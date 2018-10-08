2019 AMA National Number Projections, Round 2

- Home
A second round of projections for next year's rider numbers.
The AMA national number system can seem confusing to some people who are new to our sport or don't keep up with it every week. So we're going to lay out some general information about the system before we dive into the projections. If you already know how everything works, you can skip to the projection lists.
- Every year, the AMA combines 250 East/West Supercross, 450 Supercross, 250 motocross, and 450 motocross points into one big list.
- If a rider wins a 450 championship or the 250 motocross championship, he can pick a single-digit as their career number.
- If a rider wins a 250 Supercross championship, he can pick a two-digit career number.
- The top 10 riders in the combined list can choose a two-digit career number if they don't already have one.
- When a rider earns a career number, they will keep that number until they retire, or fail to score 25 points in a season.
- The rest of the riders are assigned a number based on where they rank in the list. The higher they are ranked, the lower their assigned number will be.
Notes about this year:
- Davi Millsaps was injured at the beginning of the season, but he eventually retired without lining up at all. So, unless the AMA holds his number for another year, #18 should become available.
- #5 (Ryan Dungey's old number) should become available this year unless the AMA decides to hold it.
- #41 (Trey Canard's old number) should become available.
- As of right now, Weston Peick, Shane McElrath, and Jordon Smith will be eligible to pick a two-digit career number. Jason Anderson has the option to choose a single-digit career number, but he has stated that he plans to stick with #21.
- We've excluded several riders who came over from overseas to compete in Supercross or motocross, as in the past they have not been assigned a national number due to racing under a non-AMA license. If any of them are assigned a national number, some riders will be shifted down on the final list.
* = Career Number
** = New Career Number
|Number:
|Name:
|Points:
|2*
|Cooper Webb
|287
|3*
|Eli Tomac
|719
|4*
|Blake Baggett
|586
|5
|6*
|Jeremy Martin
|387
|7
|8
|9
|10*
|Justin Brayton
|275
|11*
|Kyle Chisholm
|221
|12*
|Jake Weimer
|5
|13**
|Weston Peick
|498
|14*
|Cole Seely
|124
|15*
|Dean Wilson
|208
|16*
|Zach Osborne
|301
|17*
|Joey Savatgy
|407
|18**
|Shane McElrath
|444
|19*
|Justin Bogle
|43
|20*
|Broc Tickle
|184
|21*
|Jason Anderson
|429
|22*
|Chad Reed
|159
|23*
|Aaron Plessinger
|582
|24**
|Jordon Smith
|413
|25*
|Marvin Musquin
|733
|26*
|Alex Martin
|333
|27*
|Malcolm Stewart
|169
|28
|Chase Sexton
|413
|29
|Austin Forkner
|375
|30
|Benny Bloss
|364
|31
|Phil Nicoletti
|311
|32
|RJ Hampshire
|287
|33*
|Josh Grant
|94
|34
|Justin Cooper
|281
|35
|Christian Craig
|266
|36
|Dylan Ferrandis
|238
|37
|Mitchell Harrison
|236
|38
|Kyle Cunningham
|229
|39
|Sean Cantrell
|211
|40
|Michael Mosiman
|211
|41
|Vince Friese
|168
|42
|Tyler Bowers
|167
|43
|Brandon Hartranft
|159
|44
|Colt Nichols
|156
|45
|Ben Lamay
|136
|46*
|Justin Hill
|327
|47
|Hayden Mellross
|133
|48
|Luke Renzland
|132
|49
|Cameron McAdoo
|124
|50
|Kyle Peters
|112
|51*
|Justin Barcia
|507
|52
|Dakota Alix
|112
|53
|Jordan Bailey
|110
|54
|Henry Miller
|104
|55
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|103
|56
|Bradley Taft
|102
|57
|Justin Starling
|89
|58
|Dylan Merriam
|89
|59
|Garrett Marchbanks
|87
|60
|Brandon Scharer
|84
|61
|Alex Ray
|83
|62
|Nick Gaines
|78
|63
|Anthony Rodriguez
|76
|64
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|75
|65
|Brandan Leith
|72
|66
|Jimmy Decotis
|71
|67
|John Short
|71
|68
|Cole Martinez
|59
|69
|Josh Osby
|56
|70
|Martin Castelo
|55
|71
|Martin Davalos
|53
|72
|Jake Masterpool
|53
|73
|Enzo Lopes
|52
|74
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|51
|75
|Cade Autenrieth
|51
|76
|Jacob Williamson
|50
|77
|Challen Tennant
|46
|78
|Ramyller Alves
|42
|79
|Jean Ramos
|39
|80
|Josh Cartwright
|34
|81
|Heath Harrison
|34
|82
|Justin Hoeft
|31
|83
|Ryan Breece
|26
|84
|Dakota Tedder
|26
|85
|Dare DeMartile
|25
|86
|Blake Wharton
|21
|87
|Chase Marquier
|20
|88
|Zach Williams
|19
|89
|Adam Enticknap
|19
|90
|Joey Crown
|19
|91
|Wilson Fleming
|18
|92*
|Adam Cianciarulo
|209
|93
|Austin Politelli
|18
|94*
|Ken Roczen
|432
|95
|Chris Canning
|16
|96
|Matthew Bisceglia
|15
|97
|Bradley Lionnet
|14
|98
|Jacob Hayes
|14
|99
|Austin Root
|14
motonation24
8/11/2018 5:05 AM
Plessinger 5 or 7 ?