168
|43
|Tyler Bowers
|167
|44
|Brandon Hartranft
|159
|45
|Cameron McAdoo
|159
|46*
|Justin Hill
|338
|47
|Hayden Mellross
|152
|48
|Henry Miller
|140
|49
|Luke Renzland
|138
|50
|Jordan Bailey
|124
|51*
|Justin Barcia
|621
|52
|Dakota Alix
|122
|53
|Dylan Merriam
|115
|54
|Kyle Peters
|112
|55
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|103
|56
|Bradley Taft
|102
|57
|Brandon Scharer
|94
|58
|Nick Gaines
|92
|59
|Justin Starling
|89
|60
|Garrett Marchbanks
|87
|61
|Alex Ray
|83
|62
|John Short
|82
|63
|Jimmy Decotis
|78
|64
|Anthony Rodriguez
|76
|65
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|75
|66
|Enzo Lopes
|75
|67
|Brandan Leith
|72
|68
|Jake Masterpool
|65
|69
|Cole Martinez
|59
|70
|Josh Osby
|59
|71
|Martin Castelo
|58
|72
|Martin Davalos
|53
|73
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|51
|74
|Cade Autenrieth
|51
|75
|Jacob Williamson
|50
|76
|Challen Tennant
|49
|77
|Ramyller Alves
|48
|78
|Jean Ramos
|39
|79
|Josh Cartwright
|34
|80
|Heath Harrison
|34
|81
|Justin Hoeft
|31
|82
|Dare DeMartile
|28
|83
|Ryan Breece
|26
|84
|Dakota Tedder
|26
|85
|Chris Canning
|25
|86
|Joey Crown
|25
|87
|Jeremy Hand
|23
|88
|Blake Wharton
|21
|89
|Zack Williams
|21
|90
|Chase Marquier
|20
|91
|Adam Enticknap
|19
|92*
|Adam Cianciarulo
|209
|93
|Wilson Fleming
|18
|94*
|Ken Roczen
|547
|95
|Austin Politelli
|18
|96
|James Weeks
|17
|97
|Hunter Sayles
|16
|98
|Matt Bisceglia
|15
|99
|Ryan Surratt
|15
* = Career Number
** = New Career Number
|Number:
|Name:
|Points:
|2*
|Cooper Webb
|367
|3*
|Eli Tomac
|845
|4*
|Blake Baggett
|678
|5
|6*
|Jeremy Martin
|387
|7**
|Aaron Plessinger
|711
|8
|9
|10*
|Justin Brayton
|275
|11*
|Kyle Chisholm
|221
|12*
|Jake Weimer
|5
|13
|14*
|Cole Seely
|124
|15*
|Dean Wilson
|208
|16*
|Zach Osborne
|301
|17*
|Joey Savatgy
|468
|18**
|Weston Peick
|542
|19*
|Justin Bogle
|43
|20*
|Broc Tickle
|184
|21*
|Jason Anderson
|449
|22*
|Chad Reed
|188
|23**
|Chase Sexton
|491
|24**
|Shane McEralth
|525
|25*
|Marvin Musquin
|858
|26*
|Alex Martin
|411
|27*
|Malcolm Stewart
|169
|28
|Austin Forkner
|451
|29
|Jordon Smith
|447
|30
|Benny Bloss
|438
|31
|Phil Nicoletti
|405
|32
|RJ Hampshire
|394
|33*
|Josh Grant
|94
|34
|Justin Cooper
|366
|35
|Dylan Ferrandis
|344
|36
|Mitchell Harrison
|306
|37
|Michael Mosiman
|284
|38
|Kyle Cunningham
|268
|39
|Christian Craig
|266
|40
|Colt Nichols
|235
|41
|Sean Cantrell
|223
|42
|Ben Lamay
|171
|43
|Vince Friese
|168
|44
|Tyler Bowers
|167
|45
|Brandon Hartranft
|159
|46*
|Justin Hill
|338
|47
|Cameron McAdoo
|159
|48
|Hayden Mellross
|152
|49
|Henry Miller
|140
|50
|Luke Renzland
|138
|51*
|Justin Barcia
|621
|52
|Jordan Bailey
|124
|53
|Dakota Alix
|122
|54
|Dylan Merriam
|115
|55
|Kyle Peters
|112
|56
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|103
|57
|Bradley Taft
|102
|58
|Brandon Scharer
|94
|59
|Nick Gaines
|92
|60
|Justin Starling
|89
|61
|Garrett Marchbanks
|87
|62
|Alex Ray
|83
|63
|John Short
|82
|64
|Jimmy Decotis
|78
|65
|Anthony Rodriguez
|76
|66
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|75
|67
|Enzo Lopes
|75
|68
|Brandan Leith
|72
|69
|Jake Masterpool
|65
|70
|Cole Martinez
|59
|71
|Josh Osby
|59
|72
|Martin Castelo
|58
|73
|Martin Davalos
|53
|74
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|51
|75
|Cade Autenrieth
|51
|76
|Jacob Williamson
|50
|77
|Challen Tennant
|49
|78
|Ramyller Alves
|48
|79
|Jean Ramos
|39
|80
|Josh Cartwright
|34
|81
|Heath Harrison
|34
|82
|Justin Hoeft
|31
|83
|Dare DeMartile
|28
|84
|Ryan Breece
|26
|85
|Dakota Tedder
|26
|86
|Chris Canning
|25
|87
|Joey Crown
|25
|88
|Jeremy Hand
|23
|89
|Blake Wharton
|21
|90
|Zack Williams
|21
|91
|Chase Marquier
|20
|92*
|Adam Cianciarulo
|209
|93
|Adam Enticknap
|19
|94*
|Ken Roczen
|547
|95
|Wilson Fleming
|18
|96
|Austin Politelli
|18
|97
|James Weeks
|17
|98
|Hunter Sayles
|16
|99
|Matt Bisceglia
|15
devindavisphoto
8/27/2018 12:50 PM
After Forkner claimed he has "bad luck" in 2018, I doubt he'll take 13 lol.
GD2
8/27/2018 12:52 PM
Not expected, but I always include a #13 variation of the list just in case.