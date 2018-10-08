Toggle

A second round of projections for next year's rider numbers.

2019 AMA National Number Projections, Round 2

The AMA national number system can seem confusing to some people who are new to our sport or don't keep up with it every week. So we're going to lay out some general information about the system before we dive into the projections. If you already know how everything works, you can skip to the projection lists.

- Every year, the AMA combines 250 East/West Supercross, 450 Supercross, 250 motocross, and 450 motocross points into one big list.

- If a rider wins a 450 championship or the 250 motocross championship, he can pick a single-digit as their career number.

- If a rider wins a 250 Supercross championship, he can pick a two-digit career number.

- The top 10 riders in the combined list can choose a two-digit career number if they don't already have one.

- When a rider earns a career number, they will keep that number until they retire, or fail to score 25 points in a season.

- The rest of the riders are assigned a number based on where they rank in the list. The higher they are ranked, the lower their assigned number will be.

Notes about this year:

- Davi Millsaps was injured at the beginning of the season, but he eventually retired without lining up at all. So, unless the AMA holds his number for another year, #18 should become available.

- #5 (Ryan Dungey's old number) should become available this year unless the AMA decides to hold it.

- #41 (Trey Canard's old number) should become available. 

- As of right now, Weston Peick, Shane McElrath, and Jordon Smith will be eligible to pick a two-digit career number. Jason Anderson has the option to choose a single-digit career number, but he has stated that he plans to stick with #21. 

- We've excluded several riders who came over from overseas to compete in Supercross or motocross, as in the past they have not been assigned a national number due to racing under a non-AMA license. If any of them are assigned a national number, some riders will be shifted down on the final list.

Projected Numbers Including #13:

* = Career Number
** = New Career Number

Number: Name: Points:
2* Cooper Webb 287
3* Eli Tomac 719
4* Blake Baggett 586
5
6* Jeremy Martin 387
7
8
9
10* Justin Brayton 275
11* Kyle Chisholm 221
12* Jake Weimer 5
13** Weston Peick 498
14* Cole Seely 124
15* Dean Wilson 208
16* Zach Osborne 301
17* Joey Savatgy 407
18** Shane McElrath 444
19* Justin Bogle 43
20* Broc Tickle 184
21* Jason Anderson 429
22* Chad Reed 159
23* Aaron Plessinger 582
24** Jordon Smith 413
25* Marvin Musquin 733
26* Alex Martin 333
27* Malcolm Stewart 169
28 Chase Sexton 413
29 Austin Forkner 375
30 Benny Bloss 364
31 Phil Nicoletti 311
32 RJ Hampshire 287
33* Josh Grant 94
34 Justin Cooper 281
35 Christian Craig 266
36 Dylan Ferrandis 238
37 Mitchell Harrison 236
38 Kyle Cunningham 229
39 Sean Cantrell 211
40 Michael Mosiman 211
41 Vince Friese 168
42 Tyler Bowers 167
43 Brandon Hartranft 159
44 Colt Nichols 156
45 Ben Lamay 136
46* Justin Hill 327
47 Hayden Mellross 133
48 Luke Renzland 132
49 Cameron McAdoo 124
50 Kyle Peters 112
51* Justin Barcia 507
52 Dakota Alix 112
53 Jordan Bailey 110
54 Henry Miller 104
55 Lorenzo Locurcio 103
56 Bradley Taft 102
57 Justin Starling 89
58 Dylan Merriam 89
59 Garrett Marchbanks 87
60 Brandon Scharer 84
61 Alex Ray 83
62 Nick Gaines 78
63 Anthony Rodriguez 76
64 Mitchell Oldenburg 75
65 Brandan Leith 72
66 Jimmy Decotis 71
67 John Short 71
68 Cole Martinez 59
69 Josh Osby 56
70 Martin Castelo 55
71 Martin Davalos 53
72 Jake Masterpool 53
73 Enzo Lopes 52
74 Cody Vanbuskirk 51
75 Cade Autenrieth 51
76 Jacob Williamson 50
77 Challen Tennant 46
78 Ramyller Alves 42
79 Jean Ramos 39
80 Josh Cartwright 34
81 Heath Harrison 34
82 Justin Hoeft 31
83 Ryan Breece 26
84 Dakota Tedder 26
85 Dare DeMartile 25
86 Blake Wharton 21
87 Chase Marquier 20
88 Zach Williams 19
89 Adam Enticknap 19
90 Joey Crown 19
91 Wilson Fleming 18
92* Adam Cianciarulo 209
93 Austin Politelli 18
94* Ken Roczen 432
95 Chris Canning 16
96 Matthew Bisceglia 15
97 Bradley Lionnet 14
98 Jacob Hayes 14
99 Austin Root 14

