2018 MXoN Photo Gallery

The 2018 MXoN at Red Bud was pretty much everything we'd hoped it would be. There was an amazing crowd, and the usual great track...though it was minus one of the better off-camber sections, which made it much faster than usual. The large quantities of added sand also gave it a very different personality from the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship race held there. Yeah, the weather made it a challenge (especially in the parking lots), but there's nothing quite like one of these events. This one definitely set the high water mark for MX in the U.S.



Youthstream seems to be on a five-year cycle for some of their more successful venues, like Ernee, France, where it was announced that we'll be in 2020. Should we start making plans for a return to RedBud in say, 2023? We sure hope so.