Projected Numbers Excluding #13:

* = Career Number
** = New Career Number

Number: Name: Points:
2* Cooper Webb 287
3* Eli Tomac 719
4* Blake Baggett 586
5
6* Jeremy Martin 387
7
8
9
10* Justin Brayton 275
11* Kyle Chisholm 221
12* Jake Weimer 5
13

14* Cole Seely 124
15* Dean Wilson 208
16* Zach Osborne 301
17* Joey Savatgy 407
18** Weston Peick 498
19* Justin Bogle 43
20* Broc Tickle 184
21* Jason Anderson 429
22* Chad Reed 159
23* Aaron Plessinger 582
24** Shane McElrath 444
25* Marvin Musquin 733
26* Alex Martin 333
27* Malcolm Stewart 169
28** Jordon Smith 413
29 Chase Sexton 389
30 Austin Forkner 375
31 Benny Bloss 364
32 Phil Nicoletti 311
33* Josh Grant 94
34 RJ Hampshire 287
35 Justin Cooper 281
36 Christian Craig 266
37 Dylan Ferrandis 238
38 Mitchell Harrison 236
39 Kyle Cunningham 229
40 Sean Cantrell 211
41 Michael Mosiman 211
42 Vince Friese 168
43 Tyler Bowers 167
44 Brandon Hartranft 159
45 Colt Nichols 156
46* Justin Hill 327
47 Ben Lamay 136
48 Hayden Mellross 133
49 Luke Renzland 132
50 Cameron McAdoo 124
51* Justin Barcia 507
52 Kyle Peters 112
53 Dakota Alix 112
54 Jordan Bailey 110
55 Henry Miller 104
56 Lorenzo Locurcio 103
57 Bradley Taft 102
58 Justin Starling 89
59 Dylan Merriam 89
60 Garrett Marchbanks 87
61 Brandon Scharer 84
62 Alex Ray 83
63 Nick Gaines 78
64 Anthony Rodriguez 76
65 Mitchell Oldenburg 75
66 Brandan Leith 72
67 Jimmy Decotis 71
68 John Short 71
69 Cole Martinez 59
70 Josh Osby 56
71 Martin Castelo 55
72 Martin Davalos 53
73 Jake Masterpool 53
74 Enzo Lopes 52
75 Cody Vanbuskirk 51
76 Cade Autenrieth 51
77 Jacob Williamson 50
78 Challen Tennant 46
79 Ramyller Alves 42
80 Jean Ramos 39
81 Josh Cartwright 34
82 Heath Harrison 34
83 Justin Hoeft 31
84 Ryan Breece 26
85 Dakota Tedder 26
86 Dare DeMartile 25
87 Blake Wharton 21
88 Chase Marquier 20
89 Zach Williams 19
90 Adam Enticknap 19
91 Joey Crown 19
92* Adam Cianciarulo 209
93 Wilson Fleming 18
94* Ken Roczen 432
95 Austin Politelli 18
96 Chris Canning 16
97 Matthew Bisceglia 15
98 Bradley Lionnet 14
99 Jacob Hayes 14


National Numbers Pro Motocross Championship 2018 Supercross 2018
